Disney's Stock: Short-Term Challenges

Disney (DIS) is a strong company, but it has been negatively affected by changing consumer tastes as far as multichannel video programming distributors are concerned. The decline-at-ESPN story is well-known. Disney therefore needs to replace that revenue/growth with something else; a service to compete with Netflix (NFLX), powered on the company's recently acquired BAMTech platform, was a natural progression.

The question is, how exactly will Disney execute its streaming product? We've got some new information based on recent quotes from CEO Bob Iger. We knew that Disney was to place its family-oriented content on the product, which would include Pixar; however, the role of the Marvel/Star Wars stuff was not previously defined. Now, though, we know that those branded properties will be on the service, exclusively. This is positive news for the investment thesis because presumably consumers will flock to the service once it is released some time in 2019; also, one might assume that the company will have pricing power. Netflix is way ahead in the streaming wars, but Disney can easily catch up considering its content is valuable at theaters and was arguably one of the driving forces of Netflix's success (that company has a deal with Disney that will disappear in 2019).

However, that news item I linked also brings some disappointing news: full year's earnings for Disney won't see growth; Iger said they will merely be in line with the previous year's profit amount. Even after hits like Rogue One and Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney is still caught up in the shift from cable bundles to different streaming services; this presumably is what is helping to drive the lack of growth.

How is the stock faring? Let's take a look:

DIS data by YCharts

I'd also like to stretch that out to the three-year chart to give some more perspective on where we've been with this equity:

DIS data by YCharts

Disney is a funny stock. When I look at that three-year performance, it seems like it shouldn't be like that, given what we all know about the company. Bob Iger's reputation is that of one of the greatest corporate leaders of all time, the company produces blockbuster entertainment, the theme parks are the destination of choice for families, and merchandise tied to the company's IP sells in large quantities on a consistent basis - all of that would make one think that the stock should be well over the $120 level.

It is not. It's been up and down. Right/wrong, fair/not, the market has no problem giving traders a sideways pattern to deal with (at least lately). This is important to know, for although I do believe Disney is a great long-term buy, with excellent prospects for dividend growth, the market simply wants the business to figure out a new delivery system for its content that can assist in ameliorating the ESPN issue. One has to wonder what that chart would have looked like had Iger simply decided to sell ESPN or radically reduce the company's ownership exposure to it; now that it is building a Netflix competitor on BAMTech, would the investment monies (significant that they are) for sports licenses be better allocated to original content (and maybe buybacks/special dividends, if the tax aspect worked out)? I would think the answer would be yes, given that Disney specializes in telling stories and exploiting them as valuable assets. But Iger came from Capital Cities/ABC, so perhaps it was preordained that ESPN would remain in the mix. That's just something the market (and we investors) must accept until a new CEO comes along in a couple years who could possibly do a transaction (although one might bet that Iger is vetting against that very possibility).

The conclusion from all this is that Disney's equity currency will most likely remain stuck in this pattern until the new streaming service comes out. And I don't know whether we can count on great dividend increases the next couple years. Obviously I can't predict the future, but that's how it feels to me now. Disney will be spending a lot of money investing in BAMTech, the new ESPN service and the Pixar/Marvel/Lucasfilm/etc., subscription service on which most eyes are probably focused. One point from the cash flow statement over the last nine months: free cash flow increased over the three-/nine-month periods, but cash from operations for the nine-month decreased 8%. Does it mean anything? From my point of view, given Disney's plans for growth (which I think have a good chance of working out in the end) and Iger's recent remark on earnings growth for the full year, I just feel the company is going to be more conservative with use of cash flow in terms of dividend payments. We shall see (and as a shareholder, I hope I am wrong).

One wildcard is in play for Disney's upcoming streaming product. It is expressed in the following essay that was recently published over at The Hollywood Reporter: author Ben Weiss suggested using day-and-date releases of Disney movies as a weapon. Simultaneous release of movies on all platforms is something for which I have also lobbied, and I'm glad to see more articles on this subject. Iger, of course, has stated that Disney wants to keep the status quo, probably because he fears sales cannibalization will ultimately hurt the company's machine of long-term earnings for any given project. I disagree with this, and for those who think that releasing movies on the Disney service at the same time as in theaters should at least consider it an experiment worth doing once. Yes, it is crazy to imagine the next Star Wars feature on a streaming service and in theaters on the night of release, but isn't that exactly the kind of project that would resist cannibalization? The young demos would drive the box office, the older demos would stay home and not have to wait three months for the Blu-Ray (or whatever digital platform is used for access). Even near day-and-date could work out - place it on digital after two weekends. Such a test should have been done by now; yes, smaller movies do it, but that's not what we're talking about. We're talking about bona fide blockbusters figuring out if they can make it to $300 million domestic while simultaneously selling subscriptions. The studios need to imagine the possibilities, and then use that imagination to fuel their fight of the theater industry. (Theater owners probably would have more new films hitting their auditoriums during the summer if day-and-date became a reality, and that should be considered an attractive element of the discussion for them.)

So, a note to investors: if you own Disney, you can keep owing it (my opinion, perform your own due diligence, of course). Just temper your expectations vis-a-vis price action. Traders will probably enjoy the stock the next couple of years until a new CEO comes along, complete with new ideas and a fresh style. A new evaluation will have to take place at that point. Also note I am not bearish on the stock; like I say, someone buying for the long term should be fine; it's just that I see the same chart as everyone else, and accept the potential short-term consequences.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.