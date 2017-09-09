Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm - Bearish Evidence Builds

Overall, the weight of evidence moves towards the bearish side and adds to the argument that there is an elevated risk of correction/selloff.

There are a number of bearish breadth signals, while a correction seems more and more overdue (based on the charts).

Those who follow my personal account on Twitter will be familiar with my weekly S&P 500 #ChartStorm in which I pick out 10 charts on the S&P 500 to tweet. Typically, I'll pick a couple of themes and hammer them home with the charts, but sometimes it's just a selection of charts that will add to your perspective and help inform your own view - whether it's bearish, bullish, or something else!

The purpose of this note is to add some extra context beyond the 140 characters of Twitter. It's worth noting that the aim of the #ChartStorm isn't necessarily to arrive at a certain view but to highlight charts and themes worth paying attention to.

So here's another S&P 500 #ChartStorm write-up!

1. 200-day moving average breadth: As noted previously, the bearish breadth divergence setup continues to play through (lower highs on breadth vs. higher highs on price). Breadth generally is weak too, only just over half of S&P 500 constituents are above their respective 200-day moving averages - a very loose rough and ready proxy for a stock being in an uptrend vs. downtrend.

Bottom line: The bearish breadth divergence signal continues to play through.

2. New 52-week lows: This metric is one half of the popular 52-week new highs minus new lows indicator. Main point on this one is the seeming trend of more 52-week new lows. Reason I highlight this one is the familiarity of this kind of situation to the 2015 period just prior to the dual corrections. A gradually increasing incidence of new 52-week lows can be an important warning signal.

Bottom line: There is a slight, ominous uptrend in 52-week new lows.

3. Bond yields vs. stocks: This one pointed out by Traders Narrative shows an apparent correlation between (inverted) bond yields and stock price earnings ratio. Basically, the case being made is that lower bond yields are a driver to higher PE ratios - and certainly the discount rate or risk free rate is an important input into valuation models, but there is probably a number of natural limits to this correlation.

Bottom line: The move lower in bond yields has supported stock market valuations.

4. Gold vs. the S&P 500: This one from All Star Charts shows the ratio of gold vs. stocks and a key and very important trendline. Basically, it shows significant and persistent underperformance by gold vs. the S&P 500. This is logical for a number of reasons, but the potential trend change currently in play is important as it reflects the potentially shifting risk regime.

Bottom line: The gold vs. stocks ratio is pushing up against the downtrend line.

5. On 3% corrections: This one from chart master Ryan Detrick shows the rolling length of time without a 3% correction and the indicator has reached significant levels... it's not necessarily a prediction, but whenever you see an indicator like this reach an extreme, it is something worth paying attention to.

Bottom line: It's been a long time since the last 3% correction.

6. Sinister September seasonality: Here's the average monthly return experience based on the period 1964-2016 and September sucks. Basically. Historically, September has the worse average monthly return (with August a distant second). Not necessarily a prediction but certainly an observation of history.

Bottom line: September historically sees the worst return on average by month.

7. S&P 500 seasonality statistics: Looking closer at the seasonal statistics across the months, the table below shows a couple of key metrics. What is perhaps more interesting than the lowest average monthly return and lowest proportion of positive returns in September is the wildcard nature of October, with the biggest standard deviation and the largest best and lowest worst. So while you might say based on this table that September should suck, it's worth noting that anything-could-happen-October is just round the corner.

Bottom line: September is the worst, October is the blurst.

8. The implications of implied correlations: The implied correlations index (a cousin of the CBOE VIX index) shows an interesting pattern and utility in market timing. It seems incidences of very low implied correlations tend to occur near or at short-term market tops, e.g., now, and that spikes in correlations tend to occur around a market bottom or a market panic (where correlations would naturally converge towards 1). There are a number of reasons for this, but the key point here is that from a signalling standpoint, the message is short-term bearish.

Bottom line: The implied correlation index is presenting bearish signals.

9. A long recovery in investor optimism: Thanks to Peter Atwater for sharing this one - the Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index. Quite simply it has recovered (after almost 20 years) to dot com boom levels. With confidence indexes like this, it can fuel and trigger a positive cycle, but it of course can also signal a contrarian sign that things are basically as good as it gets and there's only one direction to go from here.

Bottom line: The investor optimism index has made a long recovery to extremely positive levels.

10. Asian earnings of S&P 500 companies: Courtesy of FactSet, this chart shows the recent performance differentials for stocks with varying degrees of exposure to Asia. Key point is those with greater revenue exposure to Asia have fared better as emerging market equities have gone on a tear, and as I noted in a blog post the other day, China has seen an inflationary resurgence which is a reminder not to count out the "reflation".

Bottom line: Those with greater Asia exposure have done better.

So where does all this leave us?

This week there's not really that many different categories, the majority could be interpreted with a bearish hue. The bearish breadth divergence in chart one, the ominous uptrend in new 52-week lows, the likely limited relation between bond yields and PE ratios, the seemingly imminent turn in the gold vs. stocks ratio, the increasingly overdue 3% correction, negative seasonality in September and the wildcard nature of October, the bearish implications of implied correlations, and extreme optimism by investors.

Summary

This week, while always open to interpretation, there is a distinct majority in bearish signals and indicators. Thus, all else equal, it is fair to say that there is an increasing weight of evidence on the bearish side of the market, and it is reasonable to assess that there is an elevated chance of a correction or selloff in the near term.

