Income Investors: Don't Sit On The Sidelines

Think about it: how would you feel if you genuinely enjoyed the work you did every day, and worked because you wanted to, because your basic financial needs were already being met by the passive income you were generating from your investments or other means? It’s a life many income-oriented investors strive for, and with the right strategies, it’s a goal that’s totally achievable. Sure, it takes some smarts, along with consistency and persistence, over time.



Continuing with our theme of financial freedom, passive income generation and dividend investing - three topics that often go hand in hand - we explore the idea this time with Financially Free Investor. He believes that “passive income makes you financially free.” The author of High Income DIY Portfolios on Seeking Alpha Marketplace, Financially Free Investor focuses on different types of strategies for varying kinds of investors, from conservative to income-focused to high growth. And he’s keen on outperforming the S&P 500, too.

Financially Free Investor joined the Roundtable to talk about his views on the market, the criteria he uses to evaluate stocks, what he thinks about popular personal finance and investing wisdom for retirees, and what it means to him to be “financially free.” He also shares some great income ideas, which while likely household names among the dividends & income community offer tons of value and consistent income.



Seeking Alpha: How much time do you spend on the macro level of the market, and how does that influence your investing approach?



Financially Free Investor, author of High Income DIY Portfolios: To be honest, I am not an expert on macro analysis and don’t spend a whole lot of time studying the macro environment. I generally keep abreast of market developments on a daily basis. The stock market is forward looking, and I feel many of the macro indicators are lagging indicators. For example, let’s say the overall health of the economy is deteriorating. However, by the time it actually becomes a trend and is apparent, the stock market has already factored it in. So, to a large extent, my investing approach is independent of macro environment analysis. That said, depending upon the type of portfolio, we have strategies in place that will switch more of the capital to safer investments when the market sentiment turns negative.

SA: Where do you think the market is heading, and how do you prepare for that?



FFI: The current bull market is in its ninth year, and the recent lack of volatility has made many investors complacent. Valuations of almost all assets have become pricey. So, we know that this bull market is long in the teeth and we might see some level of correction at some point in the future. However, the next bear market may happen next month or may not occur for the next two years; we simply do not know.



99% of so-called experts did not see the 2008 financial crisis coming, and if they did, they were wrong in their timing. I am in the camp that believes that there are too many variables that can impact the market’s direction in short to medium term. It may be a waste of time to spend on something that is largely unpredictable.



Precisely because of the above reasons, we need to stay invested and cannot afford to stay on the sidelines. However, it may be desirable to keep some cash allocation depending on the personal situation. We certainly hope for the best but need to be prepared for the worst scenario at all times. That’s why risk-management is very important part of our strategy and all of our portfolios.



SA: Some people believe income investing is easy - just pick big, consistent dividend payers with low payout ratios. You’re a more seasoned income investor, and I’m sure you likely disagree with this over-simplification. What criteria do you use to evaluate stocks?



FFI: I am glad you asked this question. There are several types of income specific securities or strategies, including the one you mentioned, for example:



The blue-chip, large-cap Dividend Aristocrats or Champions.

Investing in these stocks/securities is the safest kind of income investing. It is an important part of our overall strategy. We’ve published a DGI model on SA (as free content) since August of 2014. Our most recent update can be accessed here. Our allocation models recommend 40% of the capital in a DGI type of portfolio.

There are many good authors on SA who regularly publish work in this area. There are many that I particularly like, for instance, David Van Knapp, Mike Nadel, Dividend Sleuth, David Crosetti, and Chuck Carnevale, just to name a few.



That said, while a DGI strategy remains a great way to accumulate wealth over a long period of time, the problem with this approach is that it requires plenty of time and patience to bear fruits. We are talking of several years (5-10 years or more) before the strategy starts generating a sizable yield. The current yield for such a portfolio would probably range around 3% at the most. It may be a very good strategy for a young millennial or anyone who is still 10-15 years away from retirement. However, anyone who needs income today or in the near future, investing everything in this strategy may not fit their needs.



High dividend or distribution securities:

Most of the CEFs (Closed-End Funds), BDCs (Business Development Corp) and REITs (Real-Estate Income Trusts) usually fall into this category. Even though the yields or distributions can be sizable, sometimes as high as 10% (or more), these investments are full of traps. Many times, chasing the yield can be risky. How good would a 10% yield be if we were to see a 20% capital loss down the line? Fortunately, there are many authors on SA who specialize in one or the other type of investment and publish their work on individual securities on a regular basis. For example, Brad Thomas on REITs, and BDC Buzz on BDCs, and there are many others who write on CEFs.



We primarily invest in CEFs/BDCs/REITs arena to enhance income. We try to reduce the risk from such securities by position-sizing, asset-diversification, dollar-cost-averaging and by deploying asset-rotation strategies. Our High Income DIY service is focused on these types of strategies.



SA: You have an 8% Income Portfolio and a 6% Risk-Adjusted Portfolio. For readers who aren’t as familiar with your work, why these two buckets, and why are these return targets and foci significant?



FFI: In our SA Marketplace service, we provide two portfolios geared towards income specific securities (CEFs, BDCs, MLPs, REITs, etc.) aiming to generate high-income, while preserving capital.



We have two buckets for a couple of reasons. First, they have slightly different income targets and the risk profile. More importantly, the underlying strategies are entirely different and provide strategic diversification. For example, during a major correction or bear market, the 8% Income portfolio would stay invested as it is during a bull market, but 6% income portfolio, which is a monthly rotation portfolio, will mostly switch to Treasuries and cash.



To be more specific, in the 8% income portfolio, we apply position sizing, asset-diversification, dollar-cost averaging and other risk-management strategies to ensure that we consistently generate high income with less volatility and market risk. To prove the robustness of the strategy, in a recent article, we provided some back-testing examples going back to 1995. This back-testing strategy invested solely in 10 CEFs from different asset-classes and over any five-year period, provided higher income, better overall returns and less risk of running out of money compared to the S&P 500.



We particularly like our 6% Income Risk Adjusted portfolio, which aims for slightly modest income goals (though high enough for most investors) but reduces the volatility and market risk by at least a third. For anyone who cannot tolerate big drawdowns like we saw in the 2008-2009 financial crisis, such a portfolio has a great appeal. In terms of total returns, this portfolio may underperform slightly during a raging bull market, but will make up for it and some more during the bear markets, while protecting the investor from large draw-downs and sleepless nights at the same time.



For example, in our back testing models, the 6% RA portfolio ended the year 2008 with almost no loss compared to 36% loss in the S&P 500. Below is a performance chart in comparison to the S&P 500 based on the back-tested model. You would notice here that in a normal or bull market, its performance is by and large similar to the broader market, and there may be slight underperformance in some years. However, the real benefits will accrue if and when a major correction occurs. In such situations, this portfolio will switch mostly to Treasuries and cash. In spite of some reservations about the Treasuries due to increasing interest rate environment, I believe they will do very well during any major recession or correction phase.





SA: Prevailing wisdom encourages a shift to more conservative asset allocation approaches for retirees and near-retirees. As someone who’s a devotee of passive income, what’s your take on that?

FFI: The problem that today’s retirees and near retirees face is that their money needs to last for a long time, likely 30-40 years of retirement. Their investments should not only pay for their expenses in inflation adjusted terms but also maintain the portfolio value if it has to provide financial security in the old age for any exigencies and also to leave some assets to their heirs. The bank deposits and CDs no longer pay 5-6% interest that they used to pay 15 years ago. In a nutshell, retirees need to stay invested in the market to meet their spending needs and meet the long-term growth of the capital.



However, investing solely in broad market indexes is full of risks as well; first because of the high valuations that we see today. Secondly, most retirees can’t tolerate huge drawdowns that the market-indexes can entail from time to time and may panic just at the wrong time. So, the big question is how do we contain risks, draw 5-6% income and still grow the capital, all at the same time? This is where our allocation model fits into, which is presented below. As you can see, though most of our work may revolve around high-income portfolios, we still advocate a sizable allocation to a DGI-centric portfolio.





The base is formed of long-term DGI (dividend growth investing) holdings, which will grow the capital while providing a modest 3-4% income. The middle piece is a risk-adjusted income-focused portfolio that will provide sizable income and contain market risk and drawdowns. The top part could be formed from alternative income centric assets depending on one’s risk profile and will provide high income while preserving the capital.



The combined portfolio (from all three buckets) results in an asset-diversified portfolio that aims to produce an average of 5-6% income with less risk than the broader market.



It may be worth mentioning that besides high income, we also provide a conservative portfolio in our premium service. We provide two flavors under this: a Moderately Conservative (MC) version and a Very Conservative (VC) version. The comparison of the VC portfolio with the S&P 500, based on a back-tested model since 1994 is presented below. Please notice the smooth curve of the VC portfolio performance compared to the zig-zag curve of the S&P 500. However, one needs to fully recognize that most conservative portfolios will likely underperform during raging boom periods, as it is visible from the VC portfolio during the internet boom years.





SA: Your primary audience for your Marketplace service is do-it-yourself investors - hence the name, “High Income DIY Portfolios.” What are some of your tricks of the trade that you’ve learned over the years, and how can subscribers benefit from the wisdom of your experience?



FFI: Our current Marketplace service offers four portfolios, ranging from conservative, income focused, and hi-growth. These portfolios have different risk-profiles and income goals. Also, as you can see from the above allocation model, which consists of at least three types of portfolios, it does require some work, and that’s why we call it “Do It Yourself” portfolios.



In addition to high-income, our second most important goal is to protect the capital in case of a major correction. I like to show some comparison between S&P 500 and our allocation model based on the year 2008. The maximum drawdown and the net negative returns in the year 2008 for the combined portfolio would have been half of S&P 500. Sure there are a lot of assumptions here, but most of them are realistic.



Max Drawdown in

year 2008 Net Total returns in

year 2008 S&P 500 -54% -36% **A DGI portfolio with Dividend

Aristocrats/Champions -35% -20% A portfolio similar to our "8% Income CEF" -45% -34% A portfolio similar to our "6% Income RA" -15% -0.02% Combined three portfolios (DGI + 8%INC + 6%RA) as per allocation model -30.0% -16.5%

** This was based on a typical DGI centric portfolio invested primarily in Aristocrats and Dividend Champions.



One of our key principles is “systematic investing.” Once a system has been put in place after carefully examining the goals and risk-tolerance, we need not worry about day-to-day gyrations and follow the system diligently without fear and emotions. I know it is easier said than done. As the old Wall Street saying “bulls make money, bears make money; pigs get slaughtered” goes, the systematic investing approach helps overcome the excessive greed or impatience.



SA: You seem primarily portfolio-focused, but portfolios are made up of individual stocks. What’s your favorite idea right now, and what’s the story behind it?



FFI: Sure. Our Passive-DGI portfolio, which I publish as free content on SA, currently has 36 stocks. However, not all of them are “buys” right now due to high valuations. So, we suggest one of two approaches: the first approach is to pick a good list of stocks and invest on regular intervals (dollar cost averaging). You will buy high as well as low and time will take care of valuations. This is the simple passive approach, and no market timing is involved. But this may not work for everyone - for example, someone who has just retired and needs to roll over his/her 401(k) to an IRA.



For such situations, we suggested another approach in a recent article. Make a list of 20-30 stocks that you really would love to own, just not at current prices. Preferably they should be dividend paying large-cap companies. Sell cash-covered PUT options on these stocks with strike-prices 10-15% lower than the current prices with expiration dates ranging from 3-9 months. From this, you will get 4-6% upfront premium. If a stock is PUT to you, you will get 10-15% higher dividend than what you would get at current prices, and you wanted to own anyway. However, write only a few optio0ns at a time, and stagger their expiry dates.



I don’t offer any options based service, but in my personal portfolios, I do use options as a way to enhance income. I have sold options on several stocks recently: Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), Altria (MO), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Microsoft (MSFT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Mills (GIS), and Realty Income (O), just to name a few. For low volatility large company stocks, I do not like to sell options when they are near their 52-week high, rather when they are somewhere midway between 52-week high and 52-week low, preferably lower than half way mark and either trending higher or sideways.

If someone is looking to buy stocks today, we find value and decent income in AT&T, Verizon, Altria, Realty Income, Omega Healthcare (OHI), Lowe’s (LOW), CVS Health (CVS), and Exxon Mobil. On the CEFs side of the house, we find PIMCO Dynamic Credit (PCI), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF), Nuveen Pref Income Fund (JPC), as decent buys.



However, we would not recommend building a full position in any of the above, instead buy half position today and the rest if they happen to go lower by 10-15%.



SA: For fun - because we’re curious - when and how did you become interested in generating passive income? What does it mean to be “financially free?” What is your best advice for others looking to do the same?



FFI: I like to quote one of my personal experiences. Back in the days when the financial crisis was still unfolding, the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) would lose 500 or more points in a single day. That would be equivalent to losing more than 1,100 points in today’s terms. First, just like most people, I was little scared seeing the savings or 401(k) balances evaporate. But then I made a decision rather early on that every time DJIA would cross a 500-point threshold; I would invest a certain amount (dividing the investible cash into 10 parts). I don’t remember exactly, but I guess I started this approach when it crossed below 10,000. I then made further investments in equal amounts at each of the crossovers like 9,000, 8,500, 8,000 and so on until it finally hit 6,500.

Those were some of my best investments with highest returns and the only regret has been why I did not invest more. But I can say this only with the benefit of hindsight. Also, I was able to do this because I was younger and had a long-term horizon. I mention this NOT because I think I was a genius or a market wizard. The point of the story is that that it was the systematic approach that made it well worth the risk.



I was always interested in systematic investing, but this experience only confirmed my faith in its benefits. Any well thought-out systematic strategy pays handsomely in the long run, as long as we stick to it. Changing course midway, at the first sign of trouble, will, of course, be no strategy.

Why “Financially Free?”

Long gone is the time when people could spend their entire career in one company. Now it is difficult to even stay in one profession all your working life. Most major corporations re-org and lay off some of their employees almost on a regular basis, sometimes as frequently as twice a year. For so many folks, as their incomes grow, so grow their expenses; and they are not able to focus on saving for retirement until it is very late. I have seen folks worrying about the next layoffs every three to six months. I guess this taught me the importance of passive income.

Two of the most common ways to generate passive income are investing in stocks and rental real estate; the latter needs some work, though. Passive income gives you a feeling of liberation, even when you don’t anticipate needing that income anytime soon. You are “financially free” when you go to work not because you need that income to survive, but because you enjoy the work you do. The day you have enough passive income coming that can meet just your basic expenses, not the luxuries, you are truly “financially free.”



