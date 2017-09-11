Natural Gas Should Eventually Break Out To The Upside

The summer of 2017 came to an end with the Labor Day weekend last week and now the fall season is upon us. It will not be too long until the first cold winds of winter begin to blow, the snows fall across regions in the United States and the demand for heating fuels increase.

Natural gas is a seasonal commodity that tends to peak during the winter months. While the clean and efficient fuel has been experiencing a rise in demand on a year-round basis, it is the winter season that typically sets the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. A winter season that is colder than average tends to cause the price of natural gas to rally while a tame season can cause prices to decline. During the cold winter season of 2014, the price of natural gas futures that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange rallied to almost $6.50 per MMBtu. During the warm 2016 season, the price fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu. With the winter fast approaching, natural gas is now looking like many factors could cause the winter of 2017/2018 to be a time where the downside is limited and upside explosive for the price of natural gas futures.

Price consolidation takes natural gas to the top end of its trading range and then it falls to the middle

There are a lot of events going on all around the natural gas futures market, but the price of the energy commodity has been ignoring almost everything. Perhaps the most significant issues have been the violent and monstrous storms that have been coming onshore in the United States since Aug. 25. This hurricane season is turning out to be the most violent in recent memory. Hurricane Harvey, a category four storm, hit Texas from Corpus Christi to Houston last week pounding some areas in the region with over fifty inches of rain.

This weekend, it is likely that Hurricane Irma, a category four or five nightmare, will make landfall somewhere in Florida and the state and areas along the east coast of the United States are bracing for what may turn out to be the worst hurricane in decades. As the population of South Florida has grown exponentially over recent years, the chances for severe damage and loss of life is much greater than in past years if the storm comes ashore with the same power that it hit islands in the Caribbean. Moreover, as things tend to happen in threes, Hurricane Jose is following on the heels of Irma and the path of the next storm is not yet certain, but it looks like it may be following in Irma's footsteps.

In the past, the price of natural gas tended to react to potential storms by moving higher. However, the natural gas futures market has been uncharacteristically calm this week as it continues to consolidate at the middle of a trading range that has been in place since May. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX October natural gas futures highlights, the energy commodity has been trading from lows of $2.799 to highs of $3.142 per MMBtu since May 31. The price as of the close of business on Friday, Sept., 8 was at the $2.90 level which is below the middle of the trading range. On Sept. 1, natural gas rallied to a high of $3.088, but it made another in a series of lower highs and declined below the midpoint of the range by the end of last week. Natural gas futures have spent more than three months in consolidation mode when it comes to price. Open interest, the number of open long and short positions on the NYMEX natural gas futures contracts has been gradually declining since May. At the same time, most technical indicators are in neutral territory.

Inventories rise at a rate that supports the price, but we could get a significant injection over coming weeks, which would create a buying opportunity

The natural gas futures market is currently facing bullish and bearish factors that have sentenced the price to the middle of the trading range. On the bearish side, the storms have not threatened infrastructure along the Louisiana coast, and a combination of power outages and cooler weather are causing the demand for the energy commodity to decline. As most power generation is now generated by natural gas rather than coal, the loss of electricity in affected populous regions is causing supplies to increase. Moreover, when Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana shipments of LNG slowed which caused a further decrease in demand and increase in inventories for natural gas. Therefore, it is likely that we will see injections into storage increase over coming weeks.

On the bullish side of the coin, during the current injection season, natural gas has not been flowing into storage; it has been trickling in at a rate that is lower than in past years. This week, the Energy Information Administration reported an injection of 65 billion cubic feet. Stocks now stand at 3.22 trillion cubic feet, 6.2% below the level last year at this time, but still 0.5% above the five year average for this time of the year.

Therefore, the current level of stocks is on the low side, but the chances are injections will pick up in the weeks ahead because of the storms, but they have a long way to go.

Only 10 weeks to go until the withdrawal season

There are currently only 10 weeks to go in the 2017 injection season. In 2015 and 2016 stockpiles of natural gas rose to over four trillion cubic feet and each year inventories rose to a new record high. However, to reach the four trillion mark again this year before the start of the winter season, we will need to see an average injection of 78 billion cubic feet over the coming 10 weeks. The four trillion level is looking elusive, and we could be going into the winter season with the lowest inventory level in many years unless we see the numbers increase dramatically compared with recent weeks.

It is possible that we will see the price of natural gas drop to the low end of the trading range over the next few weeks if inventory increases exceed market expectations. The storms are likely to cause more gas to flow into storage, and that could create a compelling opportunity to load up on natural gas before the start of the upcoming winter season.

The uncertainty of winter will cause buying

Each year, the uncertainty of winter weather tends to cause a rally in the price of the energy commodity. Last year, the price of nearby natural gas futures rose to the highest level since 2014 at $3.994 in late December in anticipation of winter. Source: CQG

Last winter did not turn out to be cold, following in the path of the winters of 2015 and 2016. In 2016, the price of nearby natural gas futures fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, the last cold winter was in 2014, and as the weekly chart illustrates, that year the price reached a high of $6.4930 per MMBtu. In the lead up to that winter season, the amount of natural gas in storage at the end of 2013 peaked at 3.834 tcf. With 10 weeks to go in the 2017 injection season, the average increase in inventories will need to be 61.4 bcf to reach the 2013 level. The bottom line is that we are likely to go into the winter with the same level of inventories as before the winter of 2014 or less.

After many quiet years when it comes to hurricanes, it is starting to look like Mother Nature has come roaring back in 2017. If the winter season turns out to be as volatile, and we experience colder than normal temperatures, low inventories could make natural gas combustible and explosive on the upside. Meanwhile, the uncertainty of the winter weather coupled with low stocks could cause a pre-winter price adjustment to the upside.

More demand and fewer inventories going into the cold season is a potent bullish cocktail

The prospects for more heating demand if the winter is a cold one and low stocks could be a potent bullish cocktail for the price of natural gas futures in the months ahead. Source: NYMEX

As the forward curve for natural gas futures out to March 2018 highlights, the price peaks at just under the $3.24 per MMBtu level in February, which is 75 cents below the December 2016 high and half the price the energy commodity peaked at in February 2014.

Moreover, the two emerging demand verticals for natural gas will likely prove supportive for the price of the energy commodity. LNG technology has created the opportunity to export the energy commodity around the world to points where the price is higher than in the United States. At the same time, replacing coal with natural gas when it comes to power generation has further increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the natural gas market.

I believe that the downside is limited and upside explosive for natural gas going into the winter season with stocks at or below the 2013 high and the price below the $3 per MMBtu level on nearby NYMEX futures. While it is possible that we will see another sell off that will bring the price down to the bottom end of its trading range around the $2.80 per MMBtu level or even lower, I would view that move as a compelling opportunity. Therefore, I am a buyer of natural gas on a scale down basis over the coming 10 weeks leaving plenty of room to add on price weakness.

On my radio show on Sept. 7, a caller asked if they should be buying the leveraged UGAZ ETN product as a medium term investment vehicle. I do not favor this product for anything but intra-day or at the most intra-week trading opportunities. At this point, I support the futures or options market on NYMEX for positions in natural gas. For those who do not venture into the volatile and shark-filled waters of futures trading, the UNG unleveraged ETF is the product of choice for medium-term positions in natural gas.

As a scale down buyer, I am looking to hold positions until January or February 2018. I believe the risk-reward profile of the natural gas market now favors long positions and adding on a scale down basis through the balance of the injection season. I am prepared to take some pain in the interim, but the upside potential is currently much greater than the downside risk for natural gas, in my humble opinion.

Today is the 16th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. May God bless those lost on that tragic day and give strength to the survivors and families left with the memories and scars that will never completely heal.

