JPMorgan: This Won't End Well

Stock investors are heading into the post-summer trading period, where volume levels normalize and new trend directions often develop. This is creating cause of concern for many investors, as there is little to be seen in the way of a fundamental catalyst that could feasibly send stock benchmarks higher. This is particularly true for the banking sector, where the low interest rate environment has made it difficult to boost revenue performances beyond analyst expectations. JPMorgan (JPM) remains a key name to watch in these areas, as the stock is now trading precariously near its all-time highs. Recent comments from the Federal Reserve suggest that this will not be ending any time soon. There is a significant disconnect here between the original policies of the Trump administration and the latest statements from Fed Chair Janet Yellen, and it now looks as though things will not end well for at least one side of the conversation. All combined, we believe JPM will fall victim to the broader trends experienced by the sector and that we are likely to see downside retracements in the stock price heading into next year.

Many of these environmental disconnects have expressed themselves in ways that have been reflected in the market price of JPM. Over the last five years, the stock has generated returns of almost 125%. But when we are viewing the bank on a YTD basis, that number drops to below 2.5% with results that significantly underperform the broader market. The latest weakness has come largely as a result of comments from Janet Yellen, which suggest a need for Dodd-Frank and strict banking regulations so that the economy is protected from another credit crisis that generated the level of financial turmoil seen in 2008. The real question here is whether or not Yellen will be removed as Fed Chair, as these are ideas that clearly get in the way of the Trump presidential policy agenda. This is an agenda that has faced significant headwinds over the last few months, and so there is reduced reason to believe that Yellen will be able to maintain her position.

While Yellen has made her largely protectionist stance very clear for the market, we can assume that any suggestion of a hike in interest rates is off the table, as this would only add to the generalized uncertainty level. We have seen some weakness in key economic reports (i.e., the non-farm payrolls figures) and so it is unlikely that the Fed would look to further jeopardize the economy or exacerbate these trends. Most of the changes in analyst recommendations have shown as ‘downgrades’ when viewing the Yahoo Finance surveys, which is an indication of deterioration in sentiment for the analyst community. These factors have not been helped by the lawsuits that have been filed by pension funds, as these have given investors another reason to shun a banking sector that has been much maligned over the last several quarters.



This information can be somewhat misleading, however, as the actual recommendations themselves do not look nearly as negative. Roughly two-thirds of these assessments actually fall into the buy or hold category, so it all depends on how the information is portrayed (a common theme over the last few quarters).

As a dividend stock, an investor could do much worse than making the decision to initiate a position in JPM. The payout ratio associated with JPMorgan still looks highly favorable at less than 30%, and so the ‘hold’ recommendations are not all that surprising given the broader nature of the rate environment. The 2.26% dividend yield remains attractive for the market as a whole, so it is clear that this is still a stock that should be on the radar for dividend investors.



The chart activity supports this weakening outlook as we are now seeing a clear double top in the $94.70 region and the bearish readings on the Commodity Channel Index call for a test of support back toward $82.40. We expect these levels to act as a strong trading range until further catalysts develop some time next year. JPM’s 13.08 PE ratio is still holding well below the valuations seen with US Bancorp (USB) and Bank of America (BAC) and so we maintain a positive stance on the bank. But, ultimately, we expect further political headwinds are likely to prevent further stock gains into 2018.

What is your position on JPMorgan ((NYSE:JPM))? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

