Energy Recap: Kelp Is On The Way ... Maybe

In this edition, we highlight articles on the Atwood/Ensco Merger, USO, and Whiting Petroleum, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Today we wanted to get your thoughts on a somewhat unlikely future source of biofuel -- brown kelp macroalgae. Some believe that this unpleasant-smelling seaweed could one day provide a nearly unlimited supply of ethanol or biomethane.

Source: David Ginsburg/Wrigley Institute

Kelp can be found in great quantities along the Pacific Coast, and is turned into "biofuel by a process called thermochemical liquefaction." The plant grows rather quickly, making it quite plentiful. Scientists are hoping to eventually create large-scale kelp farms in the ocean.

So, what are your thoughts on the idea of using kelp to create biofuel? While it's certainly still in the very early stages, do you think it could ever be cost competitive? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

On a separate note, to any of our readers who are in the path of Hurricane Irma (or who have friends and/or family in Florida), we're hoping for the best outcome this weekend -- please stay safe out there.

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Sept. 8, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

We should point out that on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Sempra Energy (SRE) announced that "a bankruptcy judge approved its merger agreement with Energy Future Holdings, an important step in SRE's proposal to acquire Energy Future's 80% ownership interest in Oncor."

