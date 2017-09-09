Johnson & Johnson: (Some) More Room To Go

J&J has picked up 14% since we recommended it early this year, driven by strong execution and optimism regarding a recent acquisition that could buttress its portfolio of treatments.

Analysis

In our view, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) recent acquisition of Actelion is an additive exercise that fills gaps in its pharma portfolio while stable performance in its Medical Devices and Consumer segments hedge it against economic volatility. While J&J has had a better run in 2017 than its peers, we believe it’s poised to continue providing investors with steady returns. Considering its positive operational outlook and strong fundamentals, we see a 19% total return for J&J investors over the next 12 months.



No Tax Reform (Yet) But A Solid Return Nonetheless



We wrote about Johnson & Johnson at the start of the year, arguing that a potentially more favorable tax environment made for a compelling reason to own the stock since it could mean higher dividend payouts, boost earnings per share and increase the likelihood of more pipeline-additive acquisitions. Tax reform hasn’t quite happened yet, but J&J still made a significant acquisition in the second quarter. Moreover, J&J yet again demonstrated its strong execution, delivering three straight quarters (reported in 2017) of earnings results that have exceeded investor expectations.



Since we posted our recommendation, J&J’s shares have picked up 14.2% – outpacing the returns of both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 by an average of close to 5% during that span. J&J has also paid a total of $2.48 in dividends since our recommendation – after having increased its quarterly dividend payment by 5% beginning in May – so investors who bought the stock at our recommendation have earned a total return (capital gains and dividends) of nearly 16.4% this year.



More importantly, J&J’s performance has surpassed that of both Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK), both of which have delivered capital gains of less than 4% in the comparable span. The question for investors is whether there’s more to come for J&J.



Still A Good Dividend Stock… But Some Caveats



Investors who are only now considering a position in J&J shares will note that its dividend yield is still a very healthy 2.6% – considerably better than the yield on the S&P 500 – and also higher than the average of the Dow. Moreover, J&J’s dividend yield is around 60 basis points better than the average of its peer group, even though its performance this year has made its yield less attractive than that of lesser-performing shares of Merck and Pfizer.

Even so, there are some concerns on the horizon, with J&J lowering its 2017 guidance during its second-quarter earnings call. Instead of ‘operational’ (i.e., non-Currency adjusted) revenues of $76.1 billion to $76.8 billion for the year, it now anticipates $75.9 billion to $76.2 billion. Meanwhile, J&J predicts that its pre-tax operating margin could have a slightly downward bias – from the slight upward bias earlier it indicated during its first-quarter earnings presentation.

Despite this, a better currency environment is expected to help J&J improve earnings from the range $7.00 to $7.15 per share it guided in April to a higher range of $7.12 to $7.22 per share. Essentially, the higher guidance for earnings in July reflects a more optimistic assessment of the earnings impact of the acquisition of Actelion. Regardless, it’s easy to see that J&J’s earnings generation has run into a few minor headwinds, with its core sales growth (i.e., excluding new acquisitions and divestments) now expected to be in the 2.5% to 3.0% range rather than the 3.0% to 3.5% bound initially projected.

Indeed, J&J’s pharmaceutical segment – which generates close to 45% of its overall sales – grew by just 1% in the second quarter with notable weakness (-5.5% compared to last year) in its cardiovascular/metabolic segment. Taken in this light, it’s not surprising that J&J sought to fill the gap in its portfolio by acquiring Actelion, which specializes in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Given all this, it’s not surprising that J&J recently received earnings downgrades from BTIG and Atlantic Equities. Still, the consensus estimate for J&J is around $140.5 per share – so analysts clearly still view the stock as having upside.



About That Upside…

Where J&J is strongest in its pharmaceutical business is Oncology, with the company posting double-digit growth in the second quarter, led by strong sales from Darzalex and Imbruvia. A quick look at J&J’s late stage pipeline shows that this area is also where it has the most potential blockbuster treatments undergoing testing.

Interestingly, J&J cardiovascular only has Xarelto (co-developed with Bayer) and Invokana in testing for other applications – again, this was one of the reasons that the Actelion acquisition made absolute sense – perhaps even moreso now that Invokana has been losing market share and has been subject to increased discounting. In particular, treatments like Tracleer (with $1.04 billion in 2016 sales) should provide a significant boost to this segment, making it the second-largest in J&J pharma portfolio.

Another big drag to J&J’s pharmaceutical performance (-7.0%) came from its neurosciences division. Unsurprisingly, J&J’s Concerta sales took a dive due to the entry of generics. Sales were also affected by the divesture of J&J’s API business. Currently, J&J has two treatments in Phase III trials in the United States and Europe. This is clearly an area where J&J might explore acquisitions – particularly since it still represents 17% of its pharma business. Investors should not be surprised if J&J makes a few smaller acquisitions in this field meant to buttress its neuroscience pipeline.

Meanwhile, Beauty has been a key contributor for J&J. Its 11% growth performance in the second quarter made it J&J’s largest consumer segment (by revenue) ahead of Over-the-Counter, which is still led by tried-and-tested treatments like Tylenol and Zyrtec. However, it remains to be seen whether this growth was purely a seasonal factor as J&J reported - or whether it is the precursor to more growth. Beauty, Health and Wellness is a trillion dollar industry and J&J could leverage its extensive network, particularly in emerging markets (where revenue growth is more than double the US’s), to make significant inroads that could translate to sales.

Finally, medical devices remain a promising business for J&J, with this segment demonstrating strong (+5.9%) performance in the second quarter – the fastest across its entire portfolio. We mentioned J&J’s extensive network in relation to expanding its Beauty sales – and its performance in Contact Lenses (+10.9%) is the primary reason we’ve expressed optimism on that front. J&J’s superior distribution has enabled it to make its contact lens products almost as ubiquitous as its Tylenol caplets. It’s not unreasonable to expect J&J to replicate its success here with its consumer products.

Conclusion

All things considered - and despite some mild hiccups related to sales consolidation and M&A integration - J&J remains the strongest major drug company for investors to buy into. Unlike more ‘pure’ pharma plays like Pfizer or Merck, J&J’s vast portfolio of products ranging across its 3 segments essentially hedges it from short-term volatility – there is always going to be demand for its well-known and well-regarded consumer goods and essential medical devices even when demand for its main-line pharmaceuticals wanes due to competition or obsolescence. J&J is very much like a well-balanced stock portfolio designed to perform consistently regardless of the economic cycle.



In our view, J&J is likely to hew to the higher end of its forecasted earnings for the year, perhaps exceeding it by as much as $0.03 per share, giving us a 2017 earnings forecast of $7.25 per share, which is slightly above the top range of forecasts.



Meanwhile, J&J is currently trading at under 17-times forward earnings – a discount to the Dow’s 18.4-times and the S&P 500’s 18.9-times. What’s more, its industry is trading at 30.5-times earnings. To be sure, a lot of its industry comparables include smaller pharma companies that investors are betting will be acquired by larger companies (like J&J, for instance), hence the hefty forward premium. We see J&J’s fair value at something like 21-times forward earnings.



Considering its likely earnings outcome and relatively low earnings comp, our own price target for J&J is $152.25, which is only moderately above the consensus. This represents 16.2% upside for the stock that, combined with J&J’s 2.6% dividend yield, would give investors a nearly 19% total return over the next 12 months. Such a return should be than enough for investors to consider adding J&J to their portfolios if they haven’t already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.