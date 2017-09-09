Why It's Not Too Late To Get Into Facebook

As Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) valuation grows, late investors who still desire a slice of the return largesse that current shareholders are enjoying might be growing skeptical given FB's current market valuation which appears to be priced to perfection.

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

It's forward PE which currently tracks its biggest rival, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), is at a sky-high level of 32.65.

Source: Simply Wall St

Relative to the software industry, Facebook is overvalued using PE, PEG, and PB ratios according to the chart above.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Analysts' price target averages at $192.62, representing a premium/expected return of 11.5% to its current price. This is backed by an estimated FY'17 revenue of $39.22 billion, (41.9%) y/y growth, and FY'18 revenue of $50.73 billion, (29.4%) y/y growth. Clearly, in the event that this ship sinks, it's obvious that everyone is going down with it. As of now, a few people have sufficient reason to short the stock by swimming against the tide.

FB data by YCharts

The correlation between the share price performance and short interest level indicates that short sellers have not had a good time betting against the ad giant since it IPOed.

Below, I outline a number of reasons why I believe the upward expansion in valuation will continue to lead to a continual increase in TRS (total shareholder return) heading into FY'18.

Visionary Management

Facebook has one of the most visionary and reliable management in the tech industry. Except for the slip up in measurement metrics from 2016, management has been as straight as an arrow in executing its innovative strategies as it ties towards the future of social media and online advertisement. Facebook has investments in key tech trends including AR, VR (Facebook Spaces), artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Competitive Moat

Facebook is one of the few companies that exist with the capabilities of putting competitors to sleep. Its deft responses to Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) existence has highlighted its competitive prowess and ability to protect market share in an era of growing fads that are threatening market incumbents in key tech circles. The digital marketing industry has been largely dominated by Facebook and Google. Facebook dominates social media while Google dominates online search. While augmented/virtual reality techs have threatened to shift the attention of their audience from social media to more instant photo and video sharing platforms like Vine, Periscope, and Snap, Facebook has been able to preserve the value of its assets by acting swiftly in response to competitive threats.

This has enabled Facebook to preserve its market share (existing) while capturing more share compared to competition.

Antifragility



Source: Facebook



Facebook’s ability to grow ARPU regardless of competition is a testament to the growing value of its ad inventory. Elections have been won and lost on social media and advertisers are getting better at targeting the right audience cohort to drive increasing ROAS. With more measurement and analytics tools at its disposal, I forecast a continuity in the upward ramp of its ARPU metric as MAU surpasses the 2 billion mark. Facebook will continue to edge out other ad platforms in terms of audience reach. Though, it still has to spend more on R&D to match the data IP that Google has. Regardless, it will remain the go-to platform for brands over the world to grow their market cap, and I see a future in which Facebook's market cap correlates positively with the rise and fall of global GDP.

Limited Exposure to Macro Headwinds



In times of global and unfavorable market depressions, Facebook will remain the go-to platform for brands that need to cut cost on marketing spend to break even and balance their books. This will only accelerate the mix shift in ad spend from more expensive and less data-driven marketing channels like TV and Radio to digital marketing channels that are less expensive.

The only downside here is a reduction in ARPU as the likes of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap form a formidable competitive force to win new clients by slashing prices on their ad inventory in an effort to grow market share. Regardless, the cheapness/robustness/uniqueness of Facebook’s ad inventory compared to competition will continue to act as a shock absorber should a price war ensue with competitors.

Long-Termism

This year marks the 13th anniversary of Facebook. Unlike its counterpart, Snap, which some pundits still regards to as a fad, I believe Facebook is here to stay as a fundamental part of the way people communicate all over the world. Its huge success in both developed and developing countries is a testament to the value creating capabilities of the platform for shareholders and users who have remained faithful to the social media platform.

Just like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) have dominated the soft drink industry with their global appeal and brand, Facebook and Google are set to create a new online advertisement duopoly of the future which will be driven by data and AI. As globalism eats into the half-life of brands and ideas across the world, the growing demand for data driven advertisement campaigns to hasten time to break even for start-ups and large enterprises will continue to create a flowing stream of demand for leading platforms like Facebook with a global reach and a wealth of big data at its disposal which will be made available to data scientists and advertisers to mine and make better informed decisions.

Risk

The biggest risk inherent in Facebook aside a growing bearish sentiment that the stock is over-hyped lies in the perceived value of its ad inventory. I believe the incessant issues with its debatable ad measurement capabilities could precipitate demand side fear into bloated investor pessimism. This could have a negative effect on upward acceleration in market valuation. Given its monopoly-like grip, I believe other risks are Black-Swan Like in nature with a low probability of occurrence.

Conclusion

I reiterate my BUY rating on Facebook due to its mixture of solid fundamentals, visionary leadership, stable competitive positioning and strength in the face of macro headwinds.

If you like my article and would like to stay up-to-date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.