3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 9, 2017

Bristol-Myers on hold in myeloma, too

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has had a pretty devastating setback in multiple myeloma therapy, as the FDA put three of its clinical trials evaluating pembrolizumab in combination with immunomodulatory drugs on hold. It would appear as though the exploration into this therapy has stalled intractably.

But as it turns out, MRK isn't the only one suffering this fate. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) recently announced that the FDA has put clinical holds on three of its ongoing studies of nivolumab in multiple myeloma.

Once again, these trials all involve immune checkpoint inhibition in combination with an immunomodulatory drug like pomalidomide. BMY stated in its press release that the planned trials combining nivolumab and other therapies will continue.

Looking forward: It's very easy to look at this many trials getting shut down and become pessimistic about the opportunity for MRK and BMY in multiple myeloma. However, it's important to remember that there is a pretty wide treatment landscape for this disease now, and it remains unclear whether the failure of immune checkpoint inhibition observed so far will be observed in treatment strategies not incorporating dexamethasone or an immunomodulatory agent. BMY's own elotuzumab already supports the idea that immunotherapy works as this agent acts to raise the activity of natural killer cells against myeloma.

Verastem crashes the lymphoma party

Verastem's big iron in the fire is a PI3K-delta/gamma inhibitor called duvelisib, which follows in line with Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) idelalisib. Unsurprisingly, VSTM is making its first big push for duvelisib in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The phase 3 DUO study is the registrational trial that the company hopes to use for seeking approval in the treatment of relapsed/refractory disease. And recently VSTM announced top-line data from the study.

These findings showed that duvelisib beat out the second-generation CD20 inhibitor ofatumumab in terms of progression-free survival, both for the whole population (9.9 months versus 13.3 months for ofatumumab and duvelisib, respectively) and in the subgroup of patients with 17p deletion (9.0 months versus 12.7 months), which is typically a sign of poor prognosis.

VSTM stated that it intends to seek approval in 2018 on the basis of these findings. Importantly, it was also safe as a monotherapy, with no outsized risk of infection.

Looking forward: You know, when the failure of idelalisib took down GILD's initial hopes for dominance in non-Hodgkin lymphoma, I kind of figured that would be the end for the drugs targeting these isoforms of PI3K. That was myopic, in hindsight, as now we've seen the emergence of a few effective and seemingly safe PI3K inhibitors in the space. Undoubtedly, if VSTM gets approval here, it'll be poised to make a pretty big case for itself.

Regeneron breaks right into the immune checkpoint space

With five big pharmas covering similar ground across solid tumor oncology with immune checkpoint inhibitors (MRK, PFE, AZN, OTCQX:RHHBF, and BMY), you would be forgiven if you figured there's not a whole lot more room for other competitors to come into being in this space.

But you'd be wrong! Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) is one such company hatching a plan to get its foot in the door and claim a share of the cancer market. In particular, REGN, in partnership with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), has been developing a PD-1 inhibitor generically dubbed REGN2810 for areas of current unmet need.

And this strategy is beginning to pay off. The FDA handed REGN and SNY breakthrough therapy designation for REGN2810, now dubbed cemiplimab, for the management of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, which is the second deadliest form of skin cancer after melanoma.

This sets the company up to seek approval for cemiplimab in 2018, so it's going to be a big one to watch.

Looking forward: This is exciting news for the world of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Never in my memory can I remember a treatment space in oncology with so many big players. And the more players, the more treatment options that begin to emerge, though it does make the scientific and investment theses more and more complex.

