Equifax Investors Should Be Worried

Equifax Inc. (EFX) last night announced that it suffered a massive cyber attack. The following are the key facts for investors:

143 million U.S. consumers were affected from mid-May through July 2017;

The information accessed primarily includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers;

In addition, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers, and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers, were accessed; and

Equifax discovered the unauthorized access on July 29.

Today, the company's shares dropped nearly 14% with approximately 17 million shares traded, or 35x of normal daily volume.

Timing Is Important

One factor that is most important to me as a long-term investor in my companies is management integrity.

Bloomberg reported shortly after the press release that three Equifax senior executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in the days after the company discovered the security breach, and none of the shares were listed as being part of 10b5-1 scheduled trading plans. The company informed Bloomberg that the three senior executives had not yet been informed of the incident at the time the shares were sold.

In addition, CNBC commentators discussed today that an investor purchased 2,600 September put options with a strike price of $135, which are now in the money after today's nearly $20 per share drop. According to the commentators, the $156,000 investment is now worth more than $4 million.

Investigations around these transactions will likely ensue for some time. Although the market participants do not yet know all of the pertinent facts, the stock price will likely reflect the uncertainty until the facts emerge.

We Have Seen This Movie Before

The headline of this Los Angeles Times article puts it the best:

It's been a year since the Wells Fargo scandal broke — and new problems are still surfacing.

No two stocks are alike, but the following graph shows how Wells Fargo's (WFC) stock traded in the year following its account fraud scandal:

Readers should note that WFC dropped by more than 10% in three weeks with approximately two to three times of its normal daily volume.

I was in fact a shareholder of Wells Fargo when its scandal broke, because I had estimated that the stock was inexpensive compared to the intrinsic value of the underlying business. After the scandal broke, I quickly reviewed the information available at the time, and gauged that the impact to the underlying business would be limited and that the vast majority of the bank's customers would not take their business to a competitor. I therefore increased my position following the dip in the share price and sold all of my shares following the subsequent increase. I do not currently own any Wells Fargo shares.

This Time Is Different

At the time Wells Fargo's scandal broke, the company was trading at only 12x trailing-twelve-month earnings, which is one of the more than two dozen fundamental metrics I consider before purchasing a stock. It is an important one, but no one financial metric is the be-all and end-all of my investment strategy. More importantly, Wells Fargo at the time and still has a dominant position in the residential mortgage market, which I had last year viewed very favorably, as I discussed in my June 2016 article, Homebuilders: Stars Are Lining Up.

In contrast, Equifax was trading at 30x trailing-twelve-month earnings before the news of the breach broke, and even after today's drop, the stock is trading at 26x earnings, which I estimate is expensive. Furthermore as the following graph illustrates, Equifax's competitor, TransUnion (TRU), has in the last three years greatly improved its profit margins, which may point to strengthening competition.

Bottom Line

The security breach goes to the heart of Equifax's business that involves databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data. Combined with the fact that the stock was already trading at a lofty valuation before today's dip, and potential questions around insider trading activity, I will sit this one out.

