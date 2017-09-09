AT&T is doing all the right things

Looking ahead, positive tailwinds from a 5G rollout, its acquisition of Time Warner and even the launch of the new iPhone could lead to continued earnings surprises.

We believe that AT&T (T) is currently undervalued by the market. AT&T is benefiting from cost-reduction initiatives and has been investing heavily in a 5G rollout. The market appears fixated on the Wireless sector’s woes to factor these into the price.

Based on a modest forward earnings multiple of 15.6x, which is still considerably lower than the overall market’s, we believe AT&T’s stock should be worth close to $47 per share, representing a nearly 25% upside that, in combination with its 5.2% dividend, would mean a 30% total return for investors who buy the stock today.

AT&T Goes Full Speed Ahead With 5G Trials



AT&T is keenly aware that speed is of the essence when it comes to consumer wireless. According to a recent survey, around 5 out of 6 consumers rank high-speed internet as the most important consideration when choosing a wireless provider – much more than unlimited data, which less than 70% of survey respondents said was a primary consideration.



For a company that only 16% of subscribers (roughly 1/6) say they are loyal to, hitting the high-speed sweet spot among consumers is essential. This has implications not only in maintaining its existing base but also attracting subscribers from other networks. To wit, in the second quarter, AT&T reported 2.3 million net subscriber additions and a record churn rate of just 0.79%. Failing to provide the essential ingredient that keeps customers happy would reverse the gains that AT&T has made.



Viewed in this light, it isn’t surprising that AT&T has expanded its 5G deployment, adding another 3 cities in the Mid- and Southwest to its Fixed Wireless 5G Trials. 5G enables consumers to access bandwidth-intensive applications such as live TV streaming at speeds as high as 1 Gigabit per second (over 90-times faster than the National Average of 10.7 Megabits per second) with latency of as little as 10 milliseconds.



Hyper-speed Internet could also enable AT&T to unlock additional value from its merger with Time Warner (TWX). For example, a faster network enables its customers to enjoy bandwidth-intensive streaming content – such as Time Warner’s Boomerang cartoon streaming service – with little interruption, increasing the likelihood that customers will maintain their existing wireless subscriptions. Meanwhile, the impending death of net neutrality could actually enhance AT&T’s stickiness with consumers since it will implicitly allow it to favor its own content (from Time Warner or DirecTV) over that of competing services.



An Excellent Dividend Stock… That Has Somehow Lost 12% This Year



As a standalone dividend stock, AT&T appears very attractive. It has a 5.2% dividend yield that surpasses that of Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile’s (TMUS) preferred shares – Sprint (S) doesn’t pay a dividend. Meanwhile, AT&T exceeded earnings estimates in the second quarter on the back of 10% earnings per share growth. Needless to say, AT&T’s present dividend yield is far and away higher than the averages for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.



The impetus behind AT&T’s approximately 12% decline this year is mainly investor concern over its sector’s challenges, specifically spectrum crunch/saturation and market cannibalization with the Big 4 players playing a revolving chairs game with their customers that, in turn, has increased spending on promotions.



On this last point, AT&T doesn’t actually follow the industry trend – AT&T’s SG&A was at its lowest in 8 quarters. So even if AT&T was providing promotional support to increase its net adds, it kept overall spending down.



This is an important distinction to make since it’s far too easy to get caught up in generalizations – at the end of day, the most important thing for investors is how much potential cash flow can redound to them. Insofar as costs are concerned, an overall lower level of spending is to be preferred to the extent that it doesn’t cripple the firm’s ability to generate revenue – and AT&T did just that in the second quarter by keeping its revenue flat compared to a year earlier – and growing revenues compared to the first quarter all while bringing overall SG&A down



Forward Outlook



Looking ahead, it’s easy to see that AT&T is making the right moves by investing in additional spectrum – to the tune of $22 billion in Capex – that will allow it to deliver unimpeded services to its customers, even at the cost of diminished cash flow. Such an investment in the future will allow it to remain competitive with the other Big 4 wireless providers going forward.



Does this impact dividends? Hardly. Even if free cash flow comes in at the lower bound of its guidance of $18 billion, this would still be more than sufficient to cover its annual dividends of $12 billion and annual stock repurchases in the $700 million range. This being the case, we see it as likely that AT&T will sustain its run of 32 years of continuous dividend growth. To the extent that AT&T’s stock underperforms the market, there is every possibility that the stock could yield 6% in a year’s time.



Of course, the key question is whether there’s anything that would prevent AT&T from following the current industry trend. In our view, the potential for positive earnings surprises is crucial – AT&T already beat expectations in the last quarter, but our view on this is that investors need to see at least two quarters – possibly three quarters – of ‘beats’ before they begin to turn their opinions around.



The trends are positive, however – AT&T has combated lower overall revenue by reducing its operational spending – a process that looks as though it has only begun. Indeed, SG&A as a % of overall revenue was at 20.4% – or 40 basis points higher than it was in the 4th quarter of 2015 when quarterly revenues reached a 10-quarter high. Although this resulted in a nearly 15% expansion in its earnings per share last quarter (although share repurchases also played a role) compared to a year ago, there is still room to reduce overall costs further – and so there is the possibility of further earnings expansion.



Cost-cutting is not infinitely sustainable, however – but there are tailwinds to help AT&T along on the revenue front – not the least of which will come from Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone. After 3 cycles of essentially the same design, Apple is finally releasing an all-new handset that some are predicting will result in sales of more than 240 million units in the 12 months post-announcement. A significant number of these will be purchased through wireless carriers and the Big 4 could run trade-in promotions or other activities meant to dislodge subscribers from their competition – or prevent their own subscriber attrition.



Moreover, while 5G is still in the nascent stages, the standard should begin rolling out to a critical mass of ‘live’ customers by 2020, setting the stage for service price bumps that could goose revenues – but it will be up to the Big 4 to resist their cannibalistic urges and prevent a pricing war that helps no one.

Finally, as we already mentioned, there is the potential to extract growth multipliers from a successful merger with Time Warner, whose expansive catalogue of media brands (HBO, WB, Turner, etc.) can be packaged into streaming revenue bundles that are certain to draw customers – and allow it to compete on favorable terms with the streaming offerings of other network operators.

Conclusion

All in all, we like where AT&T is heading. Revenues appear to have turned the corner, there are tailwinds forthcoming from familiar sources (Apple, Time Warner) and there is room for it to reduce its operating leverage further. Against this backdrop, we view its current forward multiple of 12.6 times our 2017 earnings estimate of $3.00 (the consensus is $2.96) as an attractive entry point for investors who are interested in AT&T.

To illustrate: Even if we assume that AT&T’s forward multiple simply reaches halfway between its current level and the broader market’s 18.7-times earnings, we are looking at a target price of nearly $47 per share. This represents a nearly 25% (24.6% to be exact) upside for the stock vis-à-vis its current level. Together with AT&T’s 5.2% dividend yield, investors could actually be looking at a total return of nearly 30% – a sizable potential return that they would be wise not to ignore.

