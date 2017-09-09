General Electric - Bottom is near, are you buying?

JPMorgan is negative on growth and cash flow even though the price target is unchanged and the dividend is not expected to be in danger.

Economic activities are at a 7-year high and the company is increasingly focusing on efficiency and growth.

24%, that's how much General Electric's (GE) stock price has declined so far this year. This has been one of the reasons for many people to draw conclusions about the economy and the future of General Electric. Especially, the latest warning from JPMorgan scared investors and caused a 3.6% decline yesterday.

Recession Nonsense Confirmed

In my previous article called 'General Electric - Don't Let Them Fool You', I shared a very important graph with you (as seen below). The graph compares the year-on-year stock price performance of General Electric to the leading ISM manufacturing index.

One of the reasons why this graph is important is because it was used to imply general weakness in the US economy. Why would a company with the size of General Electric and a revenue stream from almost every economic sector perform poorly in an accelerating economy?

Well, I compared all business segments to comparable companies and saw that competitors are doing much better. Add to that the fact that the ISM index is LEADING and you make the next graph even more interesting.

So, what does the graph above tell us? It shows that the ISM index has accelerated even further. Current economic sentiment is at a 7-year high(!).

This tells us two things.

General Electric did not predict the path of the economy (thesis has been confirmed). General Electric's gap is widening even further.

General Electric is trading like we are in a recession with a year-on-year return of close to -20%.

Historically, this means that we are in a great place to add to an interesting long-term dividend investment as long as economic growth does not crash on the mid-term.

JPMorgan Turns Negative

Shares of General Electric Co. dropped toward a 2-year low Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst C. Stephen Tusa said he is now even more bearish on the industrial conglomerate given increasing concerns over liquidity and growth. - MarketWatch

Sept. 7 news from JPMorgan told us two things. Analyst Tusa is negative on the company's growth and cash flow while he remains positive on its dividend and does not lower his price target which is currently 9% below the current price.

This perfectly displays the current situation. General Electric obviously has a few problems when it comes to core performance and efficiency but is nowhere near cutting its dividend. This is the core message from JPMorgan in my opinion. A bad message would have been that the dividend is in danger or that the price target has been lowered even further.

The news was just a load of noise which got people who were on the fence about selling to finally sell their positions.

Especially because...

... General Electric Is Getting There

Even though the new CEO Flannery is going to deliver a full review and breakdown of the company's problems and possible solutions in November, we see that the first measures are already being taken.

General Electric is preparing to cut jobs and to reduce costs in general. Up to $2 billion needs to be saved in 2018 which will be done through extreme cost cutting and the elimination of business activities that do not deliver value to the company. In addition to that, we saw that a hiring freeze was implemented in its information technology segment while the size of its new Boston headquarter is being limited.

Add to this that the industrial cycle is telling us that an interesting buying opportunity is near.

Industrials Vs. The S&P 500

Every time the ISM index has shown some weakness, we saw that industrials were underperforming the S&P 500. This of course could also be a warning signal that the economy might be in a growth slowing cycle even though this is not likely due to another strong print in August.

It seems that the bearish news is priced in and that we could see a similar bounce of at least a few bucks on the mid-term.

Conclusion

All things considered, we are in a time when General Electric is unable to deliver stock price gains even though the economy is accelerating. However, the situation is improving. Bad news is almost fully priced in while the economy is accelerating even further. Add to that the efforts from management to seriously change the company.

In November, we will get the real plan on top of a few cost cutting measures that are already being implemented.

At this point, it is really interesting for long-term investors to add some shares. The bad news is almost fully priced in and even the biggest bears don't see a dividend cut.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of this idea in the comment section below.

