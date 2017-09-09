Match Group: Brace For Near-Term Pullback, But Stock Will Head Higher Long Term

But beware of a near-term pullback; technical signals point to the stock being overbought after this recent run higher.

MTCH's stock remains more attractively valued than the market, and so we think this stock has long-term upside.

MTCH's stock has been on fire as Tinder Gold turned Tinder into the top grossing app on the App Store for about a week.

While the market has struggled over the past several days as tensions with North Korea escalate, one stock has bucked the broader trend. Match Group (MTCH) has soared over the past several days, and the big driver of the success is a new subscription layer in Tinder which made the dating app the top-grossing app in the App Store for a while. Although we think the stock is due for a near-term pullback, we believe the long-term growth story surrounding a subscription service for online dating is as strong ever. The valuation remains reasonable, and we therefore believe the stock can continue to grind higher.

Tinder Gold has been at the heart of the recent rally in MTCH's stock. Tinder Gold is Tinder's new subscription layer which allows users to see who has liked them before they swipe right or left. The idea is that Tinder Gold optimizes time spent on Tinder so you aren't just mindlessly swiping. You actually have an idea of who has (and who hasn't) expressed an interest in you.

We just ran a Google search on Tinder Gold to see what the public was saying about it. It isn't all that great. GQ ran an article titled, "Tinder Gold ($14.98) Is for Horndogs Who Don't Mind Being Single Forever", with the thesis being that the new Tinder Gold is perfect for "bad sex" but not all that great for establishing long-term relationships. There is a Guardian article which essentially calls Tinder Gold "dehumanising" and implies that the instant satisfaction that currently accompanies the app will not last forever. A Forbes article points to how costly Tinder Gold is ($14.99 is more than Netflix (NFLX) for four screens) while also saying Tinder Gold ruins the "spontaneous nature of the app".

Despite this opposition, though, people are paying for Tinder Gold. Tinder was the top-grossing app on the App Store for about a week, and now it sits at the number 3 spot. That is a pretty good run for what is supposed to be just a mindless dating app.

Why are people paying for this? Well, Tinder is a part of the whole at-home economy.

People used to go out and shop for everything. Now they do it from the convenience of their at-home computer. See Amazon (AMZN) versus Macy's (M).

People also used to go out and eat a lot. Now they just order food and get it delivered to them at home. See GrubHub (GRUB) versus DineEquity (DIN).

People also used to go to movies. Often. Now they get their fill of entertainment at home. See Netflix (NFLX) versus Regal Entertainment Group (RGC).

This transition appears to extend to dating. People used to go out and meet other people they were interested in. Now they find people by swiping right and left on their phone. Just look at MTCH's stock over the past 3 years.

The more the at-home economy grows, the more popular Tinder will become. The more popular Tinder becomes, the more people will start paying for things like Tinder Gold. It's a natural transition wherein Tinder is a long-term winner.

But has this run-up in MTCH's stock got ahead of itself?

In the near term, yes. The RSI has jumped into overbought territory, and whenever the RSI does jump into this territory, the stock normally pulls back some.

But in the long term, MTCH's stock will head higher.

MTCH's stock is trading at 28.6x fiscal 2017 earnings estimates. Earnings over the next several years are expected to grow around 20% per year. That is a PEG of about 1.4. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is trading at 18.7x 2017 earnings estimates for growth over the next several years of about 10.5%. That is a PEG of about 1.8.

So is there more room to run higher?

Yes. The stock still features a more attractive valuation than the market. If the valuation were to expand to be in line with the market, then we are looking at a stock over $28 (1.8 PEG on 20% growth implies P/E multiple of 36x, which on $0.79 FY17 cons. estimate gets you a price of ~$28.50).

We will wait for the stock to cool down some here (let that RSI come down some), but we will look to buy on any material weakness. This stock will head higher in the long run.

