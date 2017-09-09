Microsoft Ventures Invests In Airobotics Industrial Drone Maker

Microsoft's interest in Airobotics stems from its heavy software component and its commercial, industrial and government market potential.

Airobotics is developing an automated, pilotless drone system with a wide range of applications.

Microsoft Ventures has participated in an expansion venture capital financing for Airobotics.

Quick Take

Microsoft Ventures (MSFT) has participated in a $32.5 million financing round for Airobotics.

Airobotics has developed an aerial drone platform aimed at automating various industrial tasks.

Microsoft is an active investor in early stage startups, and although drone operations is not a typical deal, the software-centric pilotless platform that Airobotics is commercializing is a clear fit for Microsoft.

Investee Company

Petah Tikva, Israel-based Airobotics was founded in 2014 to create a fully automated aerial drone platform to collect industrial data without the need for a human pilot.

The drones automatically fly from and return to an enclosed ‘ box,' where their batteries are changed, and sensors can be changed as well so that the drone can become a different tool depending on the need.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Ran Krauss, who was previously co-founder and CEO of ParaZero and Bladeworx, a large sUAS operator.

Below is a brief video about Airobotics’ operation:

(Source: Airobotics UAV)

Airobotics has a number of applications including:

Inspection

Surveying & Mapping

Security & Emergency

Response

These applications are directly relevant for Mining, Sea Ports, Oil & Gas and all manner of Industrial facilities.

Notably, Airobotics said it was ‘the first company in the world to be granted authorization to fly fully automated drones without a pilot, as licensed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel.’

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Microsoft, other investors in the current round included round leader BlueRun Ventures China, CRV and OurCrowd.

Valuation in the current round was undisclosed. Airobotics has now raised more than $61 million in funding since May 2015.

Concurrent with the funding, the company announced the addition of a new division, that of Homeland Security and Defense. In addition, its lead investor, BlueRun Ventures China, will be adding value by introducing the company into China and other Asian markets.

As Mony Hassid, GM and Managing Director for Microsoft Venture EMEA stated in the deal announcement,

Drones have enormous potential to impact how we live and work – making cities safer, improving response times during emergencies, and creating more efficient industrial facilities. Fully automated drones will be a big step forward for the industry, so we’re excited to support Airobotics’ ambition in this space.

Microsoft has been a highly active corporate investor in technology startups, especially early on in their inception.

The graphic below shows investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Microsoft has invested across a wide range of industries and geographies. Notably, many of its portfolio companies are B2C, although the majority are B2B.

Additionally, Microsoft has a very active accelerator program, which skews its ‘Stage Distribution’ to the earlier stage of Pre Series A.

Still, the investment in Airobotics is a somewhat unusual one for Microsoft, as it has typically focused on software-enabled industries.

It isn’t hard to understand Microsoft’s interest in drone automation coming as it does primarily from software capabilities combined with hardware, especially as applied to industrial and security environments.

There will be many drone solutions for business, industrial and government security markets, and Airobotics’ pilotless approach is one that caught Microsoft’s eye.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.