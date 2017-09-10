3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 10, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

BioMarin has mixed findings in Sanfilippo B syndrome

BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) has no shortage of marketed products to help fuel its further drug development efforts, including its enzyme-based therapy for a rare condition called Sanfilippo B syndrome, which results from a deficiency in the breakdown of complex carbohydrates, leading to developmental dysfunctions and neurologic impairment.

BMRN hopes that by restoring function through delivery of an enzyme that helps break down the carbohydrates, progression of the disease can be halted. Currently, its therapy, dubbed BMN 250, has received orphan drug designations both in Europe and the United States.

At a recent Congress focusing on errors in metabolism (ICIEM), BMRN presented interim findings from its phase 1/2 trial of BMN 205 in Sanfilippo B syndrome. The study results showed that heparan sulfate levels, one adverse marker of the disease, were reduced substantially in three patients. The patients also experienced a decrease in liver size, suggesting that BMN 250 might help alleviate end organ dysfunctions associated with the syndrome.

Adverse events were manageable and self-limiting, and no toxicity stopped any of the patients from proceeding to the next part of the study.

Looking forward: Certainly the study showed some enticing improvement in biochemical parameters and symptomatic features of Sanfilippo B; however, arguably the most important findings will relate to cognitive dysfunction in patients, and the data here were only tentative. Risk of infection or cerebral blood clot due to the device did not have a dramatic impact on the outcomes of the study yet, but these are potentially concerning side effects. Still, though BMRN has not quite gotten a slam dunk here, it is approaching an area with no effective treatment options, and it has passed an important hurdle.

AbbVie and Neurocrine eye the finish line in endometriosis

The last time we heard about the collaboration between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) on the gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist elagolix, the companies had announced positive findings in the management of uterine fibroids.

Now, they are making their big move in the use of elagolix in the treatment of endometriosis. ABBV and NBIX have submitted a new drug application to the FDA in this disease, specifically for treatment of the pain associated with endometriosis, supporting data for which were published in the New England Journal back in May.

Looking forward: A short and sweet bit of news here. Endometriosis is a tricky condition for a lot of doctors and women, due in part to a relative lack of treatment options that consistently work. The phase 3 data for elagolix were impressive in terms of managing pain, with no major surprises on the toxicity front. I won't be surprised to see that elagolix gets approved in 2018.

Advanced Accelerator Applications heading fast for approval in Japan

Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) has had a very interesting developmental history for its lead compound Lutathera, which is a radioactive form of a drug called a somatostatin analog. Non-radioactive forms of these agents are currently used to treat a tumor type called a neuroendocrine tumor in order to control tumor growth and hopefully contain the symptoms of hormone release.

But AAAP wants to take it a step further by delivering lethal doses of radiation to the tumors themselves. Results of the NETTER-1 phase 3 study showed highly encouraging disease control results, which has led clinicians to wonder about when this agent is going to become available. Submissions in the EU and USA have helped nail down some early potential approval dates in 2018.

But where to next? AAAP gave us a clue recently, through the initiation of a Japanese "bridging study," which will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and biochemical parameters of Lutathera in Japanese patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors.

Looking forward: Not hard to read the tea leaves here. AAAP sees a market for Lutathera in Japan, and this is clearly it planting the first seeds. If the findings show that Japanese patients behave similarly as American and Europeans, then the Japanese regulators will likely allow for extrapolation of efficacy data from NETTER-1. Of course, there's no guarantee of this, but it's good to see a fine treatment option finally moving toward the finish line in several markets.

