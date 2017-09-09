Coach: There's A LOT Riding On Kate Spade Acquisition

COH's dividend has been unchanged since mid-2013 at $1.35 per year. If the KATE deal is working, look for management to start increasing dividend again.

What worries me about the Stuart Weitzman deal is that revenue has been stagnant and SW operating income now negative again.

The stock fell 20% after COH management cautioned on KATE accretion, even though EPS and revenue estimates held firm after the quarter.

When Coach (NYSE:COH) reported its fiscal Q4 '17 results on August 15 '17, management used the opportunity to temper some of the expected accretion or synergies from the Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) deal, which could actually be a good thing, but the Street didn't reduce forward numbers even though the stock fell from $48 to $40 after the call.

Without writing "War & Peace" for Seeking Alpha readers, although clients haven't had a position in the stock in a several years, the valuation spreadsheet is still updated and the company followed since I do think management is one of the better operators out there, and it has created value for shareholders in the past.

However, what worries me greatly is that there is a LOT riding on the Kate Spade deal for shareholders, and when looking at the Stuart Weitzman deal, (as a proxy or leading indicator) COH - at least according to reported numbers in the Qs and 10-K - hasn't driven much value yet from the Coach-Weitzman combination.

Coach - By the numbers/Estimates:

Q4 '17 (6/17) Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 2020 EPS est $2.96 $2.85 2019 EPS est $2.69 $2.52 $2.59 $2.62 2018 EPS est $2.38 $2.37 $2.36 $2.41 2020 est EPS gro rt 10% 13% 2019 est EPS gro rt 13% 6% 10% 9% 2018 est EPS gro rt 11% 10% 10% 12% 2020 P.E 14x 14x 2019 P.E 15x 16x 15x 14x 2018 P.E 17x 17x 16x 15x 2020 rev est $s bls) $6.4 $5.3 2019 rev est $6.1 $5.0 $5.02 $5.1 2018 rev est $5.9 $4.7 $4.76 $4.8 2020 est rev gro rt 5% 6% 2019 est rev gro rt 4% 6% 5% 5% 2018 est rev gro rt 31% 5% 5% 5%

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate source after 6/17/17 earnings report - the estimates haven't been updated since.

Coach just ended its fiscal year, June 30th, 2017.

The 2019 EPS numbers look much better, which is probably a reflection of better operating margins at Coach (Note the change in the growth rates).

But here is the worry:

Coach bought Stuart Weitzman in January 2015.

The results were reported in Coach's segment detail starting September '15 (fiscal Q1 '16).

Stuart Weitzman represents roughly 8% of Coach's total revenue and anywhere from 3% to 5% of its operating income, when profitable.

After eight straight quarters, revenue hasn't grown much, and the eight-quarter history of operating income has been spotty.

Here are the numbers:

Stuart Weitzman Rev y/y gro Op inc y/y gro 6/17 q4 $87.4 1% ($1.70) 3/17 q3 $79.9 4% $3.80 12/16 q2 $118.3 26% $13.30 9/16 q1 $88.0 1% $5.20 6/16 q4 $84.0 $1.80 3/16 q3 $79.2 $4.70 12/15 q2 $94.0 $18.30 9/15 q1 $87.5 $7.70

Source: Earnings reports and 10-Qs

Stuart Weitzman's operating income has fallen year-over-year since the results started being incorporated into Coach's financials.

KATE is a much bigger deal than Stuart Weitzman but also a broader product line, and more aligned with Coach's traditional business than Stuart Weitzman since Weitzman was shoe centric, but it does provide some precedent for Coach's ability to integrate and extract value for its shareholders.

Technical Analysis:

For Seeking Alpha readers that are chart watchers, the $40 level is crucial for Coach and the May '17 low is $38.74. Higher volume trades below those levels wouldn't seem to bode well for the stock.

For you traders out there, the stock seems to be in a low-risk area, using the above levels as stop-loss areas. If the KATE deal works, and COH creates value from the acquisition, you could see a nice gain.

Valuation:

3-yr avg est EPS gro rate 11% 3-yr rev est gro rt 15x 3-yr avg P.E 5% Price-to-sales 2.5x Price-to-book 3.8x Price/cash-flow 13x Price/free-cash flow (FCF) 20x FCF yield 5% Div yield 3.3% Div as % of FCF 66% M-star fair value estimate $44 Morningstar "moat" rating Narrow

Analysis/Conclusion:

As a fan of Morningstar's "moat" ratings and analysis, I would think it is hard for Morningstar to give any retailer today anything other than a "narrow" moat rating given the lack of any meaningful barrier to entry and given the price pressure being sent across virtually all levels of retail.

Morningstar analyst Bridget Weishaar had an interesting line in her write-up of Coach after August '17 earnings:

"The pricing power still attached to Coach’s brand is evident by the fact that the $400-and-up price point now accounts for over 45% of handbag sales, up from 40% in the fourth quarter of last year."

"Brand" is still a powerful lever in evaluating retail these days, and Coach appears to have retained some of that appeal despite retail turmoil.

As of yet clients have no position in COH even though the KATE deal - if managed properly - could generate significant upside if the "operating margin" metric can start to grow once again.

From a portfolio management perspective, given the risk/reward, it is still easier to buy a financial stock or ETF than try and catch falling knives in the retail sector.

All this being said, don't ignore what is happening in retail. Price determines value and not every retail will become Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) or Kmart.

Coach still has some life left - I do think investors need to see some progress on KATE synergies first.

