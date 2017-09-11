Equities Continue To Climb A Wall Of Worry

In August the stock market did something market participants have not been accustomed to, it dropped on two successive Thursdays. On Aug. 10 and 17 the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a triple digit loss in both sessions, and other major market indices followed to the downside. However, stocks rebounded all of those losses and rose to new highs or close to all-time peaks by the first day of September.

Valuations in the stock market remain high, but few other asset classes offer the kind of returns and dividends as equities. While certainly not the best performing sector of all asset classes in 2017 on a percentage basis, stocks are the most ubiquitous type of investment. Generations of investors from the Baby Boomers to Gen-Xers to Millennials have been equity devotees because of the returns that have sweetened their portfolios. The fact is that for the passive investor, an equities portfolio held for decades has created wealth and security. Every time a bout of selling hits the stock market, buyers emerge, and the rebound has validated the buying. Moreover, the U.S. government has supported the stock market via tax-favorable investment instruments like IRAs, SEPs, 401(k)s, and other vehicles that have directed huge pools of capital to the stock market.

While the stock market has always had doubters and bears, it has continued to power higher and companies that source capital prosper. However, these days the level of valuations and geopolitical and domestic issues that face the market have caused the price of equities to climb what is becoming a wall of worry.

Bullish market action at the end of August and are in a holding pattern near highs at the start of September

At the end of August, we witnessed more bullish market action and buying in the stock market that kept the major indices close to record high level. However, the S&P 500 made its most recent high on Aug. 8, and while it fought off a bout of selling late in the month, it is holding close to its peak level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract illustrates, the index reached its apex on Aug. 8 at 2488.50, and although it declined to a low of 2415.75 on Aug. 21, it has recovered to the 2462.50 level which is closer to the highs than the recent bottom in the index. Meanwhile, there is one overriding reason why stocks could continue to move to the upside over coming weeks, but it will be climbing a steep wall of worry.

Rates remain low, so stocks are a magnet for cash

Stocks and bonds make up the core of most portfolios and there is an inverse historical relationship between the level of interest rates and stocks. On Sept. 7, bonds rose to a new short-term high which means that interest rates have moved lower. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond highlights, the debt security has this week appreciated to over the 159 level, which is the highest point since November 2016. The rally this week came off the back of statements by two members of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Neil Kashkari and Lael Brainard expressed concern that short-term interest rate hikes over recent months could be choking economic growth. The statements could lead to a more gradual approach to rate increases and cast some degree of doubt over another increase in the Fed Funds rate before the end of 2017.

The rally in the bond market is supportive for the prices of equities as lower yields make stocks more attractive to investors as they offer both dividends and the opportunity for capital growth. Given the trend in stocks over recent years, and particularly since the lows at the beginning of 2016, stocks have become a strong magnet for cash and the investing public continues to pour their savings into the equity market. The strength in bonds is perhaps the most compelling argument for a continuation of the rally in the stock market.

The geopolitical landscape can torpedo the equity markets

While stocks are finding support from a continuation of historically low interest rates, the geopolitical landscape remains tenuous, at best these days. The deterioration of the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Russia presents perils around the globe. However, the most significant issue facing the United States these days is the nuclear ambitions and successes when it comes to advanced and deadly weaponry of North Korea. The hermit nation has fired numerous test missiles over recent weeks and months. A few weeks ago, in a highly provocative action, North Korea fired a missile directly over the sovereign territory of Northern Japan.

At the same time, the rogue Asian nation has threatened that Guam, a U.S. territory and significant military base and landing point in the region, is a target for future aggressive tests and actions in the region. Moreover, the latest action has been the testing of a hydrogen bomb which could have the potential to obliterate an American city if loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. Sept. 9 is Founders Day in North Korea, and most experts believe that the nation will celebrate with yet another test, perhaps as soon as this past weekend. The rhetoric has continued to fly between the U.S. and DPNK over recent days, and the temperature on the geopolitical landscape has not been this high since the Cuban missile crisis in the early 1960s.

While the U.S. has reached out to China for help in lowering the temperature in the Korean Peninsula, both China and Russia have balked at the potential of more sanctions on North Korea. The leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, recently said that sanctions would be ineffective as North Koreans will "eat grass" rather than abandon their nuclear weaponry. Meanwhile, China is concerned that too much pressure on North Korean will result in a strengthening of the influence of the United States in Asia and a humanitarian crisis that could a flood of refugees streaming across the Freedom Bridge that separates North Korea from China and other border points. The North Korean standoff is creating fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes, and further rhetoric and missile tests that increase the chances of a military confrontation could torpedo equity prices in the weeks and months ahead.

Another issue that could weigh on the prices of stocks over coming months is the administration's "America First" policy, which increases the potential for trade tariffs and issues with trading partners including China. The Chinese leader has recently stated that protectionism is a dangerous threat to the global economy. Additionally, Iran is closely monitoring the North Korean situation for guidance on how far they can push their nuclear program. Iran's expansionary desires in the region could present future problems in what a highly volatile region and home to over half the world's oil reserves.

The bottom line is that there are so many factors brewing on the geopolitical landscape that could sink the stock market in the blink of an eye. Markets are a reflection of economic and political events around the world and right now, the future in unclear creating an environment of fear and uncertainty. One of the most significant barometers of fear is the price of gold which has just appreciated to the highest level in 2017 and is approaching the 2016 highs. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold futures shows, the yellow metal has rallied from $1204 at the beginning of July to the $1360 level. Gold is now trading at the highest price for 2017, and the next level of technical resistance is at $1377.50 the 2016 peak, under $20 away last week's high. Gold is flashing a sign to all markets as the wall of worry for equities continues to get steeper.

The legislative effort in the U.S. could be doomed which would deflate the prospects for stocks

President Trump had high hopes for his legislative agenda when he took the oath of office in January of this year. However, the realities of the process in Washington, D.C., have prevented his administration from fulfilling many of the promises made on the campaign trail. The President has not been able to repeal and replace Obamacare. He has yet to put forth legislation on tax reform, infrastructure rebuilding, or most of the other issues that he pledged would be the central focus of his administration.

Meanwhile, the opposition has not only come from the other side of the political aisle in Washington as Republicans have stood in the way of many parts of President Trump's agenda. This week, the president changed course and sided with the Democrats when it came to raising the debt ceiling and providing funds for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. In fact, the president and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer discussed getting rid of the debt ceiling, which could have serious and perhaps inflationary consequences for the U.S. economy and could be a sign that government will never address the rising debt of the nation.

Stocks rallied on the prospects for tax reform and disappointment on the front could deflate the market over coming weeks and months. Moreover, no debt ceiling could scare investors as the potential for an ever-increasing debt, and inflationary pressures could weigh on the price of stocks and eventually lift interest rates as the central bank finds itself fighting the scourge of inflation.

Coming into the scary season for equities

The path of least resistance for stocks remain higher, but we are now entering the scary season for equities, and I am not referring to the fact that Halloween is coming at the end of October. In October 1929, the U.S. stock market crashed which took the country into a great depression that lasted for the following decade. There are many other examples of how stocks tend to fall during the fall season.

The bond market and low interest rates continue to support stock prices, and if the Fed decides not to hike rates for the rest of 2017, it would likely lead to higher levels for the major equity indices. At the same time, it would take a major event to change the behavior of investors who continue to plow money into stocks on a daily basis. However, the geopolitical landscape and the lack of success on the legislative agenda in Washington have the potential to torpedo the market at a time when valuations are historically high, and fear and uncertainty are rising. If the stock market were to drop dramatically we could see many investors heading for the exit at the same time.

I believe that we will see a lot more volatility in the stock market for the rest of this year and into 2018. With the VIX at around the 12.12 level on Sept. 8, the downside is limited and the instrument that measures price variance in stocks is not only inexpensive these days; it is downright cheap.

Today is the 16th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. May God bless those lost on that tragic day, and give strength to the survivors and families left with the memories and scars that will never completely heal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.