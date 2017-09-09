Ignyta: Buy The Dip

The valuation gap with larger competitor Loxo Oncology appears quite compelling - meanwhile, certain risks in the near and medium term should not be ignored.

Shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) have fallen by around 7% since being added to the ROTY model account. While traders looking for a home run within the week may have been disappointed by the corporate update on September 6th, it's important to keep in mind there are several value drivers at work that could result in upside in the next quarter or two.

Figure 1: Five-day stock chart (Source: Bigcharts.com)

Those that I already stated include:

Valuation gap with Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) of roughly 4:1 that appears entirely unwarranted. Keep in mind that entrectinib is 30 times more potent than crizotinib against ROS1 and is the only TRK inhibitor to show CNS activity, an important differentiating factor as compared to LOXO-101.

Also, upcoming update on RET-inhibitor RXDX-105 targeting a $500 million market opportunity and a run-up into top-line NDA registration-enabling data for entrectinib expected in the first half of 2018.

Recent Developments

The company announced that enrollment of the NDA registration efficacy data set of over 50 patients with ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC for entrectinib has been completed. Importantly, the FDA confirmed that data from three studies (ALKA, STARTRK-1, STARTRK-2) will be sufficient to be utilized as a registrational dataset with no additional studies requested.

Management continues to guide for submission of an NDA filing in the second half of 2018 for the ROS1 NSCLC indication, after 12 months of follow-up for all patients who responded to treatment. Keep in mind that chief competitor Loxo Oncology is still in the lead, with its US NDA filing expected by the end of this year or early in 2018.

An important catalyst will be a data update which includes six more months of follow-up in the fourth quarter to be presented at a medical conference. The last interim update from the STARTRK-2 trial came in April. Investors can look forward to more clarity in terms of differentiation from competition, duration of response, progression-free survival, safety and tolerability.

Another important catalyst coming in the near term is a late breaking presentation at ESMO (European Association for Medical Oncology) for RXDX-105 targeting patients with a RET mutation. It will occur on Sunday, September 10th at 5:15 p.m. Central European time. Competitors in this space include Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) BLU-667 and Loxo Oncology's LOXO-292. While Blueprint Medicines has a first mover advantage and a much larger $2 billion market capitalization, it's early in the race and there appears to be no clear winner as of yet. RET fusions are seen in 1% to 2% of NSCLC cases and according to Blueprint Medicines' corporate presentation there are estimated to be around 10,000 patients with RET-driven NSCLC. It also estimates that there are around 600 patients with RET-driven medullary thyroid cancer. As seen below, there is early evidence that RXDX-105 might have a safety advantage and ORR appears competitive.

Figure 2: Multikinase inhibitors with clinically validated RET fusions in NSCLC (Source: Loxo Oncology December Corporate Update)

Final Thoughts

As a reminder to readers, when I presented my take on Loxo Oncology last December, shares had already practically doubled since a recent low - I stated that it's important to avoid valuation bias and rule out investing in the company simply because shares were at 52-week highs. The company was still facing catalyst-filled year with several data readouts.

I feel that the situation facing Ignyta is quite similar. The ROTY model account will likely continue to "buy the dip" as long as price action holds steady above $10 or so. A year or two out investors will likely be looking at today's share price and valuation as somewhat cheap in retrospect - data to date significantly derisks the story as well.

As mentioned in my prior write-up, dilution in the medium term is a possibility when considering a cash position of $169.4 million and quarterly net loss of $28.3 million. I assume it has sufficient cash to progress the business forward for close to a year and a half, but as always the golden rule in biotech is to raise funds when you can, not in the moment they are needed. The company also possesses long-term debt of $32.0 million. Another risk is the possibility of disappointing data, both in terms of efficacy and safety as well as in comparison to much better capitalized competitors. As mentioned prior, Loxo Oncology will likely see its drug candidate larotrectinib approved and remains steadily in the lead, with the first to market advantage giving it time to establish competitive positioning. While recent FDA guidance reduces uncertainty, there are no guarantees that its NDA will be accepted (as seen with recent RTF responses with Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY)) or the drug will cross the finish line.

