Weekly Fund Wrap: What's The Fairest Risk Premium Of Them All?

Apart from the expected jump in jobless claims from Hurricane Harvey, the week's macro data held up well as non-manufacturing ISM rebounded from a drop in July.

As if on cue after the recent devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Florida prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Irma with potential cost estimates ranging from $100B to $200B.

President Trump unexpectedly agreed to a proposal by the Democrats to fund the US government for another three months, handing potential leverage to the party in ongoing negotiations. Treasury bills repriced immediately as yields fell on October bills and rose on December bills.

Injecting additional uncertainty into the markets were speculations about the President souring on nominating Gary Cohn to the Fed Chair in light of Cohn's criticism of the President's response to the Charlottesville protests. Trump may be considering six possible candidates for the role, including John Taylor and Glenn Hubbard.

Macro

The impact of Hurricane Harvey was felt in the jobs market with initial jobless claims rising by 62k to 298k. The non-manufacturing ISM rebounded partially from a decline in July, rising to 55.3 in August. Apart from speculations on the future Fed Chair, the early departure of Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer suggests a dovish tilt to the Fed, although perhaps not sufficient to fully offset next year's rotation of Evans and Kashkari leaving and Mester and Williams joining.

Markets

It was a mixed week in markets. While the S&P 500 was down and Treasuries and gold were up, emerging market assets and oil broke with the risk-off tone and rallied on the week.

For once it was news out of Europe that was a big driver of the US rates markets. President of the ECB Mario Draghi said he was relatively comfortable about the strength of the Euro, suggesting it was a sign of improving economic fundamentals of the region. This allowed the European bond markets to rally which pushed 10-year Treasury yields to a year-to-date low of 2.03%. Additional factors keeping interest rates low were the approaching Hurricane Irma as well as potential new missile tests from North Korea.

Fund Space

In our previous articles, we have commented that current markets feel fully valued. If this is indeed the case, then we think income investors will struggle to outperform the carry on their portfolios. Whenever this is the case, it makes sense to try to understand exactly what investors are being compensated for to see if there is a way to position portfolios so as to extract any remaining sources of alpha.

The traditional way to think about markets is as a basket of distinct asset classes. However, you only have to spend a little bit of time in the markets to understand that 1) there is a high amount of co-movement in asset classes and 2) owning a particular asset class does not make it necessarily obvious what risks an investor is actually taking apart from the obvious and not very insightful price risk.

To cut through these challenges, it has become common to disaggregate assets into so-called risk factors. Each asset is represented as a bundle of risk factors and each risk factor carries with it a risk premium - in other words, compensation that an investor receives for carrying that particular risk. Knowing what premium a given risk factor accrues allows an investor to tilt the portfolio toward those risk factors where the premium is relatively high and away from those risk factors where the premium is relatively low.

The number of equity-linked risk factors has proliferated as the financial fund industry began marketing smart-beta funds to investors, so here we keep things simple and focus on three basic risk factors that we think underlie credit assets which are a mainstay of income portfolios: duration risk, credit risk and liquidity risk.

Duration

Duration is the interest-rate sensitivity of a given bond. One way investors can increase the yield of their credit portfolio is by "extending duration", or in other words, by increasing the tenor of their fixed-rate holdings given the upward sloping term structure of interest rates.

The expected yield pick-up an investor in a 10-year bond receives over another investor who buys a 1-year bill and reinvests the proceeds each year is captured by the "term premium". The current term premium of the 10-year Treasury as calculated by the Fed is near a historical low, suggesting little to no additional compensation to an investor in longer-dated bonds. While this is not necessarily irrational as the term premium is driven by expectations of rates and views on future inflation, among other factors, it is certainly less appealing now to extend duration than at almost any recent time before. This is why we think short-duration and senior loan funds are compelling alternatives to long-duration bond funds in the current market.

Credit Risk

Another way investors can receive compensation for bearing risk is by moving from government bonds to corporate bonds and from investment grade bonds to high-yields bonds. The current level of credit spreads is low, so in absolute terms credit risk is less appealing than in prior periods, although this is somewhat offset by a fairly robust global economic recovery.

Liquidity Risk

A third way investors can earn additional premium is by rotating into less liquid from more liquid securities. While it is not always easy to extract the liquidity of individual securities in a given asset class, we approach an estimate of the liquidity risk premium by focusing on two less liquid sectors in the Income space: non-agency RMBS and middle-market corporate loans held by the BDC sector.

We use the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) as a proxy for non-agency RMBS yields and the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Company ETN (BDCS) as a proxy for the BDC sector.

We subtract the yield of the High Yield bond sector from the distribution rate of both PDI and BDCS below and see that yield differential is at the upper end of the recent historic range. We admit that this is far from a perfect analysis as we are comparing different asset classes and specific funds at that, however, that said, we do find the yield pick-up compelling currently in the less liquid income space.

Conclusion

By disaggregating their portfolios into risk factors, income investors can understand what risk they are taking and how much the market is compensating each of those risks. Currently, we find that both duration and credit risks are not highly rewarded while liquidity risk may warrant a second look.

