Pengrowth Energy: Sales Nearing An End

Management has still not suggested a profitable way to expand the thermal business. Plus, the thermal business has never made money.

The lack of cash flow guidance or the removal of the covenant violation warning suggests that more significant property sales are in the future.

This management has tried every way possible to shortcut a very painful process of repairing the balance sheet. Possible agreements with lenders have been periodically announced and then there was the foray into the high yield market. But when there is no profits, then there is only one way for Pengrowth Energy (PGH) to pay down the debt. Management needs to keep selling assets until the cash flow can handle the debt. This management appears to be learning that lesson the hard way.

The whole situation could have been avoided by just starting on the debt issues a few years back. That is now water over the dam. The current news is that Pengrowth will exit Swan Hills by selling the remaining leases for about C$150 million. Even with the deposit from the previous contract to sell the leases, management still took a little haircut from the previous selling price.

The Swan Hills sale "drew blood" in that those leases featured light oil production. So the production of light oil should be cut in about half as a result of the sale of these assets.

On the good side, net debt should drop to about C$600 million or so as a result of the latest sales. It could conceivably go lower depending upon the capital budget and remaining guidance.

Interestingly, management has still not formally removed the warning about the breach of potential covenants. So careful investors had better assume the worst until management formally notifies the market of the covenant breach warning removal. That could mean about another C$300 million to bring the debt in balance with the cash flow. It really depends upon how much cash flow management must give up to pay down the debt.

But the real story is the sale of some potentially very profitable leases to invest in the thermal oil business. The funds flow from operations is pretty anemic. So clearly the thermal business is going to need some work to convince the market to back any type of thermal venture. Management has still not demonstrated any type of reasonable expansion costs either. So despite the great management plans, thermal oil expansion will most likely not find financing.

Instead, management needs to make the other leases as profitable as possible. The conventional business has had potential for expansion using far less capital. If necessary, management can dump the thermal business. That business has never ever pulled its own weight. In fact, it may be the division most responsible for the lack of cash flow and the repeated lease sales to pay down debt.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Website September 8, 2017

When the debt levels are satisfactory, there will not be much left to the Alberta and British Columbia operations shown above. Management has used none of the proceeds so far to advance the conventional operations. Even the capital budget using the cash flow did not allocate that much to the conventional business. On the other hand, money has been used to plan a Lindbergh expansion that makes no financial sense so far. Costs for the expansion have decreased significantly, but not nearly enough.

This stock needs to be avoided until management shows a clear cut, common sense path to making money. More lease sales are likely to pay down more debt. Until management shows cash flow expansion, there is unlikely to be any way for debt to grow. Everything in the capital budget will have to be financed from current cash flows or asset sales.

One thing that does look definite is the escape from the debt spiral that looked likely to consume the company for awhile. However, the price to shareholders has been pretty steep. This stock price has rallied some lately. But the stock has a long way to go to recover a lot of losses incurred by investors. The lease sales may be about over. But the waiting for a sensible future plan by management has just begun. The track record of this management dictates waiting by all but the most speculative of investors.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.