If You Are Looking For A Solid Addition To Your Portfolio, Look No Further

If an investor were to purchase United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) at the current share price of $110, he or she could earn a solid annual return of 8.6% from this moment onwards. That is not a bad return in the current low-yield investment environment. Below, I will be delving more deeply into how I arrived at the above potential annual return.

Let us first sketch how United Technologies' financial future could look like. Please note that in this article I will not be relying too much on analyst estimates but more on figures based on what the company has historically managed to achieve and what sounds realistic for me. Realistic for me means slightly more conservative numbers than what United Technologies has achieved in the previous years. Before we can start estimating a value for the company, let us estimate what kind of revenue growth could be expected in the long term.

United Technologies is operating in three different markets. These are elevators and escalators, aerospace and building automation. The recent acquisition of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) should provide a tailwind for revenue growth and margin improvements. This is because after the acquisition, United Technologies would generate an even greater share of its revenues in the growing and lucrative aerospace market. Air traffic can be expected to increase with mid-single-digit values, so this should provide a minor boost to growth rates. The other mega trend supporting growth is the increase in middle class workforce in urban areas. What this means in practice is that the need for elevators, escalators and building automation related products will grow bigger. In addition, a weakening US dollar should provide support for increased revenue.

However, since I like to have safety margins in my calculations, for the revenue growth, I will assume that in the long term the company will grow at the same pace with the global economy, say 2.5% annually. If United Technologies can achieve better growth rate, that only means better returns for an investor.

Next we should estimate what kind of cash flow margins could be expected. In the below figure, you can see historical free cash flow (FCF) to sales ratio starting from 1988. Even though this value has plummeted recently, I do not consider this as problematic because it is caused by an increase in working capital. What this means is that the management is preparing for future growth.

In my estimate, I would still assume that a 6.2% free cash flow to sales ratio could be sustainable in the long term. As in 2016 the free cash flow was much lower than normally, I will be using the free cash flow ratio achieved in 2015 (7.6%) as a starting value in my calculations for 2017. I would expect this ratio to gradually decrease to a more sustainable level of 6.2% during the next 10 years (see Table 1). This figure is more aligned with historical margins.

Rockwell Collins has generated slightly more robust margins than United Technologies. The margins have been in the 8-10% level during the last decade. As the aerospace industry has historically had higher margins and since synergies can be expected through the combination of these two aerospace businesses, this should provide support for increasing FCF margins. However, as I consider myself as a cautious investor, I will still be using the 6.2% FCF margin as a sustainable one. Most likely due to above-mentioned reasons, United Technologies can achieve 8-10% FCF margins after the acquisition, but this again means only higher future dividend and value.

Figure 1

Source: Author generated using SEC filings

The below table combines the previously mentioned information. For years 2017-2019, I will be using analyst estimates. For 2020-2026, I will be using the 2.5% growth rate as explained previously. In addition, I am using the revenue generated during 2016 as the starting revenue in the below table. I am excluding the Rockwell Collins figures from my conservative estimations, as without any synergies or additional productivity, the acquisition does not provide any additional value.

Table 1

2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e Revenue growth 3.5% 4.8% 6.2% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% Revenue 59247.5$ 62091.4$ 65941.0$ 67589.6$ 69279.3$ 71011.3$ 72786.6$ 74606.2$ 76471.4$ 78383.2$ FCF to sales 7.5% 7.3% 7.2% 7.0% 6.9% 6.7% 6.6% 6.5% 6.3% 6.2% FCF per share 5.5$ 5.6$ 5.8$ 5.9$ 5.9$ 5.9$ 5.9$ 6.0$ 6.0$ 6.0$ Equity per share 37.0$ 38.3$ 40.4$ 42.8$ 43.8$ 44.9$ 46.0$ 47.1$ 48.3$ 49.5$ RoE 16.1% 15.2% 15.3% 14.6% 13.8% 13.6% 13.3% 13.0% 12.7% 12.4% Dividend payout 78.3% 68.5% 59.5% 82.9% 81.9% 81.6% 81.2% 80.8% 80.3% 79.9% Dividend 4.3$ 3.8$ 3.5$ 4.9$ 4.8$ 4.8$ 4.8$ 4.8$ 4.8$ 4.8$ Terminal value Present value 3.9$ 3.2$ 2.7$ 3.5$ 3.2$ 2.9$ 2.7$ 2.5$ 2.3$ 2.1$ 80.9$

Source: Author generated with explanations below

The above table is self-explanatory, right? Maybe a small explanation is useful. The previous chapter explained the used revenue growth and FCF to sales ratio. FCF per share is simply revenue * FCF to sales ratio / shares outstanding. For simplicity, I am assuming a constant share amount of 808.7 million. This is because it does not matter whether a company distributes its earnings via dividends or via share buybacks. The dividend column in Table 1 could be as well considered as the sum of paid dividends and share buybacks. Equity per share is calculated the following way: equity per share in previous year + FCF per share this year - dividend from previous year. In 2016, equity per share was around $34.1 and paid dividend $2.55. RoE is calculated by dividing the FCF per share generated this year by last year's equity per share. The dividend payout column on the other hand might be a bit more difficult to grasp. It is simply 100% - investment ratio. The investment ratio is calculated by revenue growth / RoE. Finally, dividend is calculated by multiplying the FCF per share and dividend payout columns. The only inputs to the above table are revenue growth and FCF to sales ratio.

I have personally applied to United Technologies several different types of valuation methods, which all provide similar end results. In this article, I will be focusing for simplicity's sake only on the dividend valuation model.

The dividend valuation model is two-stage, where we will sum up the current value of dividends and terminal value from Table 1 above. The current value of a dividend from a certain year is calculated the following way: dividend during year X / (1 + required rate of return)^(year X - current year + 1). The formula for terminal value is simply dividend during 2026 * growth rate / (required rate of return - growth).

When we apply the discount information to Table 1 (see last row), we can calculate what kind of an annual return the markets are expecting at the current market price of $110 for United Technologies. Hence, the current market valuation provides an annual return of roughly 8.6% in the long term, provided you consider my estimates realistic. This price does not, however, provide much safety margin, and one cannot consider United Technologies as dirt cheap. One must as well consider that the required rate of return of 8.6% we got in this article is in the middle range of what markets are on average requiring (8-10%). However, United Technologies can be considered as one of the best stocks operating in the aerospace and building technology sector. When this type of a company is serving an 8.6% expected rate of return even in a conservative scenario, you have to be pretty satisfied. Therefore, I would strongly consider adding this company to my portfolio.

