Praxair: Ready To Pop

If we assume the same dividend growth rate going forward, our growth model shows an 8.18% total annual return on the shares to 2021.

Company's dividend yield is 20% higher than the S&P 500, suggesting less risk in the name than the overall market.

I have to admit that I really enjoy returning to companies that I have made decent money on in the recent past. One such company is Praxair (PX), a company on which I made a 25.36% return over a couple of months via call options. In my view, the time is right to go long again, and I’ll go through my reasoning in this article.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing the financial history at Praxair, a few things leap off the page. Immediately apparent is the fact that there is some choppiness in the revenue and net income here. That said, “choppiness” in this context is quite mild. In the main, revenue and net income typically vary between 3-5%, simply reflecting the business cycle. In addition, during the relatively disastrous drop from 2014 to 2015, revenue fell 12%, while net income only declined by 9%. This suggests that the company has some resiliency and can protect profits even when sales drop.

Of critical importance in my view is the fact that management here seems simultaneously quite conservative and relatively shareholder friendly. They are conservative because the payout ratio has always been relatively small (around 55%-60%). They are shareholder friendly because over the past six years they have returned just over $6 billion to shareholders ($3.8 billion from dividends, the balance from net stock buybacks). As I’ve said many times, a shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to make an investment in my view, given that the opposite almost guarantees a loss. In any event, management’s actions have resulted in a CAGR of 6% for dividends per share.

The level of debt present is troublesome in my view, as it has grown substantially post merger. That said, I’m less concerned than I otherwise might be because approximately half (49%) of the debt is due in 2022 or later. Also, the interest expense is just shy of 2%, suggesting that the risk of this debt putting the company in a financial straitjacket is quite low. For these reasons, I would suggest that the probability of an imminent solvency or a credit crisis is near zero.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the past at Praxair is interesting, investors obviously buy a future and thus I need to spend some time trying to predict what will happen in the coming years. Whenever I perform a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I only change the most relevant variable while holding all else constant. In my view, the sustainable dividend is what drives value here, so I’ll forecast its growth and make assumptions about future price based on the fixed yield.

Over the past six years, the dividend has grown at a nice steady compound return of about 6%, and I see no reason for that to change, so I will model my forecast based on the assumption that that growth rate will continue. When I do this, I infer a CAGR of about 8.2% over the next four years. Given the relatively low risk present, I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for PX turned bullish when it closed above $131.00 on September 7. This signaled a bullish breakout from a downward price channel on the daily charts that began on August 17. From here, we see the shares rising to $138.00 over the next three months.

Today, we will buy PX call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $130.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $138.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe PX is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

Although the shares trade approximately in line with the overall market, the dividend yield at Praxair is approximately 20% greater at Praxair than the S&P 500, suggesting that there’s less risk in this name than the overall market itself. In my view, investors with a longer time horizon should buy this slow and steady performer for the safe dividend growth that will ultimately drive capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.