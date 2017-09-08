Sirius XM Holdings' (SIRI) Presents at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Call

September 8, 2017 12:30 ET

Executives

David Frear - CFO

Analysts

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

All right, we'll get started with Sirius. So we welcome you back to our conference. Thank you so much for coming, David Frear, CFO of Sirius.

David Frear

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

In addition to a strong, stable and growing subscriber based business model, Sirius has multiple avenues of growth still ahead; among these are the secondary car opportunity and the advent of the connected car market. In your view, what are the greatest opportunities for growth over the next -- let's say, three to five years?

David Frear

I think at this point it's becoming more and more of the connected car because of -- we think about what's going to drive free cash flow and we're going to get multiple benefits out of connected car. Not only do we have connected vehicle services and we've got that part of the market but then we have the ability to expand the product offering with the interactivity, the return path channel that's available from connected cars and probably is importantly, the way it allows us to engage with the subscriber and there are all sorts of things involved in that that go from improvements in conversion rates, improvements in churn rates, as well as reductions in unit costs of actually communicating with the subscriber. So we have multiple ways that connected car comes background to benefit us.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And then, I'm going to ask another question but what do you see as the greatest risk to Sirius generating sustained growth?

David Frear

You always worry about the economic cycle, we're not immune to what's going on in the rest of the country. It's nice that we're a subscriber based business with the cash flow, so even in the event of an auto downturn it changes the slope of the upward curve in growth as opposed to -- it's not like an auto cycle involves a decline for us. But look, if the consumer runs out of gas in the U.S., no fun intended, that's tough for every business in the U.S. market and including ours, we have the benefit when you think about from a valuation perspective because it really is sort of a macro concern as opposed to micro one; it's something that affects everybody that we've got the benefit of this $2 billion a year capital return program which I don't see as being threatened much back and I look at cycles that's saying the next three to five years, so it's nice stable cash flow.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And then as you mentioned the auto cycle; so year-to-date auto sales are tracking down I think roughly 2.5% for us -- like just under $17 million sort. The pace of decline has accelerated as evidenced by the 3% year-over-year decline in the second quarter. I think the first quarter was 1.3%, fourth quarter was slightly up, 0.6%; so despite slowing you raised the 2017 subtype net ad guidance in the second quarter, you raised it to $1.4 million. What is your view on SAR [ph] throughout the remainder of the year? And also, do you have a point of view beyond 2017?

David Frear

So linking back to -- the question sort of implied but you didn't ask about just why did we raise the middle of those. But it appeared to be negative trends for autos; I think it's a relative thing isn't it? Yes, it's down but it's down at a level that if you looked at it three years ago, you've got, I really wish we could get to the $16.5 million to $16.8 million in auto sales is really strong auto market despite the fact that it sound from the blistering pace that last year we've set.

For us what let us picking up a little bit is that we do have all these little bits and pieces that if they all go the right way to make the business a little bit better and so if you just get a little bit better -- even though auto sales are down, penetration rate is up a little bit, the production penetration; we're up at 76%. So for us the number of cars is satellite enabled -- they are satellite enabled is actually sort of flattish to up slightly, the conversion rate on new cars is hanging right in there and so we're still converting through sort of record levels of new car conversions. Obviously the used car market is growing sort of year-over-year, that's up.

And churn has been a little bit better, so you know, on awful lot of metrics except for SAR have been a little bit better than we thought which leads to the guidance for us. In terms of SAR what do we expect; we don't really take a different point of view than the market at large takes, and so if the market thinks that are auto sales are going to be $16.5 million then we think they're going to be $16.5 million; we just don't have better information.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And then I guess -- well, can you give us any color -- you know, we're pretty much through the third quarter, is there any color you can give us now how this quarter has performed so far?

David Frear

No.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. I was trying to…

David Frear

I can say this that we did issue new guidance when we did the second quarter call just six weeks ago. And we feel good about the guidance, we expected it our guidance.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay, that's right.

David Frear

Yes.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Anyway, so in June you announced the two trench $480 million investment in Pandora which included actually very attractive financial terms, the 6% cumulative dividend, as well as mandatory five-year redemption. I mean in our view the transaction was attracted financially could be yet positively on those merits alone. However within streaming growth continuing and investor concerns; there was always been this concern that is a potential threat to Sirius. How should we think about the strategic rational of the investment?

David Frear

So -- you know, we've talked so much about this over the year so I'm trying to think something new to say. Depending on what part of the streaming business you're in that we think there is an intriguing business there. Now if you're only in the interactive streaming business where you're subject to the fairly short-term contracts with music labels who honestly all set the same terms for -- in a competitive market surprising that terms are in such a narrow range. But the -- and there is no room to breathe in that market that the labels strip off virtually every dollar of available value and there really is no net if you're simply in the music streaming business.

So the thing that we've always liked about Pandora is that the Company's roots were actually in serving almost a radio type application and under the [indiscernible] of a compulsory license where you can establish rational economics for a business and we thought there -- I mean they assembled a mass of audience, they have a very valuable brand, valuable product; and we just think that you could probably manage that business a little bit better than previous teams of management had done. The strategic shift that they made to interactive streaming is -- it's nice to add onto the business because it does give customers who want to go there, a place to go; but you're not going to build significant value out of an interactive streaming business or just is no net there.

And so I think if you look back at the comments that the interim CEO, Naveen, has made about the direction of the business; I think that's a very encouraging sign. As you know the transaction hasn't been approved by the government yet or the waiting period hasn't expired. Hopefully that will come in the next couple of weeks with the -- I think the waiting period expires as September 20 or somewhere there about. We don't really see any competitive issues, I can't imagine why DOJ would step in the way of this. And then primarily, once we're able to get involved I do think that there are interesting strategic things that the two companies can do together but it's going to start with making sure that longer their fellow board members at Pandora because we will only have three or nine seats. There is a solid strategy and path execution for Pandora itself to really maximize its value.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Maybe could you talk a little bit about the opportunity -- potentially opportunity provided by the significant drove of data that Pandora is roughly $80 million based on monthly users generating?

David Frear

I don't know how much people are aware of it but the average Pandora spends 20 somewhat hours a month on that site and when you compare it to how much time people spend on Facebook or YouTube or doing other things, it's just an enormous amount of time. So they have tremendous customer engagement, there is a lot of information as it relates to what people like to listen to. And how we can plum that for other aspects of value is going to be an interesting dialogue to have, as far as they just be within a free ad-based offering itself that you may be able to plum that information for additional content that they like, they haven't and then there also maybe cross-marketing opportunities between the two companies.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

On that advertising front though, how should we think about the advertising opportunity of Pandora and are they better ways in your view to monetize that asset?

David Frear

Well, we don't know that much about the details at this point because we haven't been on the other side, right. And so that's what there is to learn about. It is -- I mean, I think probably everybody here knows the dynamics of the digital ad markets and you see the two big guys taking 70% to 80% of the growth that's going on in that market and you see growth rates from them that are radically different from another digital product in the Pandora side. And it does sort of beg the question of why can't there be more than mid-single digit growth out of the Pandora side. Is there a change in tools or product or focus that might be helpful and we'll learn more about that when we get involved.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

One less Pandora question; but over 100 million enabled vehicles that Sirius has already installed in, can you utilize Pandora and the non-subscriber enabled vehicles to potentially upsell this Sirius exempt sort of us?

David Frear

I think that -- so yes, I'm going to answer the question the way you asked it, right; where you asked about the 100 million vehicles that are already on the road, most of them are connected and so we could engage them to the extent that there are people in those vehicles using the Pandora app and we could use that as across marketing opportunity, right. But knowing that connected car is coming and coming fast, that the lines between a vehicle that can be targeted easily and effectively by Sirius is one -- maybe -- and a customer through a smartphone being targeted by Pandora; that -- those signs are going to blur really fast and if we're able to find a fair sharing of value in that exercise between the two different core [indiscernible] because these are two different companies. And I think there are some very interesting things we can do over the medium-term.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And on the connected course let's just shift a little bit. But you and Jim have both been very positive on the connected cars and opportunity and you kind of started off with that today. Do you also view it as a threat in some ways?

David Frear

Yes, we have to, right. I mean the technology is changing in cars and so we'd be crazy not to look at it as having a threat aspect to it. And then part of that's what drives the product strategy we have to take advantage of that connectivity. I mean you don't want to be in defensive boat all the time, and if you have an aggressive offence that can provide defensive benefits as well. And so our view is to stay focused on the 360 out product that we've been talking about because it really does have a lot of great offensive capabilities that I think will put us in a better position of defending. I have to say this just for me personally, I'm a little less concerned than others are at the company about the competitive threat from connected vehicle only because there are already more than 250 million smartphones on the street in the United States; it's the primary listening device for streaming services and if there was going to be a major impact on our product we would have seen it already in my opinion.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you mentioned 360; give us an update on 360. Do you see Pandora playing a role in that service at all?

David Frear

It certainly could and that's got those corporate opportunity questions involved for each, the board of each company will have to make sure that they are not transferring benefits to a different set of shareholders. So I think there is a benefit for both companies that we could ultimately see in that but I wouldn't expect to see much out of that let's say in the next year. The 360L rollout is underway, we've got production versions of the software that are out there with OEMs now that it is performing well that we -- it's kind of -- it's just like an app release, you know, like every month the guys come up with another sort of release; they fix this, they fix that and -- but it looks really good and then we expect the first production vehicles to be in the market early next year.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And what do you think is the biggest opportunity as from 360L?

David Frear

You know, that's going to be really interesting to see that we're excited about the data we're going to get back and what we can do with the data. We're excited about how we can communicate directly with the subscriber. We like the fact that we have almost unlimited ability to expand the content offering in terms of what we do through there now. What's actually going to deliver the greatest individual value, I don't think we have a point of view on that.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

I mean it's just an obvious thing like customer relationship management and things like that but what about like apps or -- I don't know, like the service outside the car. I don't know what you guys are thinking about.

David Frear

Well, we think of it in sort of -- I think three -- maybe four principle lies. One of this we think will increase upsell which has ARPU benefit. We think we'll be able to improve conversions so that will be in the conversion rate, therefore more subscribers. We should get a churn benefit, therefore sort of more there. And we also think we're going to get a cost reduction that we are a very large direct marketing organization and so the efficiency with which you tough a customer is -- there is a lot of value in that, whether that efficiency comes from the fact that you're able to send a message to displaced; bringing in the car versus certainly one piece of male.

Okay, that's the easy one to see but others maybe that you actually stop a communication stream that there is something more you know about that customer, how they're engaging with it that whether they are ever going to convert or not or maybe they already. You know, there is selling age with the product that statistically you don't need to engage in the next 13 touches that you can cut them in half because of the response rate you're going to net. It's -- there is a mime coming out with the amount of digital involved in it but I just think it's sort of efficiency argument. So all the business we've always been doing and 360L makes it a little bit better on every single launch.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

In April you acquired Automatic Labs. How does that acquisition impact to your connected vehicle strategy?

David Frear

What Automatic brings to us is, they're already ingesting massive amounts of data from a car, managing that data; deciding what to keep, what to -- how to make it accessible and then how to analyze the data. And those are skillsets that we haven't internally developed yet, and so as cars get connected and return path audio information starts to becoming available. And you can correlate it with information about; sort of drive time driving behavior, what the vehicle is doing during the drive. There is just -- there is a skillset and knowledge based on handling that massive amount of data, the toolsets that you use for it, it's a skillset we don't have personal on, and so they've got a bunch of people that are already doing this, so just moves us along it; probably it accelerates what we would otherwise do by 18 months.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And a number of your order partners; I think Toyota, Nissan, Fiat, Chrysler, Honda or introducing your new connected car vehicle platform this year. Is there a way you can size the revenue opportunity on a standalone basis?

David Frear

We haven't talked about but I would say this, that after -- now a couple of years of the business sort of staying relatively level that the rollouts are going, the revenues are going to begin to pick up. EBITDA is already good from the company but again, like the revenues it's been relatively sort of flat to last couple of years, and it will begin to pick up for the growth.

So the way I think about it, I don't know any -- with people always ask about EBITDA margin for the company or is it ultimately get to. I think we could find other than this there is something like a point added to EBITDA margins just helps us get over the next three to five years to goals that we have for EBITDA margins?

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Again, in the past you've always said that Threshold [ph] Radio is by far your biggest competitor, there is like 220 million Americans listening to free radio every day, something like that. So over 200 million. But clearly Sirius has done an amazing job creating content given the subscriber base and the continued growth in that subscriber base. What do you attribute that to? Does it all come back to the quality and diversity of the content? And how do you and Scott's team think about creating new work compelling content?

David Frear

Look, just as Scott spend running concept for us for 13 years, right. And I think he has assembled just some really talented team. They understand that, the media app in the country changes from time-to-time. You've seen a lot of changes in our program and if you expand the ones out over the last 13 years. You've seen a lot of changes in programming and they are constantly refreshing the line-up because what people are interested in changes. And so you know, I think the thing that really distinguishes us from other forms of audio entertainment is in fact the curation. I really believe curation matters. There is a lot of content out there for people to consume and having people that are focusing on the trends, focusing on the interests in the country and then surfacing that content and making it easily accessible for people has a value; and I do believe that's what sets us apart.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Do you track the subscriber overlap at Spotify and some of the other music subscription services?

David Frear

We can't track it one by one because we don't know who their listeners really are, right. So we can survey our subscribers and we can survey the market at large for -- and look for overlaps statistically because we talked to 4,000 people, 5,000 people, 6,000 people in surveys and so we do get a sense of the overlap. You know, our subscribers are probably -- they probably over indexed likelihood to consume these interactive services.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you would view this complementary as opposed to replacement?

David Frear

Yes, definitely complementary. I mean you see the substitutional stuff with downloads obviously, right. So over the course of last five years, the download market has been relatively decimated with the rise of streaming services and I don't think anybody would disagree that streaming services are taking directly from downloads. The effect that streaming is having on the radio is much more difficult to tease out and we've been watching this since -- probably 2012 we started doing surveys of connected vehicle buys they have the ability to strain. And how did that relate to conversion rates within those models? And honestly, having done this for five years now, it's very difficult to tease out in the fact unlikelihood to subscribe to satellite radio.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. So one of the most compelling elements of Sirius is investment Sirius, the massive number of SIRI enabled vehicles that will come on the road over the next decade growing from roughly 100 million now to -- I think the last number you gave us, 180 million or 190 million but it was…

David Frear

I think we've used both but it's in that range.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

It's like 180 million plus. Can you talk about how the marketing as they use car channel differs versus attracting customers in new vehicles. What are the efforts you -- what are you doing to segment the used car market versus the new car market?

David Frear

So the basic approach is pretty much the same, right. And the communications office is pretty much the same. As the fleet of vehicles begins to edge we're starting to get more and more that are in that sort of last stage of ownership. And we're wondering if there isn't a different packaging strategy we can use for that. So once we've got the 9-year old car, the 10-year old car, the 12-year old car. Should you actually treat that the same way as you do 2-year old car, our 4-year old car, 5-year old car. I mean it might be in the same household, so it's the same decision maker but maybe it's so more casual used vehicle maybe they view it differently, so we're going to do some testing about -- to see if we can get better response rates out of really old cars by putting -- and I don't think we've decided and this is going to be somewhere to make this up, these are made-up numbers.

But should we offer to a 10-year vehicle a 3-year $99 plan; right, $33 a year because when we look at it that -- you know, and again, making up the numbers. So the statistics that for 9-year old plus cars, you're only likely to get 3% of them to take it. And so you're not really, and it's all incremental cash flow. And so you always have that question when you go to these discounts as to whether or not you're undermining the price which I definitely don't want to do. So we'll do some testing there but rethink we're seeing some things with [indiscernible]. There -- we can treat when you talk to segmentation again. We can treat older cars, even though they are in the same household, there is other subscriptions, we can treat them and price them differently because they are older cards, they are used by the household in a different way.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

What kind of results have you seen from the partnerships with the insurance companies or finance companies. Are you working on any additional types of partnerships at this time.

David Frear

Yes, we are -- so, it's been an interest thing and saw a lot of cross marketing opportunities. We'll try and do – especially with the automatic, acquisitions see if we can actually move those into cross product opportunities that Automatic has some very interest applications for the insurance market. And I think from a crawl, just an affiliate marketing perspective. We've had good results for some of the insurance companies that we've worked it. Some of the insurance companies don't like affiliate marketing programs, they just want to stick with their core insurance product but then those guys are very interested in their product suite that the Automatic guys offer. So it's not -- I'd kind of think of it as -- in a -- the next sort of couple of through years that -- I think there is a lot more that we'll be able to; we'll find in common with the insurance company, things that are mutually beneficial. And in terms of other potential partnerships; other…

David Frear

We continue to work for finance company, here we want to get closer to the point of sale and so the credit unions and other auto finance companies that -- we embedded it's hard work, it's day by day, stock month by month, you get one relationship sold and worked out; and then you have to go get another relationship sold. It's -- there isn't anything that's going to be a game changer, but it's like everything else that we've done that. You start working down a path and then after three years or so you tend to build up a certain momentum in it and it makes me for contributions.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you had mentioned earlier margins and margin potential; in the second quarter your adjusted EBITDA margin was 38.6% which is 70 basis points higher.

David Frear

That's pretty good, right?

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Yes, pretty good but still growing, right. And your operating leverage is 70% contribution margins which is pretty good. A growing subscriber base, how quickly can you achieve the 40% plus margin that you've already targeted? And how should we think about that?

David Frear

Well, I mean -- we were a little surprised with the strengthen of the margins in the second quarter, they are closer to 40% when we would have thought. And again we -- we aren't really so much focused on hitting the margin, we are focused on driving the maximum amount of free cash flow. But I'd say right now that the – hitting 40% margins look pretty good.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

40% plus because you already said that earlier.

David Frear

40% plus looks pretty good too.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So in regard to the SIRI-B [ph] process where do you think rates will fall out and just to add on to that, historically you've passed through those rates; do you think you can still do that?

David Frear

So passing through the rates is a pricing decision and when you cut through all of the noise around pricing, what have we achieved; ARPU has grown and if you through the ad-based side, right. But when you look at the self-pay ARPU and the music royalty fee component and add it all together and you're seeing -- since we started increasing prices in the spring, what did we accomplish; 2.5% compounded annual growth. So we've been able to maintain a sort of app inflation, little bit higher than inflationary rate, we're hopeful that we'll be able to continue to do that. I will put the copy out that we're very mindful of the fact that there are 2.3 cars per car owning household in the country, and we do offer second 34 [ph] radios at discounts to a subscription price. So that's going to fight against ARPU increase a little bit but to the benefit of the business obviously.

In terms of what's going to happen with the rate out of the CRB, I mean I don't really know, it's like a question of what do you think is going to happen with Brexit, what do you think is going to happen with the U.S. Presidential Election, and everybody has got an opinion and then the only thing you know is that nobody is [indiscernible] matter except for the voters who go to the polls. And in the case of CRB, the voters who go to the polls are three judges in Washington. I'll tell you that I think the case that we put on in the proceeding is a completely unbiased view of course that was considerably more compelling, of course than the -- than what the music industry put on. I mean effectively our case is that look, you've just determined in the webcasting proceeding what the value of a sound recording performance was in a willing buyer, willing seller market, right.

So you went out and did that and you decided for a subscription based service, it was worth $0.22 per 100 songs. And so let's take that and -- by the way, here is the same economist whose work that you relied onto reach that determination and so let's take that same $0.22 and let's look at how many songs the average SIRI subscriber listens to, right. And you multiply that up and you get royalties that should be paid divided by the ARPU, what's the percentage; it comes out to 8.5% to 10%. And it's based on prior work done by the same three people with the same economists and to me it's a very – it's illogical, the music industry has come in and done. It's that they presented effectively the same case they have presented in three satellite radio proceedings and a couple of webcast proceedings and it's been thrown out multiple times; it started with the Spotify rate which is a percentage of what -- percentage of what?

They started with 55% which is the label share of the total charge that goes through but then what do you multiply by? They only monetized at about $2 a month but they talk about is it -- that's a $9 a month product, it's not; the Spotify monetizes at about $2.25 a month or a year, no, this month. And so it just -- what do you do with that, right. So it hasn't resonated very well in any prior CRB proceeding but again, just my opinion and we're going to find out what the three judges decide in December but the better argument is on our side.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. Moving onto a better subject maybe; the second quarter churn was incredibly -- it was just 1.7%. I mean it was really the lowest levels since 2015. Do you think that level is sustainable over the long-term?

David Frear

We still the right level of churn is 1.8% to 2% and obviously we've been saying it for a long time it's been a lot closer to 1.8% than 2% for a long time. The second quarter is seasonally a little better than some of the others and so I think we still think that churning the 1.8% is exactly where we ought to be.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And what are the latest concerns on the churn side?

David Frear

Vehicle turnover, right. I think the really good news about churn is that it has been relatively leveled for years but the vehicle turnover side has been rising and so the non-pay and other voluntary churn has been dropping enough to offset it; and I think that's a really strong underlying factor in the business.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So moving along, when you first announced how in terms of renewal, over a year ago; it's like December of 2015, that agreement -- the Company announced that agreement included a video launch, an exclusive video launch with how it's done and you would give us details at some point. I mean here we are in September of 2017, what's the roadblock? What's going on with that?

David Frear

We had to get the creative concept down right and which way they wanted to go creatively had an impact on how you actually build the app to work, right. Did you need to build it for full live interactivity, did you build it for delay; there is differences in both the app and the infrastructure. But part of the way, the biggest thing is getting the creative content out and you've got all these old tapes of shows and how do you want to use it, what's the product since you're going to put the market. So we have a very good sense of what that product is, how it's very involved all the way along the way and so I think that as we look to early next year that you will see a product out there.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And will there be other parts to a video offer or is it just surrounding [indiscernible]?

David Frear

Certainly Howards [ph] going to be the focus. We have a lot of other video content and right now we've put it out there on platforms like Facebook and YouTube and Sound Cloud as sort of a promotional tool and -- but we'll be able to incorporate richer segments of that concept we already have alongside this app.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

The number of satellite launch is approaching, can you give us an update on your outlook for CapEx as we look beyond 2017?

David Frear

Let's see; I probably can't give you the specific numbers seeing here today but what -- nothing has really changed about the overall, we're probably going to bounce around this range of $125 million to $150 million for non-satellite CapEx and then on the satellite side the next two launches which we started construction in fourth quarter of last year are probably going to aggregate something in the range of little more than $500 million and we will spend that money starting fourth quarter of last year, roughly through the end of 2020.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

It took much longer than expected to close or to recapitalize Sirius XM Canada; I just wanted to completed that. What are some of the action items you're taking there?

David Frear

So we pretty quickly after the government approval moved down the path of combining certain internal resources. So getting them on the same subscriber management platform and there are just a lot of efficiencies in marketing campaign operations and billing operations and things like that. So we've been really focused on the delivery capabilities, systems delivery capabilities, a lot of efficiencies we can do there. It is a separate market with a separate board and separate management team and it's a different product offering too, culturally a different market. So I think that in terms of the customer facing side and what the product is, be very few changes but in terms of the gaps for the company and how you actually deliver all that; there is some good efficiencies.

One of the things you have to remember there, we did do a merger of the two entities in Canada and they had the same time that rolled the synergies that the U.S. merger had and that happened several years ago. So this is just the last little bit of cross-border synergies.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Live nation have the same -- I don't say parent company but your both the biggest shareholder; can you talk about some of the ways that it always comes up and how can you leverage the power of live nation or vice versa? How do you guys think about working together, if at all?

David Frear

I don't think that cross-margin opportunities are all that material to either companies standalone valuation but there are opportunities there and we've been working with live nation guys for a while now and different tour sponsorship opportunities that there have been some live event of sponsorship opportunities that we've done together. We've been working on sharing of data about what we know about people to how each company might be able to leverage marketing offer and there are some interesting -- some very interesting things around there. And I think about it more as it improves the customer experience, the engaged customer experience of each company and -- but it's going to be difficult to point at something said it delivered X amount of value, it just improves the overall experience for both companies.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Two quick topics [ph], we're running out of time but advertising -- you just hired a new Head of Advertising; can you just talk about where you would like advertising to go, how well -- two way network, will it make any difference but what are the big drivers for you in advertising over the next let's say…

David Frear

I mean the advertising team is not going to cover off the ball. Betty [ph] has done a great job and Michael has just come in and Betty wants to -- is going to teach at Pace University. I mean her team has delivered 20% plus growth, it's been incredible. So we do think advertisers are recognized, that there actually is a valuable engaged audience of Sirius subscribers that it's worth selling to. As we get into 360L and connected vehicle product, that the opportunity to offer individualized advertising, something we can do in the future and so I think see nothing but upside on the advertising side.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

All right. And then one last question; when you combined platforms, you will free up the considerable amount of spectrum; can you talk about the use of -- what will you do with the spectrum and what do you do with -- if you sell the spectrum, what would you do with the proceeds?

David Frear

So I mean, you know, we'll get a chance to see how technology in the card changes. Whether or not the driver is really able to take their eyes off the road and sort of X number of years. And it will be able to tailor their offering to not only with people are interested in doing but what they are capable of doing in a vehicle. And we have far away the best broadband distribution platform to vehicles moving between let's say 10 miles an hour and 90 miles an hour in the country, nobody can deliver what we can deliver. So I think it's nothing but upside. I think it's a post 2025 thought market precision in terms of what product is really going to monetize well and so somewhere in that sort of 2021 to 2023 timeframe we'll start making decisions about what the best way is to do it.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. Little bit out of our investments horizon. But with that thank you so much for joining us. It was great to see you.

David Frear

Thank you, Jess.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Thank you.

