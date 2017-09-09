Class I Rail Traffic August 2017 Update - Hurricane Impacts On The Horizon, Growth Remains Stable

Positive momentum for Class Is is likely to be sustained for all of 2017.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will have varying impacts on Class Is as well as on certain commodities.

Total Class I traffic through August of 2017 was up 4.9 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 5.1 and 4.6 percent.

Total Rail Traffic - Week Ending September 2, 2017

Source: Class I Rail Operators

August 2017 Report

Class I total traffic performance for August 2017 was flat when compared to July. Carload traffic performance has continued to weigh on Class Is with four out of seven witnessing negative year-over-year (YoY) results in August. Overall, monthly performance was up 4.9 percent versus last year. Compared to last month’s 5.1 percent improvement, this reflected a 20-basis point (bps) decline and the third consecutive monthly decrease.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (NYSE:AAR).

Despite the “double-counting” effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue from customers for railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment. Comparatively, total U.S. originated rail traffic was up 4 percent for the first eight months of 2017, a 20-bps decline from the previous month.

Mexico originated rail traffic for the first eight months of the year, was up 0.5 percent (an 80-bps improvement from last month), while Canada was up 11.5 percent (flat from the previous month). Overall, North America railroad traffic was up 5.3 percent through August 2017, a 10-bps decline. This mirrors the 4.9 percent growth for U.S. and Canada Class Is carried railcars.

On a YoY basis, total rail traffic dipped below the 5 percent level for the fourth time out of the previous ten months. Despite the dip, August reflected the tenth consecutive month of positive performance. Canadian National (CNI) continues to be the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 12 percent through August; a 10-bps improvement from July.

Canadian National led all Class Is for intermodal units, up 14.1 percent; Canadian National was also the leader for carload units up 10.4 percent through the year. Other performance for total rail traffic was as follows; BNSF (BRK.B) 6.3 percent, Kansas City Southern (KSU) 5.1 percent, Norfolk Southern (NSC) 4.5 percent, Canadian Pacific (CP) 3.8 percent, Union Pacific (UNP) 2.4 percent and CSX (CSX) 0.9 percent. Carload traffic has weighed on most Class Is, with BNSF and CSX now witnessing consecutive monthly YoY declines.

For Class I container traffic YoY, August performance increased by 6.2 percent versus last year, a 40-bps decline from July’s 6.6 percent (second consecutive monthly decline). Investors should note that container traffic includes both international and domestic services.

The month of August represented the fourth consecutive month with results at or greater than 6 percent, YoY. Despite robust growth, the second-half comparable will be much higher. Additionally, there will likely be short-term impacts from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

August reflected the tenth positive month out of the previous eleven. The 6.2 percent performance was the third highest result for 2017. Trailer traffic has now witnessed six consecutive months of positive growth from last year, August’s result increased by 90-bps from July to 9.2 percent, setting a new monthly record for the year. Of total intermodal units carried through August, trailers reflected just over 6 percent.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, container units carried

To date, all Class Is have now witnessed two consecutive months of positive growth for container units carried. Kansas City Southern has continued to lag peers, but has improved substantially in August sustaining positive momentum. Container traffic was up for all Class Is except for Canadian Pacific (second consecutive month of declines). During 2017, there has been a distinct improvement for Canadian National at the expense of Canadian Pacific. Canadian Pacific’s intermodal traffic performance did improve to positive territory largely driven by trailer performance. Recent impacts from Hurricane Harvey have been mostly limited to cross-border intermodal traffic with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific being the most impacted. It should be noted that Canadian National’s trailer performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.



U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic witnessed an improved marginal result with a YoY increase at 0.7 percent, reflecting a 30-bps increase from July. As the chart above depicts, investors should get used to seeing 2017’s performance much closer and/or below at times, to that of 2016 from this point forward. Previously strong performing commodities including coal, grain and motor vehicles and equipment will continue to face higher comps from last year. The timing of hurricane impacts for the Gulf and East coasts will also lead to wider variations in performance over the next months.

Similar to July, August’s performance was only marginal YoY. The monthly decline trend was reversed ever so slightly. Longer, the trend remains positive as we have now witnessed 10 consecutive months of YoY growth, although the previous two months have been minimal. Through the year, all Class Is in the U.S. and Canada have maintained positive carload traffic, with the exception being CSX. BNSF and CSX have witnessed consecutive monthly declines YoY.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal rebounded from last month’s YoY low-point being up 3.9 percent, versus the 0.9 percent gain during July. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Norfolk Southern 19.2 percent, CSX 7.6 percent, Union Pacific 1.3 percent, Canadian Pacific 4.1 percent, BNSF 0.1 percent, Canadian National at -5.6 percent and Kansas City Southern -8 percent. Coal performance may see some negativity in the near-term.

Chemicals performance was up 1.7 percent during August YoY, versus the 3 percent performance during July. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 8.2 percent, Norfolk Southern at 7.4 percent, Canadian National 5.4 percent, CSX 1.9 percent, BNSF at 0.8 percent, Union Pacific -1.9 percent and Kansas City Southern -10.5 percent. Chemicals will be impacted from both recent hurricanes with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific seeing negative effects from Harvey.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carloads carried

Motor vehicle and equipment performance declined at -5.9 percent during August YoY, versus a -5.1 percent decline in July. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Kansas City Southern 3.2 percent, BNSF 2.3 percent, Canadian National 0.5 percent, Canadian Pacific at -7.6 percent, Norfolk Southern at -9 percent, CSX at -9.1 percent and Union Pacific at -10.3 percent. August’s negative performance was the worst during 2017 and reflected the fourth negative month out of the past six.

Grain performance declined strongly, at -16.9 percent during August YoY, versus the -10.1 percent decline during July. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Norfolk Southern 0.6 percent, Canadian Pacific -2.2 percent, Canadian National -5.1 percent, Kansas City Southern at -7.7 percent, CSX at -15.2 percent, Union Pacific -24.5 percent and BNSF -28.1 percent. Augusts’ performance reflected the second consecutive monthly YoY decline in over one year. Larger leaders have been hit the hardest of late.

Petroleum performance declined by -7.8 percent during August YoY, versus the -8.5 percent decline during July. This marks the seventh time during the previous 20 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits. Negative single digits performance continues to be the most positive standard we can glean.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific at 30.4 percent, Kansas City Southern 24.7 percent, Canadian National 0.9 percent, Norfolk Southern at -5.2 percent, Union Pacific at -18.9 percent, CSX at -20.6 percent and BNSF at -21.1 percent. Canadian and Mexico energy-related variables continue to be positive.

Crushed stone, gravel and sand increased by 23.6 percent during August YoY, versus the 27.2 percent increase during July. This is the eighth consecutive month of double-digit performance versus last year; the seventh with performance greater than 23 percent.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 87.6 percent, Canadian National 78.6 percent, Kansas City Southern 62.4 percent, BNSF 28.6 percent, Union Pacific 21.8 percent, Norfolk Southern 3.8 percent and CSX -1.8 percent. Demand remains robust as shale drilling continues – order of strongest YoY performance remained unchanged from last month (only commodity out of the top six).

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance for the year, despite the recent slow-down and in some cases, negative results. For the year, motor vehicles and equipment has not turned negative at -1.1 percent.

Metals products remains positive as the seventh highest commodity by traffic through August up 5.2 percent. As stated, over the past couple of reports, the majority of these commodities may continue to experience higher comparable levels in the short-term. Additionally, the impacts from hurricanes Harvey and Irma will affect multiple commodities for Class Is to varying degrees. Investors should continue to monitor the top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 68 percent of carload traffic through August.

Through early September, rail stocks remain below their midyear highs, but have rallied of late. CSX remains the top performer, up 42.3 percent through September 8th, and will likely keep this position for the balance of the year. All Class Is continued to outperform the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), with the exception being Union Pacific. Union Pacific also remains as the sole Class I to have underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to date.

Hurricane Harvey’s impact was most direct to Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific. Union Pacific already provided initial estimates of a $0.05 per share impact, and that this would be recouped in the fourth quarter. Kansas City Southern provided less direct guidance. From a traffic perspective, Kansas City Southern has seen stronger declines for the most recent week versus all other Class Is for select commodities.

Transports have once again hit rally mode, moving to an all-time high for the year as evidenced by the XTN. Rails have pushed higher this past week as well with laggards displaying some of the strongest results. The next couple of quarters will be tougher to frame expectations for, but like transports, Class Is are still poised for positive momentum throughout the remainder of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.