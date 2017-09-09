Silver Revisited For September

Will silver and gold perform in the same way as platinum and WTI oil?

The USD is bouncing from a long-term moving average and shows signs of strengthening on the monthly chart. Gold bulls are becoming complacent, and technically silver is at a level which has previously corrected, what does this mean for investors in silver?

The USD

Daily

The daily chart shows the USD bouncing over a support level, although it found a lower price level. Trading appears to be falling again, and needs to hold and build on that $91.55 price point.

Monthly

On a monthly level, the dollar has failed the high of a rising channel, but there's support, both on the diagonal downtrend, (across the 30-year highs), and the white moving average (which provides support from 2012-2014). The recent low of 91.55 is very close to the diagonal downtrend line, and traders should be looking for a confirmation of a bullish reversal soon.

The precious metals, however, are entering a weak period seasonally in September, which has historically often created a high.

Chart Source: Astrocycle.net

Seasonal Silver

In September, silver often develops an early bounce, followed by weakness into early November. Stock charts also suggest potential weakness is in store.

Source: Seasonex.com

COT Charts

6 months - Daily

On the six-month chart, COT positions are at about the same as the June high.

20 Years - Monthly

The potential head and shoulders pattern becomes evident on the 20-year COT chart. Trading has reversed from the high of July 2016, creating a possible right shoulder, and what could create a potential low from the support of 2009. Oil and platinum have already tested that low, and platinum is a metal used in industry, so I wouldn’t rule it out, either for silver or gold. So far, trading has bounced from a very bullish rising trend line that formed from the low of 2003 but has yet to break out of the more recent, falling diagonal trend line.

On this monthly COT chart, producer and asset manager positions have turned down, going increasingly short, while managed money is holding more ‘long’ positions. It’s the managed money/hedge funds which have really created ‘lower highs’ in silver prices since July 2016.

Silver/Gold Ratio

This is silver divided by end of day gold, which offers a performance comparison. Silver isn't advancing as much as gold; it led the precious metals market at one point, so the following behavior raises a question about how much of 'gold' investing is over optimistic. The ratio is rounding over like 2015. Silver has tested the 2016 low (while gold hasn't), and the ratio is still rising on the RSI; it's not far off overbought conditions on the full stochastic though, which led to minor corrections in 2016.

Stock Charts

Silver - Five Years, Weekly

The longer term stock chart illustrates that on previous corrections, silver has reversed down on the Bollinger Bands. Either because trading found the top side of the Bollinger Band, or (as was the case in June) from the half way dotted line. During the first quarter, reversals were also marked by having reached 'overbought' conditions on the full stochastic oscillators.

It's 'prime time' again. Silver is close to the top side of the Bollinger Band on the longer term chart, and has just breached the top side of the full stochastic, warning of a further correction. Silver reversed up from a test of the 2016 low in July, and in seasonally weaker months, could be going back down to test that low once again. Unfortunately, silver has yet to break out of the red diagonal downtrend channel set from the July 2016 high.

Silver - 2 Years Weekly

We can see the 2016 downtrend channel on the two-year chart. On this level, silver is trading close to the Bollinger Band border and is on the overbought side of the full stochastic. Recent reversals have failed to achieve 'overbought conditions' on the RSI oscillator, and silver has failed to effectively break over the 200ma. The blue 50ma is trending below the 200ma, which still appears bearish. The two positive factors are the MACD, which has a slight positive position, and the black ADX, which has crossed bullishly over the DMA, but so far neither have influenced the general bearish trend.

Silver - Daily

Very short term on the six-month chart, there's a potential five wave sequence terminating. Trading has found the top of the Bollinger band and so likely to weaken, if it finds a wave five high. A bullish interpretation would find support near the green horizontal band, and then bounce having tested lows in a bullish 'head and shoulders' chart pattern, with further support being tested on the July lows. A negative result would fail at the July low.

Looking Forward

Silver is seasonally weak between September and November, and currently trading below the 200ma on the six-month daily chart and the five-year weekly chart, which is a significant bearish influence. On all stock charts, bearish reversals occurred on an overbought full stochastic, while trading also neared the top of the Bollinger band. This situation is developing again, despite silver having already tested the 2016 low.

In the past, silver (being a smaller market) has led the precious metals bullishly, but that situation seems to have reversed. Silver seems weaker, but may be just in advance of a bearish trend which gold has yet to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.