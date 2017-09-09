GBP: Important Week, Crucial Month

From a technical perspective, price action has repeatedly failed around the 20-month moving average previously, and GBP/USD is currently trading around it. Watch this month's close.

The GBP has been on a tear against the USD, which may be perceived as somewhat unjustified to many, especially since the outlook for the United Kingdom remains relatively murky after they had voted to leave the European Union. Brexit talks are still in the works, and it is anybody's guess how they will eventually pan out. Nevertheless, GBP/USD now finds itself trading close to 1.3200, rallying a substantial amount from its 1.2000 post-Brexit lows.

Good opportunity to sell GBP? Perhaps. The upcoming week for the Pound could be very important, but where it is trading by the end of September could be absolutely crucial.

I will start with why September's price action could prove key to GBP's fortunes going forward. On a technical level, looking at the monthly chart of GBP/USD below, the 20-period moving average has proven to be strong resistance to prior upward ventures by the currency pair. Price action has a good record of turning lower when it meets the moving average, and thus where GBP/USD closes this month would be key.

There are many upcoming catalysts that could provide fuel for volatility in the GBP, especially in the following week. Firstly, UK CPI will be announced come Tuesday. The story behind this is that inflation pressures have been rising in the UK as a result of a weaker Sterling, and should the result come in lower than expectations of 2.8% YoY, the GBP could trade on a weaker note as the Bank of England would have less reason to turn hawkish on its monetary policy.

Touching on Bank of England, the central bank meets Thursday, where it is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at an unprecedented low of 0.25%. There has been increasing divergence in monetary policy views amongst members of the central bank, with a small camp favouring a more hawkish policy to deal with rising inflationary pressures. The majority, however, is expected to vote to keep rates unchanged.

Aside from these two key GBP events, we have second-tier employment data and retail sales print coming out from the UK as well. There are many potential catalysts which could inject volatility into the currency indeed, all these which would eventually influence where GBP trades by end September.

Is it a good opportunity to go short GBP/USD? Perhaps. We are trading close to resistance area of 1.34, as demarcated by the horizontal line. Price action has also seen bearish reversals around current levels, as indicated by the 2 arrows in the weekly chart of GBP/USD below.

Given how weak the USD has been of late, I would suggest placing a limit sell order at 1.3400 instead of going short at market. This would be accompanied by a stop loss just above 1.3600, with a take profit target of 1.25 levels. Alternatively, more patient or conservative investors can consider watching where GBP/USD closes on a monthly time frame first, before choosing to take action. Should price action continue to be rejected around the 20-period moving average, it would serve as a good indicator to go short GBP/USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.