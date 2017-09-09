Alaska Air: Shares Are Gonna Fly

Although the shares of Alaska Air (ALK) are down about 17% since I first wrote about the company just under 3 months ago, the company brings back pleasant memories for me because my subscribers and I earned a 36.5% return on call options. That’s the benefit of options over stock ownership, and I would recommend that those who consider these tools to be too esoteric spend at least some time learning about them. In any event, the shares represent good value once again, and I’m back recommending a long position. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the latest financial information that’s come out of the company since I last published on it. I’ll also update my dividend forecast, suggesting a slightly higher return going forward. I’ll also make an appeal to authority, as an illustrious personage no more luminous than George Soros himself has taken a position in the company.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous article on the subject, I referenced the difficulty of making a comparison between last year and this, given that last year doesn’t include Virgin America (our previous article). I would reiterate that I’m impressed that the company has managed to grow both the top and bottom lines over the past several years. This is quite a feat, especially for a company in such a volatile industry.

Turning to the capital structure, there is a large amount of debt present given the Virgin acquisition. Atypically for me, though, it doesn’t keep me up at night for two reasons. First, the blended interest expense (blending the fixed payable notes and the variable rate notes) is only about 3.2%. I consider this to be quite manageable for the company going forward. Also, fully half of it is due after 2022, so there’s little concern about an imminent credit or liquidity crisis at the company.

In my view, a shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to investing in a given company, and Alaska Air’s management is quite friendly to our interests. I consider this to be critical because an unfriendly management is an almost certain path to financial loss. Management has returned about $1.7 billion to shareholders since 2010, which is quite a feat for a company with a market capitalisation of about $9.2 billion. In particular, I’m impressed by the dividend that’s grown at a CAGR of about 24% since it was initiated.

Modelling The Dividend

As I state frequently (no doubt tiresomely), investors are more interested in a future than a past for obvious reasons. It’s for that reason that I must spend some time offering up a forecast of what will happen to shares in my view. As usual, when I perform a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption and spend time focusing in on the single biggest “driver” of value, in this case, the dividend. As I stated earlier, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 24% since it was launched. Since I prefer my surprises to be positive ones, it would be wise to forecast a much slower growth rate going forward. I’ll drop the growth rate to 15%, which I consider to be reasonable for two reasons. First, the low payout ratio (under 20%) suggests there’s room for improvement. Second, it’s obvious that management is interested in growing the dividend based on their past behaviour.

When I run this forecast on Alaska Air, I infer a CAGR of about 16.3%. In my view, this is a more than healthy return for this company given all the risks present.

Please note that I’ve upped my dividend growth forecast on the company recently because there’s a difference between conservative forecasts and irrationally despondent forecasts. In my view, cutting the dividend growth rate by 37.5% makes more sense than cutting it in half.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ALK would turn bullish with a daily close above $74.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $83.00 over the next three months.

We often like to anticipate technical breakouts when our fundamental analysis supports what we see on the charts. On Monday, we will buy ALK call options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $73.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $83.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe ALK is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing is an innately relativistic game. We buy X and eschew Y. In my view, investors are better off when they buy companies when they are priced pessimistically because the risk-reward favors investors when the stock trades in that state. Specifically, if the company disappoints, the shares won’t fall much because we don’t expect much from the enterprise anyway. If, on the other hand, the company offers up a positive surprise, the shares will likely rise. In my view, this is the function behind buying when others are fearful. At the moment, Alaska Air trades at a 50% discount to the overall market, indicating that investors are nervous about the company. This is odd in light of the growth profile present.

Finally, George Soros recently initiated an admittedly small position (of about 3,800 shares), but in my view people like this don’t simply hold on to such relatively small position (for them). I expect him to buy more. Most compelling to me is the fact that he’s willing to put about $280k of capital to work here. Some investors are more talented, connected than others, and when someone like Soros buys, it’s wise for the rest of us to at least take note.

There are a host of reasons to buy the stock in my view. For instance, the company continues to grow routes and free cash flows. The dividend continues to grow. A world class investor has bought shares. The most compelling reason to my mind is the combination of all of the above and the cheapness of the shares. This is too much of a bargain to pass up, and so I strongly suggest that investors buy in at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.