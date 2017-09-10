Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Fanatics Now Eyeing Asia

It believes that while e-tailers like Amazon will be able to trade in third-party retail products, they will find it difficult to outpace a company like Fanatics.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research published last year, the global licensed sports merchandise market is estimated to grow 6.4% annually from $27.63 billion in 2015 to $48.17 billion by 2024. The market is expected to be dominated by the sports apparel segment, which accounts for nearly 40% of the market. Billion-Dollar Unicorn player Fanatics (Private:FANA) is making significant strides in this market.

Fanatics' Offerings

Jacksonville, Florida,-based Fanatics was founded in 1997 by brothers Alan and Mitch Trager. The two already owned a brick-and-mortar store of the same name in the Jacksonville mall and decided to take their success to the digital world. Since being founded, Fanatics has been bought and sold several times. It came into its element when it came in contact with tech visionary Michael Rubin. Rubin bought out Fanatics and integrated it into GSI Commerce, which was acquired by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). In 2011, Rubin bought Fanatics again from eBay to make it a part of his e-commerce portfolio that includes other brands like Rue La La and ShopRunner.

Today, Fanatics is a leading global player in the licensed sports segment. It offers one of the largest collections of sports merchandise across online, mobile, in stores, in stadiums or on-site at big sporting events. It operates more than 300 online and offline partner stores, including the e-commerce business for all major professional sports leagues, major media brands, and more than 200 collegiate and professional team properties.

In 2016, Fanatics became a big name in the European market when it acquired Kitbag, a UK-based international online retailer, for $17 million. The move helped it expand its geographic reach along with advancing in the licensed sports merchandise business for soccer globally.

Fanatics calls itself a verticalized e-commerce company because it designs and produces its own branded goods and sells them to customers through its own websites. It believes that while e-tailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be able to trade in third-party retail products, they will find it difficult to outpace a company like Fanatics. Its verticalized approach allows it to produce designs on-demand and sell them immediately through its own websites. Fanatics expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the addition of the Majestic sports apparel maker earlier this year for $225 million.

Fanatics's Financials

Fanatics is privately held and does not publish its detailed financials. Analysts estimate that the company will generate $2.2 billion in revenues this year, and that too was profitable. Nearly 75% of the company's revenues come from direct-to-consumer sales through its websites and the online shops of teams and leagues.

The company has been venture funded so far and has raised $1.7 billion from investors including Alibaba, Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Venture Partners, Silver Lake Partners, SoftBank, and Temasek Holdings. Its last funding round was held earlier this month when it raised $1 billion at a valuation of $4.5 billion from Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Fanatics plans to use the funds to expand internationally, especially in the Asian markets. It hasn't explored cricket yet! Fanatics does not plan to go public any time soon.

