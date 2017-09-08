Do You Know This European Dividend Aristocrat?

At the moment, it is "only" a stock on my watchlist because of the low dividend yield.

Dividend growth has been speeding up the last years.

Fresenius is the one and only real German Dividend Aristocrat.

Introduction

In a recent article about the German Dividend Aristocrats, I mentioned one special company: Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF) and its 17-year streak of dividend growth. This was not 100% right: Fresenius started paying a dividend back in 1993 and it neither stopped distributing nor froze or cut the dividend. This in fact makes Fresenius the company with the longest streak of dividend growth in Germany - 25 years of dividend growth. Let's have a common look at the company.

One word before we start: I am not a native English speaker. There might be some formal mistakes or "rough language" - I hope you can "ignore" that. My apologies for that.

Here we go.

Image Source: Fresenius.com

General information about Fresenius

"Fresenius is a global healthcare group offering high-quality products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient treatment. With over 250,000 employees in more than 100 countries around the globe, and annual sales exceeding €25 billion, Fresenius is one of the world’s leading healthcare companies" (Source: Www.fresenius.com)

The roots of the company go back to the year 1462! This is 30 years before the continent of America was discovered - wow! That year the Hirsch pharmacy in Frankfurt, Germany, was founded. This pharmacy was bought by the Fresenius family in the 18th century. In the early 20th century, the former owner, Eduard Fresenius, founded the pharma company called Dr. E. Fresenius. This is the official birthday of Fresenius in 1912.

In 1933, the company moved from Frankfurt to Bad Homburg where it is located till present time. Incorporated in 1981, the IPO was in the year 1986. Fresenius managed to combine both organic growth and acquisitions. Major takeovers for example were National Medical Care (1996), Wittgensteiner Kliniken AG (2001), Helios hospitals (2005), RenalCare Group (2006) and very recently US pharma company Akorn (2017).

Image Source: Fresenius.com

"Following Fresenius’ announcement to acquire Akorn, Inc. and Merck KGaA’s biosimilars business, the rating agencies Standard & Poor’s (BBB-, stable), Moody’s (Baa3, stable) and Fitch (BBB-, stable) confirm the corporate credit ratings of Fresenius to be unaffected." (Source: Fresenius.com)

For more information take a look at the PDF document provided by the company called "Fresenius - At a glance!".

Business Segments

The Fresenius Group includes four independently operated business segments. All four of them are active in one major growth area of healthcare.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world leader in treating people with chronic kidney failure. It is also a member of the German DAX. Fresenius Helios is Germany’s largest hospital operator. Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services to help critically and chronically ill patients. Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities.

Image Source: Fresenius.com

Although they have the same name, the Fresenius Institute and Fresenius University are not part of the company group.

Shareholder Structure

The largest shareholder is the Else-Kröner-Fresenius Foundation with about 26% of the shares. The remaining 74% are free float.

Due to several notifications pursuant to the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), other major shareholders are Allianz Global Investors (5.09%) and BlackRock (4.87%).

According to the information given by the investor relations website, the company is no more a "German" company. With shareholders outside Germany holding 57%, we can speak of a real international company.

Image source: Fresenius.com

Dividend history

The dividend policy of Fresenius tries to align dividends with earnings per share growth. On average, the payout ratio of the past years lies between 20% and 25%. This will allow plenty of room for further increases in future years.

Here is a look on the dividend of the last 10 years:

Image source: Fresenius.com

As you can clearly see, the growth is speeding up. When there were only small increases in 2007-2009, the distributions grew at a double-digit speed the past years. In 2015, there was a 30% hike, and even this year, the dividend (for financial year 2016) will be increased by nearly 13%.

Important key data

The price for the Fresenius stock has also been steadily climbing the past years.

Image source: Comdirect.de (numbers in €)

P/E ratio: 21

Dividend yield: 1.03%

Average dividend growth (last 10 years): 14%

Payout ratio: 20%

Data source: Comdirect.de

Economic Outlook

Fresenius is a leading player in a growing business segment: the healthcare sector. Two major trends are supporting future business growth:

On the one hand, the growing world population. At the moment, 7 billion people live on Earth. The growth in the US is slowing down; in Europe, there is negative growth. But we still have major growth in the emerging markets and the so-called "Third World". All these people need healthcare products.

Secondly, the demographic change. People in the mature markets like Europe or the US are getting older. These are the ones who will need even more healthcare products and they also have the money to spend.

The latest economic figures confirm this. A strong second-quarter 2017 shows double-digit sales and earnings growth.

Sales: €8.5 billion (+18%)

EBIT: €1,177 million (+14%)

Net income: €459 million (+21%)

For 2017, Fresenius confirms its guidance. Group sales are expected to increase by 15% to 17% in constant currency. Group net income is expected to grow by 19% to 21% in constant currency.

Conclusion

I never had Fresenius in my portfolio. The reason was the always very low dividend yield. This hasn't changed the last months. Therefore, the company is only on my watchlist.

But there are some aspects which are quite positive about the company:

It's the one and only real German Dividend Aristocrat with 25 years of increasing dividends

The dividend growth rate is attractive

The very low payout ratio leaves plenty of room for future increases

My strategy is: watching (and believe me, I hate watching and standing on the side line) and waiting for a dip. If the P/E gets below 20 and the dividend yield is at least at 1.5%, I might consider initiating a first position. Maybe you might, too?



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.