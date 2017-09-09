Coca-Cola: The Dividend Is At Risk

It is hard to find a company that is more iconic than Coca-Cola (KO). In fact, some market analysts have surmised that Coca-Cola is the most famous brand in the world. But what the company has failed to do in its long history (of more than 130 years) is adapt in ways that match the changing consumer culture. As we move ahead in the digital age, this type of corporate is important now more than ever, and as consumers move swiftly toward products that are more health-conscious, companies like Coca-Cola will be forced to reassess their approach. The real question is whether or not this will happen before it is too late - and there is already evidence which shows this might be the case. KO is trading near all-time highs and its dividend payout ratios have reached extremes. This should send warning signals for anyone that is long the stock. We believe that the dividend is at risk and that KO will be trading at much lower levels at this time next year.

On a short-term basis, the stock has had a great run by all accounts. Year to date, we are holding higher by about 11.7%, which is an outperformance relative to what is seen in the S&P 500. But with no real catalyst justifying these types of gains, we could be setting up for a major collapse in what might be one of the most overvalued stocks in the market.

Primary evidence of this can be found in the divergence between the stock price and the troublesome trends that have been seen in both earnings and revenues over the last three years. These trends are even worse when we consider the growth phases Coca-Cola has experienced in the past, and so if you are a long-term dividend investor, it should become clear rather quickly that this is a stock that does not belong in your portfolio.

In the chart above, we can see that this shift in sentiment is already occurring in the analyst community. Most of the changes in the recommendations have been in the downward direction, and if this continues, it should make things more obvious to the market as a whole in that KO is a house of cards that is just waiting for a reason to sell-off.

If you are a traditional dividend investor, a stock like KO with a yield of 3.2% might seem to be supremely attractive. This is especially true in the low interest rate environment we are seeing currently. But when we look at the consumer culture factors that will continue to limit Coca-Cola’s growth prospects, it should be clear that it is time to take gains in this inexplicable rally. Payout ratio for the stock at nearly 78% represents some of the highest figures visible in the entire Dow index. This means it is unlikely Coca-Cola will be able to maintain the elevated dividend, and your position is at risk if this is the basis for your long exposure. Any suggestion that Coca-Cola will be forced to cut the dividend would almost certainly lead to a complete collapse in KO share prices. A short-seller’s dream come true.

KO Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

All of these concerns have become visible off the price charts, as well. When we are viewing KO on a monthly basis, a strong bearish divergence has been in place in the Commodity Channel Index for almost the entire history of the chart. Essentially, this indicates a growing likelihood that we will see a drop back toward the 200-period moving average (which is now visible at roughly $32.50). This represents a potential downside of nearly 30% from current levels. For dividend investors, this creates significant incentive to sell your positions now while there is still time.

