The Dollar Falls Below Critical Support

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. The dollar has been the most widely accepted foreign currency for many decades and central banks, monetary authorities, and supranational institutions all over the globe hold dollars as an integral part of their reserve assets.

The dollar embarked on a rally in May 2014 when the Federal Reserve signaled a shift from the accommodation that followed the global economic crisis of 2008 to tightening. The Fed informed markets they would begin tapering quantitative easing and that short-term rates would increase from zero percent in 2014. The dollar index exploded over 27% high over a ten month period reaching over 100 in March 2015. After twenty months of consolidation and the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States, a wave of optimism carried the U.S. currency to the highest level since 2002 when the dollar index traded at 103.815 at the beginning of January 2017. However, while the dollar broke above all levels of technical resistance and looked like it would continue on its path higher, the currency turned and had been falling since those January highs.

A fall of over 11.8% since January

The January 2017 high in the dollar index turned out to be the peak for the greenback. The dollar spent the following months making a series of lower highs and lower lows and the rallies have been few and far between. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index declined to a low of 90.99 on Sept. 8, a drop of over 12.4% in just around eight months. On the weekly chart, critical technical support for the dollar was at the May 2016 lows at 91.88. The drop to 90.99 put in a lower low on the chart and now threatens the bull market that commenced back in May 2014 at under 79 on the dollar index. While the index bounced back to almost the 93 level following the initial break below support, the greenback has declined below once again, and still has many things going against it these days as it consolidates just above recent lows.

No strong dollar policy

In the past, U.S. administrations have been verbal about advocating for a strong dollar policy. However, the Trump administration has made no secret of its desire to see the dollar move lower against other world currencies. A lower dollar makes U.S. goods more competitive on global markets and would tilt the balance of trade back towards the United States. President Trump's policy and mantra of America First is best served by a weaker dollar which encourages business activity, and job growth in the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has consistently stated his desire for a lower dollar starting with his confirmation hearing where he said that the U.S. currency was too high. In a recent interview on one of the financial networks the Treasury chief said that the dollar will always be strong given the position of the United States in the world, but stopped short of advocating for the strong dollar policy as did his predecessors that ran the department of the U.S. Treasury.

Commodities respond to the greenback

When the dollar rose to the highest level since 2002 in January, many raw material markets took note and begin to slide. The prices of precious metals moved lower in late 2016 and early 2015. Even after the dollar found its high in January and began to fall, many industrial commodities had a difficult time sustaining gains made in 2016 and early 2017 under the prospect for a rising U.S. currency. However, as the dollar continued to give up gains throughout the first half of the year, we have seen a rebound in almost all industrial commodities prices. Copper has broken out to the upside moving above $3 per pound for the first time since 2014 in August and traded up to a high of $3.1745 on Sept. 5 before falling back to the $3.04 per pound level last Friday.

At the same time, the prices of all other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange posted gains over recent weeks and months. Iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel, moved from $52.03 on June 13 to $76.54 per ton on Sept. 1, an increase of over 47%. The price of oil has moved higher from the June 21 lows, and even the price of lumber has moved to the upside over recent sessions. The Baltic Dry Index, which was at 820 on July 10 was trading at 1296 last Friday. The two reasons for the rise in commodities prices had been Chinese buying and the weakness in the value of the U.S. dollar.

Bullish factors on the horizon for the euro

It is possible that the next leg down in the dollar will come as a result of political and economic events in Europe in September. On Sunday, Sept. 14, Germans will go to the polls to decide whether to give Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term in office. Merkel is a pro-EU candidate, and it appears that she will sail to a victory in the election. The fourth term as leader of the strongest member of the European Union will be a validation for the future of the EU and the euro currency, and it is possible that the euro will move higher and post additional gains above the $1.20 level against the U.S. dollar in the wake of the election.

Moreover, one of the most bullish things for the euro when measured against the dollar could come from the European Central Bank when they decide to taper the quantitative easing policy and move from accommodation to tightening. In the U.S., the move in 2014 led to a 27% rally in the dollar index in just ten months. The euro already moved 16.7% higher since December 2016 reaching a high of $1.20975 on Sept. 8, but a tapering announcement and rising rates from the negative forty basis points level could launch the euro currency even higher against the dollar in the weeks and months ahead.

A bounce is overdue, but that does not mean it will occur

A bounce in the dollar index is long overdue, but so far every bounce has been shallow and has resulted in a lower low since January. The dollar index has declined below the critical area of support, bounced, and failed again. There is always the chance of a correction that could take the greenback to key technical areas of resistance at just above 94 and 96 on the dollar index. However, with the U.S. administration favoring a weaker dollar, and elections and economic events on the horizon in Europe that will likely support the European currency, the odds of a significant recovery in the U.S. currency are not that great. The dollar could be heading for a quick test of the 90 level after the price action late last week.

The dollar index has declined below its critical area of support, and every rally so far has been nothing more than a dead cat bounce. While the odds of a recovery increase the lower the greenback falls, the path of least resistance of the U.S. currency still appears to be lower.

Today is the 16th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. May God bless those lost on that tragic day, and give strength to the survivors and families left with the memories and scars that will never completely heal.

