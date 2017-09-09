Buy ConocoPhillips As Oil Heads To $50 A Barrel

Oil prices could cross the psychological barrier of $50 a barrel in the near future. This could give a boost to a number of energy stocks, but I believe ConocoPhillips (COP), which has significant leverage to oil prices, will be one of the biggest beneficiaries. It is a low-cost operator that can remain profitable and generate strong levels of cash flows, even in a weak oil price environment. In addition to this, ConocoPhillips comes with an above-average dividend yield that is backed by free cash flows and an under-levered balance sheet. I suggest investors consider buying this stock on oil’s recovery.

Oil prices have been largely going downhill from almost $55 a barrel seen in February to $45.58 in late-August. But since then, the commodity has risen 7.5% to $48.98 at the time of this writing. I think oil is testing the resistance at $49, and since it hasn’t fallen repeatedly to key support levels, we may witness a breakout above resistance. The price could climb to more than $50 a barrel in the short term, allowing the commodity to finally cross the key psychological threshold. From there, oil could climb to the next key resistance of around $54 a barrel.

Fundamentally, there are at least four factors at work that have fueled oil’s recent recovery and could push the commodity to more than $50 a barrel in the short term. Firstly, oil prices will receive support from the weakness in the value of the US dollar. The US currency has tumbled 1.3% in the last two weeks, as measured by the US Dollar Index. Secondly, we’ll likely witness an increase in crude oil demand in the US as some of the major refineries, which went offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, resume operations. The tropical storm knocked out around 20% to 25% of the US refining capacity which hurt crude oil demand (since refineries are the primary buyers of crude oil).

Thirdly, we’re hearing positive commentary from OPEC’s kingpin Saudi Arabia and the major non-OPEC oil producer Russia regarding the possibility of extension of the existing production freeze agreement. Fourthly, another tropical storm called Irma is expected to make landfall this weekend in Florida and could meaningfully disrupt the US oil production. Oil could stay above $50 a barrel if the commodity’s demand remains strong and the US crude oil inventory levels, which have largely been going downhill since mid-April, continue to decline.

The improvement in oil prices will lift energy ETFs and stocks. Funds that have direct exposure to oil prices, such as the United States Oil Fund (USO), and oil producers, such as the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), will likely move higher. Shares of the oil majors, particularly the liquids-focused Chevron (CVX), will also climb. But the biggest beneficiaries will be the independent exploration and production companies since they have greater direct exposure to oil prices than the majors like Chevron and Exxon Mobil (XOM) who also have significant downstream (oil refining and marketing) operations. Among independents, I believe ConocoPhillips looks great.

ConocoPhillips’ future outlook is closely linked with improvement in oil prices. That’s because firstly, the company has an oil-heavy production mix. In the first six months of this year, ConocoPhillips produced 1.51 million boe per day which was 60% liquids – primarily crude oil. Secondly, ConocoPhillips has sold some major assets this year which will drive a roughly 13.5% drop in the company’s annual production (ex. Libya) to around 1.355 million boe per day, as per the company’s guidance. As a result, it relies heavily on improvement in oil prices for earnings and cash flow growth. That’s in contrast to some other operators, such as EOG Resources (EOG), who also count production growth as a key driver of earnings and cash flow growth.

Moreover, ConocoPhillips is a low-cost operator that can generate strong returns in a weak oil price environment and a windfall if oil prices improve. The company has consistently improved its earnings by reducing its (adjusted) losses in the last five quarters. It nearly broke even in 1Q17 when it reported a loss of $0.02 per share but eventually became profitable in 2Q17 as earnings surged to $0.14 per share. That profit came in a weak, sub-$50 a barrel oil price environment, which is a testament to its low-cost operations. That’s in contrast to some of the other oil producers, such as Continental Resources (CLR), whose earnings have remained in the red throughout the downturn.

But what I particularly like about ConocoPhillips is that it is also a cash flow machine. ConocoPhillips has now reported free cash flows for five quarters in a row, which is a rare feat in the exploration and production space. Even other low-cost oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources, have failed to consistently generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. And ConocoPhillips’ track record gets even better. On a trailing twelve-month basis, the company has generated $2.36 billion, or $1.91 per share, of free cash flows which can easily cover dividends of $1.06 per share. This means ConocoPhillips is not only generating enough cash flows to self-fund its CapEx but also its dividends.

Note that ConocoPhillips offers a dividend yield of 2.4%, which is one of the highest among independent exploration and production companies. Those dividends are backed by free cash flows as well as a strong balance sheet. The company carries a net debt of $13.2 billion which translates into a net debt ratio of 30.3%, which is lower than its peer average of around 34%. I think this makes it a great dividend stock as well.

ConocoPhillips’ valuation is also looking attractive. The company’s shares are priced at an EV/EBITDA multiple (2018e.) of 6.79x, which makes it cheaper than a number of its peers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources, Continental Resources and EOG Resources who are all priced above 7.4x. Investors, therefore, should consider buying ConocoPhillips' stock on improvement in oil prices.

