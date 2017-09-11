Industrial Commodities Continue Their Journey Higher And The Big Producers Are Cleaning Up

The industrial sector of the commodities market represents the raw materials that are the building blocks for infrastructure. These staples are requirements for construction projects around the world. Over past decades, China has had the fastest growing economy in the world. Therefore, Chinese demand has been a critical component for the path of least resistance for industrial raw materials.

When it comes to the industrial sector, copper metal has long been a leader, and many market participants refer to the red metal as Doctor Copper as its price direction is often a harbinger of global economic growth or contraction. While many watch copper, other base metals prices including aluminum, lead, nickel, zinc, and tin are all highly sensitive to growth trends in the global economy. At the same time, ferrous metals like steel also rise and fall with economic conditions. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel which makes it a commodity that moves higher and lower on economic data.

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. While infrastructure building requires many different raw materials, crude oil, and its products not only powers construction machinery, but it is a critical component in the mining and refining of the raw materials that are building staples. Lumber, or wood, is also an essential construction material as structures require the product of trees and those two-by fours often frame buildings around the world.

Most recently, the prices of industrial commodities had been surging higher, and there is a reason to believe that the strength in the market will continue until at least October.

The industrial sector turned around in June and July

Industrial commodities prices fell to multi-year lows in late 2015 and early 2016. The individual commodities in the industrial sector found bottoms and moved higher throughout 2016 and into 2017. In late 2016, the prospects for tax reform and infrastructure building in the United States under the new administration caused another leg higher in the industrial sector.

The realities of Washington, D.C., and the quagmire of legislative initiatives caused the market to sour on the prospects for fulfilling campaign promises. After health care reform failed to get off the ground, the prices of many industrial commodities declined. However, for several reasons, many of the raw materials in the industrial sector once again found a bottom in May through July and prices began rallying once again. The dollar declined starting in January from the highest level since 2002 when the dollar index peaked at 103.815. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, what began as a correction to the downside early in 2017, became a trend reversal and moved into bear market territory. The historical inverse relationship between the U.S. currency, which is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, lit a bullish flame under many industrial raw materials. At the same time, the world's leading consumer of industrial staples began buying once again, and the demand side of the fundamental equation supported prices.

Finally, signs of global growth fostered gains in the industrial sector. When prices fell to lows in late 2015 and early 2016, there was lots of consolidation among commodities producers. Many of the world's most influential miners and producers of metals, minerals, energy commodities, and other raw materials found themselves buried under mountains of debt amassed during the heyday of the bull market that came to an end in 2011 and 2012. These companies shed non-core assets and cut expenses. In many cases, producers paid down debt instead of investing in output. As a result, the miners and producers of the world that survived the period of low prices emerged with stronger balance sheets, and in the case of some commodities, production declined and was in the hands of fewer players.

The price action in the stocks of four of the major commodities producing and merchanting companies in the world show that while prices remain below the 2011 highs, they are thriving today after staring into the abyss in late 2015. Source: Barchart

At the bottom in January 2016, Rio Tinto (RIO) fell to lows of $21.89 per share. The first leg of the rally in 2016 and early 2017 took the price of $47.11 in February, but the price then dropped back to lows of $37.66 per share on June 19. Since then, the price has rallied above the February highs and traded to a high of $49.79 on Sept. 1, the highest level since 2015. RIO closed on Friday, Sept. 8, at $48.27 per share. Source: Barchart

Shares in BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP) fell to a low of $18.46 in January 2016 and recovered to $41.79 per share in January 2017. After a correction down to $33.42 in June, the stock traded to a high of $44.62 on Sept. 6 and was trading at $42.99 at the close of business on Sept. 8. Source: Barchart

Vale S.A., the Brazilian mining giant, fell to lows of $2.13 per share in January 2016 and then rallied to a high of $11.70 in February 2017. After a dip down to $7.47 in May, the stock moved back up and made a marginal new high at $11.71 on Sept. 7, a level that is over five times the price at the 2016 lows. VALE closed last Friday at $11.11 per share. Source: Barchart

Finally, Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLNCY), the mining and trading giant, saw its shares drop to $1.95 in January 2016 and then explode to a high of $8.62 in February of this year, only thirteen months after the company was under such enormous pressure than many analysts questioned whether it could survive. After a dip to lows of $6.90 on June 19, GLNCY has made a new high at $9.67 on Sept. 8 and closed last Friday at $9.52 per share. Together, these companies make up the most diversified and influential commodities producers and traders in the world outside of the Chinese. Their ascent since the early 2016 lows and rebound over recent months is a reflection of the price action in the commodities that they produce.

Energy bounced

Crude oil is the commodity that powers the world and the raw material that the market tends to watch closer than any other staple in the sector. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity has moved from lows of $26.05 per barrel, the lowest price since 2003, in February 2016 to the $50 level which has been a pivot point for oil throughout 2017. The prices of oil products, gasoline, and distillates, have also moved higher as have the spreads for refining crude oil into products over the past year. For example, the heating oil processing spread traded to a low of $8.06 per barrel in January 2016. Even though the price of oil has almost doubled, the heating oil spread is trading around the $26 per barrel level which means that refiners are making lots of more money these days than in early 2016. At the same time, the gasoline crack spread traded to a low of $8.86 in February 2016 and was trading just under the $22 per barrel level on September 8. The profitability of energy production and processing has improved since the lows in early 2016. Source: CQG

In March 2016, the price of natural gas fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s when nearby NYMEX futures traded at $1.611 per MMBtu. With natural gas currently trading around the 2.90 level, the economics for producers have improved since the March 2016 lows. Energy prices, which are staples when it comes to the industrial sector, have improved significantly since the 2016 lows.

Ferrous and nonferrous metals exploded

Copper is the base metal that tends to lead the pack of the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. In January 2016, the price of the red metal fell to its lowest level since 2009 when it traded at $1.9355 on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the rebound in copper took the price to a high of $2.8230 in February 2017, and after a dip back down to $2.47, the price of copper has moved to a high of $3.1745 per pound on Sept. 5, which was the highest price since 2014. However, on Friday, Sept. 8, the price of the red metal fell by just over 10 cents per pound and was trading at the $3.04 per pound level which was an overdue correction after eight straight weeks of gains. Last week, copper made a higher high than the previous week and closed below the prior week's low as the red metal put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly pictorial.

Meanwhile, support is around the $2.83 per pound level which was the price copper broke to the upside from which tells us that there is more room for corrective price action, but the bullish trend remains intact. The copper chart looks very similar to the charts of the commodities producing companies. All of the base metals that trade on the LME including aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, and tin have moved significantly higher over recent months. The price of nickel has rallied from $9330 at the end of the second quarter of this year to $12,110 as of Sept. 7, an increase of almost 30% in the past three months. As you can see, the price appreciation in the nonferrous metals has been significant over recent months. Source: Barchart

Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel. When it comes to building infrastructure, steel is the commodity that is a staple all over the world. The price of October iron ore futures has moved from $52.03 per ton on June 13 to a high of $76.54 on Sept. 1, the ferrous commodity had appreciated by 47% in less than three months and closed last Friday at just under the $72 per ton level. As you can see, the commodities producing companies that survived the period of low prices and high levels of debt are now positioned to clean up financially after they cleaned up their balance sheets as industrial raw material prices came storming back on the upside. And, it is not only energy and metals that have moved to the upside. The price of wood has been in a long term bull market, and the Baltic Dry Index has been telling us that demand for commodities, likely from China, has increased dramatically over recent weeks and months.

Lumber and shipping rates appreciated

Lumber is a commodity that trades on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, but it suffers from limited liquidity. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of lumber futures highlights, the price of wood has moved from $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in the latter part of 2015 to highs of $414.60 in April 2017. The price is currently trading around the $400 level. The April peak was the highest level since back in 2005. At the same time, total open interest of fewer than 5,300 contracts makes lumber virtually untradable. However, lumber is yet another benchmark industrial commodity that validates the price action and trends in the staple raw materials sector. Source: BDIY Quote - Baltic Dry Index

The chart of the Baltic Dry Index shows that the benchmark for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world has moved from 820 on July 10 of this year to 1296, a rise of over 58%. The increase in freight rates is a sign that China is buying commodities over recent months and so long as that trend continues, prices are likely to continue to move to the upside.

The rally could continue until October as the Chinese Congress convenes

A perfect bullish storm has taken hold of the industrial sector of the commodities market. The weaker dollar has lit a fuse on the price of these commodities, a continuation of low interest rates around the world has made the cost of carrying inventories low, and moderate economic growth has been supportive of the sector. Moreover, China has been buying commodities. In October, President Xi will convene his party congress, and it is likely that economic initiatives to stimulate the Chinese economy will be a central focus of the event. Moreover, it is also possible that the rhetoric between the United States and North Korea could lead to military action in the region which could impact logistical routes.

Therefore, China is likely stockpiling commodities just in case war breaks out in the Korean Peninsula. Additionally, last year President Xi rolled out his plans for the Chinese economy which he called the "new normal." The policy accepts that economic growth will be lower in the world's most populous nation, but trades that lower growth for economic stability. Therefore, as the party congress meets in October, it is likely that China will continue to be an aggressive buyer of industrial commodities until at least then.

The industrial raw materials sector has made a higher high over recent weeks, and the prospects continue to look good. If the dollar remains around its current level or moves lower, and China continues to build strategic stockpiles, it is likely that we have not seen the highs for any of the commodities in this sector. As the prices rise, the biggest benefits are liable to go to the four commodity companies- RIO, BHP, VALE, and GLNCY. Given that copper pulled back by 10 cents last Friday, which was the biggest selloff in the red metal since it broke to the upside, a correction is likely underway in the industrial sector. If the commodities and stocks can hold support areas and make higher lows during the corrective period, this dip could be another opportunity to add industrial raw materials to your portfolio.

Today is the 16th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. May God bless those lost on that tragic day, and give strength to the survivors and families left with the memories and scars that will never completely heal.

