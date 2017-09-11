General Motors And The Dropping U.S. Auto Market

The profit outlook is positive and General Motors is returning a meaningful amount of money back to its owners via dividends and share repurchases.

US auto sales continue to drop; the SAAR is now down 2 million from the peak.

General Motors (GM) is withstanding the weak sales trends in the US market and showing strong growth in international markets such as China. Coupled with an inexpensive valuation, a juicy dividend and strong buybacks, that means that General Motors' shares can continue to rise going forward.

Much has been said about the demise of US vehicle sales, and SAAR rates have indeed dropped over the last couple of months, from an 18 million run rate to a 16 million run rate.

US Light Vehicle Sales data by YCharts

General Motors' US sales, however, have not performed bad recently, showcased by the company's 7.5% volume increase in August. That was much more than the 2% sales increase analysts were looking for, and it looks like the sales increase was primarily driven by quite profitable models. Management has stated that crossover sales were up substantially, which is a positive for the company's average transaction prices, as crossovers usually come at higher price tags than the smaller models. With a strong performance of the GMC brand (unit sales up 12%), General Motors' average price per car sold should be positively impacted by the brand's high amount of trucks and SUVs, which, once again, come at rather high price tags.

It thus looks like General Motors has been able to increase its volumes as well as its selling prices during the most recent month in the US, which spells well for General Motors' revenue performance as well as its margins in the current quarter. On top of that, the company performed very well in the biggest automobile market globally, China.

Sales in the country rose by a whopping 12% year over year, which is a higher number of vehicles sold than what General Motors is selling in the US. In China, the trend towards bigger (and more expensive) models continues; General Motors profited a lot of that, as its SUV sales rose by more than fifty percent - this, once again, will drive the company's average selling prices and margins, which means that General Motors is not only growing the number of vehicles it is selling but also its earnings.

One more factor that will drive earnings at General Motors is the strong performance of the Cadillac brand in China - those high priced cars, which are more expensive than most luxury branded cars on average, contribute much more to General Motors' bottom line than smaller cars the company is selling, it is thus a big positive that Cadillac sales in China rose by 51% year over year in August (the 18th consecutive month of double-digit growth).

General Motors' sales volumes, as well as the composure of those sales are looking quite promising; it is thus not a surprise that analysts see solid earnings growth for General Motors:

GM EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

From a trailing twelve months amount of $5.74, General Motors' earnings per share are expected to rise to $6.17 at the end of the year, which means an increase of more than seven percent from the TTM number. For a company that trades at a very low valuation, such as General Motors, that is a quite solid earnings growth rate.

GM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At almost exactly six times this year's earnings, General Motors is trading at a steep discount relative to the broad market - at that valuation even flat earnings would not be disappointing at all. If General Motors could continue to grow its earnings at a single-digit pace going forward, investors buying shares at a six times earnings multiple would likely get rewarded with strong returns going forward.

The current valuation means two things regarding General Motors' shareholder returns:

GM Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend, currently at a $0.38 per share level, yields more than four percent (due to General Motors' share price not rising over the last couple of years), and the company's share repurchases are quite effective. With $3.7 billion in buybacks a year, General Motors can repurchase 7.0% of its shares a year - that alone is enough to drive General Motors' earnings per share growth by high single digits, all else equal.

A lower share count also results in a declining amount for the company's total dividend payments, which means that dividends are becoming more and more secure (due to an ever decreasing amount of money being required to pay them).

Takeaway

The US auto market is not as strong as it used to be, but General Motors has performed very well recently. Strong growth rates in the even bigger Chinese market, as well as trends that increase the amount of higher priced SUVs and luxury vehicles such as Cadillacs, complement the solid revenue and earnings outlook for the company.

At the same time, shares continue to trade at a low valuation (despite share prices climbing significantly over the last couple of months), and investors are still getting paid a juicy 4.1% dividend whilst General Motors is trying to shrink the share count at a steep pace, which is ultimately beneficial for those investors seeking capital appreciation as well as for those seeking income.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.