MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Finish August Flat

MannKind (MNKD) investors remain in a tough predicament. Many long-term investors want to believe that Afrezza is a great product, that the science will prevail, and that there is no way that a product such as Afrezza can fail. Those beliefs may all come to fruition in some form or another, but investing is not always about whether a product is good or not. Some investors are down between 70% and 90%. If Afrezza is ultimately a success, being right about that for many is a pyrrhic victory when it comes to an investment account.

This past week Afrezza scripts came in slight down from the week prior. As with anything, there is good news and bad news. Focusing on just the good news or just the bad news is not what savvy investors do. This is why I try to offer realistic assessment and opinion based on the whole picture. New scripts are at their highest level since Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was in control. That, in and of itself, appears to be good news. One caveat to that news could be that we do not know how steep the subsidies and freebies are that drive that number up. Refills dropped to the lowest level in over two months. Refills remain a major concern. It seems as if the initial scripts are discounted, but once it comes time to pay the full price, people drop off. Another possibility is that Afrezza users utilize the drug for quick adjustments rather than as a main treatment. If that is the case, it is problematic because sporadic sales are not what the intended business model was.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

With Afrezza under MannKind control, there is no debate that script sales have seen the best run since February of this year. The problem is that even with that growth, the numbers are running well below what is needed to impress the Street. A silver lining is that the revenue per script has increased via more cartridges. The rain on that parade is that consumer and insurance costs to treat with Afrezza have risen as well. Simply stated, it appears to cost a lot more to treat with Afrezza than it is to treat by other options in the space. The chart below shows that total scripts and new scripts are in an upward trajectory, but refills are barely above flat. Unless the refill dynamic shifts to a better trajectory, the big question will be whether the value of Afrezza to a consumer warrants a premium price.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, we are seeing numbers that appear impressive. Typically, when you can report Q over Q growth of 31%, it would mean that the company is hitting the ball out of the park. With MannKind, that is a bit of a stretch. Hitting high percentages is easiest when the numbers are small. MannKind is on a pace to top 4,000 scripts in Q3 with relative ease. This is a sales level that has not been hit since Q1 of 2016. I expect that management will speak to the growth more-so in percentages rather than dollars. The percentages sound good.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year-over-year numbers also have nice sounding percentages. Sales of scripts in Q3 of 2017 are pacing about 40% higher than what was delivered in Q3 of 2016. This provides management with another good talking point.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The sales projections is an interesting story that will get more interesting as time passes. I modeled my script sales projections with three paths. These are a conservative path, a middle path, and an aggressive path. With the Q2 conference call, MannKind offered up some guidance, which I then modeled out as well.

At this stage, actual sales are trending just above my lowest model and a bit below my middle model. Actual sales are trending below the model for MannKind's low guidance and well below the model for MannKind's high guidance.

The chart below shows reported sales vs. my guidance. As you can see, reported sales are tracking within my model.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart outlines my MannKind guidance model vs. reported sales. As you can see, reported sales are tracking below MannKind guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The last chart overlays my projections and MannKind model with reported sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

It is my opinion that MannKind is banking a lot of its guidance on a proposed label change for Afrezza. If the company gets dosing and titration language in the label changed, it feels it can obtain the lower guidance. If the company gets a designation of ultra fast, it feels it can obtain the higher guidance. One problem is that until that label decision is made, sales are going to progress with the modest growth we have seen. If that label change happens at the end of September, it means that there will only be a matter of weeks to deliver a strong shift in sales to meet guidance. I strongly suspect that the higher guidance will be adjusted in the Q3 conference call no matter what.

I take the script projections above and boil it down to cash. After all, this is what is important. I also boil it down to estimated net sales because, again, that is what is important. The chart below essentially tracks how much time is left on a percentage basis, and where estimated sales stand on a percentage basis. My low projection is a little less than 2% off of the pace. My mid projection is about 3.5 points below pace. My high projection is about 5 points off of the pace. The MannKind low projection is about 10 points off, and its high projection is off by 20 points. I estimate that net revenue thus far in the second half of the year is just under $1.5 million.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind is likely the biggest concern that the Street has. You can have the best product in the world, but if you cannot afford a decent marketing campaign, it could all be for naught. I estimate that MannKind finished the week of September 1st with $29.1 million in cash. Back in July, MannKind negotiated to push back a $10 million payment to Deerfield until either August 31st, or October 31st (if certain requirements were met). As I surmised back then, the company met the requirements outlined by Deerfield. That payment is now due in just 8 weeks. As part of that agreement, MannKind must also maintain at least $10 million in cash at the end of September, the end of October, and the end of December.

It is my opinion that MannKind will fall below the $10 million requirement the very moment they pay Deerfield the $10 million owed. It is possible that Deerfield could give a reprieve, but counting on that is a fool's chase. I estimate that MannKind will finish October with about $5.5 million is cash. Compounding the cash issues is the fact that MannKind has a payment of $3 million due to Amphastar (insulin supplier) in mid-November. As you can see in the chart below, the cash runs out in mid-November.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line on cash is that MannKind needs a capital infusion no matter what. The company may convince Deerfield to take stock instead of cash, but we have seen the impacts of that before. A deal with selling rights or territories is possible, but lackluster sales make getting a lot of upfront cash (what MannKind needs) out of it difficult at best. In my opinion, battle lines have been drawn with this stock at about $2 per share. If the company can resolve the cash issue, the stock can make a nice pop. If the company does not resolve the cash issue, or merely prolongs the issue by a month or two, the bears have a nice chance at seeing a short position pay off yet again.

Over the last week, we had news of MannKind donating Afrezza to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The company committed about 27,000 cartridges (the equivalent of 300 scripts) to the relief effort. MannKind stepping up to the plate even when its own situation is dire is commendable.

We also had news that the MannKind Chief Medical Officer, Ray Urbanski, has taken a position with a new company. Perhaps the most interesting dynamic in this news is that there was no mention of MannKind in the press release for the hiring of Urbanski. As far as I know, MannKind has not announced that Urbanskiu has left the company. The optics of this are not good, but it is not the end of the world either. Overzealous longs and shorts will spin the news to reflect their investment stance while savvy investors will take the news for what it is.

In closing, I want to put a bit of a caution out there for next weeks' scripts. They will include the holiday week. This typically means a dip in the numbers. Essentially, we are likely in for a tough period on script sales. We had Hurricane Havey followed by Labor day, followed by Hurricane Irma. That is enough to take the wind out of the sails and stunt the growth of sales. With just 17 weeks left in the year, losing three weeks in a row with major holidays also on tap is a big hit. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

