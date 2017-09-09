The Fed Gets Real About Swaps

The Fed has passed a new rule, more or less reversing the disastrous Congressional changes to the bankruptcy code to protect swap traders at the expense of nearly everybody else.

"When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less." "The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things."

- Lewis Carroll

Bank regulators finally moved to protect the financial system from liquidity squeezes such as the Lehman- and AIG- (AIG) inspired examples that began the Financial Crisis. Retreating from Congress’ abusive amendments to the bankruptcy code that permitted swaps (or in regulatory language, qualified financial contracts) traders to cancel their swap agreements with bankrupt counterparties or with financial institutions in receivership, new regulations deny the megabanks [such as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS)] permission to cancel open swaps agreements.

What?

What is a swap? A swap is whatever the regulators say it is. Investopedia explains that:

"An interest rate swap is an agreement between two counterparties in which one stream of future interest payments is exchanged for another based on a specified principal amount. Interest rate swaps usually involve the exchange of a fixed interest rate for a floating rate, or vice versa, to reduce or increase exposure to fluctuations in interest rates or to obtain a marginally lower interest rate than would have been possible without the swap.”

Consideration of that definition reveals that any financial contract satisfies it. But in the words of Justice Potter Stewart, “I don’t know how to define Pornography [swaps], but I know it [them] when I see them.” Currently, swaps are over-the-counter (OTC) interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (CDS), repurchase agreements, and maybe securities loans. But wait a minute! In its most recent adjustment to the bankruptcy code, Congress left the door open to any other agreement the megabanks, represented by their trade association, the ISDA, might choose to call a swap later. In other words, if the megabanks, guided by the regulators, want a financial instrument to be a swap, it is a swap.

Why?

So, with the new regulatory decision, instead of cancelling any deal with a failing counterparty; the megabanks – and importantly non-banks – can cancel no deals in the initial days of a crisis. This is a better thing. There may have been no crisis if the regulators, instead of denying themselves the right to intervene in Lehman’s and AIG’s liquidity problems, forced themselves to intervene, instead. That is exactly what they have done.

This a significant change. The new regulation does not simply reduce the likelihood that the Crisis’ Lehman-killing trigger will be pulled. It ends it. It changes the story told in my article, “When the Next Too-Big-To-Fail Bank Fails.” In that article, I argued that Congress had trapped itself into the next crisis-borne disaster. “There is no longer support within the ranks of government for a multi-billion-dollar bailout under any circumstances.” Now the regulators have tied their own hands; Congress has washed theirs.

The evidence is that crises among financial institutions are inevitable. They happen in every major financial market within a decade. Lawrence Summers, in the article, coauthored by Natasha Safer, “Have Big Banks Gotten Safer?” estimates that, most likely, the next crisis will occur within three years. So, there will still be crises, but they will be far less likely to become the disaster that was the Financial Crisis.

Is that important?

Yep. The good news: the previously vulnerable, now protected, swaps deals – valued in the $100’s of billions per megabank counterparty – now have a prayer of being instantly rescued in a liquidity panic; the bad news: moral hazard.

Now that megabanks know that they have less to fear from one another, they have greater incentive to change those billions of swaps to trillions. As protection grows, the risk-taking of the protected grows as well. While there may be fewer liquidity crises, there will be more financial institutions failing. What matters most is that the innocent institutions are likely to be spared now.

What do the megabanks say about it?

In a typically self-congratulatory letter commenting to the Fed on the proposed regs, The International Swap Dealer’s Association (ISDA), the megabanks’ trade organization, opined:

The ISDA supports the Proposed Rule’s objectives of ensuring the orderly resolution of large financial institutions and protecting the stability of the U.S. financial system. ISDA also supports the Board’s effort to promote a standard, market-wide solution to comply with the final rule to ensure consistency and transparency for regulators and market participants. ISDA and its members worked closely with the Board, other U.S. regulators and other members of the Financial Stability Board (“FSB”) in developing the ISDA 2015 Universal Resolution Stay Protocol…, adherence to which would be safe harbored as a means of compliance with the requirements of the Proposed Rule.”

In short, when the megabanks saw Lehman being carved up by the other megabanks, in the shark tank that was LCH:Clearnet, (a subsidiary of the London Clearing House (LCH) – the clearer of global interest rate swaps among megabanks – they concluded, apparently, that the resulting need for Fed injections of liquidity into multiple megabanks to save their own hides had bad cosmetics and might be desirable to avoid.

On the other hand, as usual, the megabanks objected to the Fed’s inclusion of foreign exchange transactions in any regulation whatsoever, including this one. As usual, the Fed capitulated.

What about the buy-side?

There are no regulations that benefit everyone and harm no one. And so it is with the new Fed rule. The buy-side of the financial markets, along with other non-bank participants in swaps, had a sweet situation when Lehman collapsed. The bankruptcy code permitted them to cherry-pick. Without an LCH:Clearnet to mediate customer uncleared swaps, which constitute a majority of the total and are bilateral over-the-counter deals between risky names with net long and short positions, these players could consider their own opinion of the value of their position in each swap.

Should the conclusion be that these non-megabank players would lose money in settlement, the law permits them to cancel the trade. Should they conclude the reverse, they could file a claim on the Lehman estate. Even better, if these non-megabanks possessed Lehman collateral, they could form an opinion of what their position was worth, without need to obtain a third-party opinion or that of the bankruptcy court. They could then liquidate that collateral, and in the rare case where there was Lehman collateral remaining, return it to the Lehman estate. In one of the great mysteries of the Crisis, Barclays (BCS) assumed Lehman’s responsibility for these deals. To this day, bankruptcy courts wrestle with the value of these Barclays deals. As is the way of the world, the only participants benefiting from this process are lawyers.

Conclusion

This decision appears to be a good one. It will substantially reduce the cost of the next crisis to the uninvolved. It will end the cherry-picking. All without forcing Congress to own up to its mistake in changing the bankruptcy code.

However, there is a school of thought, which I attend, that believes that the unintended effects of all rule changes normally outweigh the intended ones. To be continued…

