Comcast - The Dip Will Not Last Long

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) took a big hit on Thursday as its stock price declined sharply, closing at 6.2% lower than its open price. The reason behind the decline was the announcement of the company losing about 100,000-150,000 subscribers in its Q3 results. The decline was attributed to Hurricane Harvey that has taken everyone by storm (pun intended) and competition getting fierce. There wasn’t much commentary that would suggest how much of the subscriber losses are attributable to each of these reasons - something I would have liked to hear about. But one thing is for sure, the dent is a pretty big one in the subscriber base when it comes all at once, considering that subscribers lost in the previous quarter were 34,000.

Of course, top line will feel the pressure if this big dip in subscribers is likely to continue at the same pace during the rest of the quarters. But considering that Comcast has over 22 million subscribers for video in total, I am not looking at this leaving a gaping hole in the company for now. However, as an investor what we all should be more interested in is how the company intends on combating this decline and reversing its effects in the upcoming quarter.

As for the share price decline, well, I don’t think that big a dip in the price was warranted as the announcement came out, and I think the market went a bit overboard following the announcement. Yes, it isn’t the most pleasant news, but there are some good things going on for Comcast, including its financial standing, that make it a solid company and a good investment opportunity. If anything, I would recommend buying on this dip, and perhaps the next which is expected to come following the Q3 announcement, because I am certain that this stock has the potential to deliver a good upside in the 2-3 year horizon. Read on to find out what I think about Comcast’s fundamentals.

Growth remains green

Source: Morningstar Financials

What clearly stands out from Comcast’s track record is that it is without a doubt a company that has displayed satisfactory growth YoY in terms of numbers. Revenue, EPS and dividend growth has consistently remained positive since 2007. Generally, the company’s FCF results have also displayed an overall positive direction, with the exception of dips in 2013 and 2016. However, TTM Comcast seems to have recovered from that blow, with FCF growth calculated at 8%. The FCF growth suggests that dividends are likely to keep flowing in for shareholders, allowing Comcast to maintain its position as an income investment for shareholders. Much of the growth for Comcast can be attributable to its strategy, where it has managed to make content, delivery and technology work in sync and translate into good numbers.

Pondering over the net income numbers, they haven’t consistently remained positive as growth was reported in the red during 2015; however, the general picture presented does vouch for Comcast’s business to be a scalable one in the past and possibly in the future as well.

For me, the cause of concern in its financials is the amount of debt the company has managed to accumulate on its balance sheet in the past couple of years. The DE now comes in at 1.04, which is not something that would please many investors. Although payable after 2021 (ruling out any liquidity pressures on the company), Comcast will begin to feel the pinch as this debt weighs down its EPS line. Paying down the debt would definitely be for the better, but I see the debt as a way of financing capital investment (which has also increased over time). And we all know how well some capital investments can play out in the future - especially if they manage to fuel growth in a company that already holds a decent track record. We have seen how the previous debt accumulation by the company was channeled towards acquisitions of DreamWorks, NBCU and other items, so I do think it’s fair to give Comcast the benefit of the doubt this time around as well and wait for it to surprise us with a satisfactory acquisition/investment in the future.

Let’s not forget about the $12 billion stock repurchase initiative, $7 billion of which is to materialize in the current year. I believe the stock repurchase is a move by the company to accelerate growth in its EPS in a shorter span of time, which could bode well for investors as the move will eventually drive up value and share prices for investors.

What to make of the TuneIn Investment?

Following through on its track record of investing in startups, Comcast does it again as it participated in financing $50 million of investments in TuneIn, the company that brings users audio transmissions without boundaries. The audio on TuneIn’s premium subscription ranges from commercial free radio stations to audio books and live streaming, an offering that entices many in today’s era. So how exactly does this investment stand out to benefit Comcast you might ask? TuneIn boasts a user base of about 75 million, with approximately 50 million residing outside of the United States. As it attempts to better the penetration of its premium subscription in the market, it is stepping into expensive content plays such as that of sports audio. The results of these attempts will provide Comcast with insights of monetizing users - local and foreign.

Other than that, the investment provides the company with a good entry point, or rather a means of gaining facts about the global audio market. The possibility of a future acquisition cannot be ruled out either, hence that is a potential benefit that is on the cards as well. Overall, the investment into TuneIn can be seen as an attempt by Comcast to make in-roads in the audio media segment of entertainment, just as TuneIn makes attempts to test new content inside and outside of US waters. We would have to wait and see how these efforts pan out and if Comcast’s investment wing thinks of whipping up an acquisition deal ultimately. Till then, the investment plan seems to be a good step that could possibly bring in some benefits by the medium to long term.

Conclusion

Without taking into account the recent downturn in prices of Comcast, I believe this is a stock that has received very little love from the investment community, despite its performance in the past. It has a 52-week range of $30.02-42.18 and is currently trading at $38.60 per share as I am writing this. I agree that as a stock, it may not be as exciting as others, but it definitely is not one to be looked over. The narrow price range of the stock could see some expansion going forward, as I see the stock climb above the $45 mark over the next 12 months. Yes, the third quarter could be troubling for the company, owing to losses in its subscriber base, but I don’t see that as a flaw in Comcast’s fundamentals, hence I wouldn’t worry about it impacting the company’s long-term future.

Yes, prices have reacted to the announcement, and we might witness more or less the same reaction post Q3 result announcement, but I see that as a buying opportunity for anyone who likes an investment in a company that classifies as a growth company. Depending on where you buy the stock at, you are looking at some decent returns out of this one if you are planning to hold onto this for the next 2-3 years. I would recommend Comcast as a good addition to your portfolio if you are looking for a low-risk, recession-free stock for your portfolio that offers you decent returns with some gains through share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.