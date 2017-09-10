Look North, Mr. Trump, Canada Is Coming On Strong!

These events have put Prime Minister Trudeau in a stronger bargaining position with the United States, not only in renegotiating NAFTA, but also in other issues.

The Bank of Canada has increased its bank rate two times since the middle of July; it appears as if there are more increases to come in the near future.

The Canadian dollar is trading quite strongly against the US dollar reaching highs not seen for 33 months, primarily due to strong economic growth.

Canada is involved in a lot of discussions these days and it looks as if things could not be breaking better for the northern neighbor of the United States.

Of course, the first such discussion is between Canada and the United States. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, and Donald Trump, president of the United States must talk with each other - but, both parties seem to exhibit a great deal of discomfort when in the presence of one another.

Then there is NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Mr. Trump wants to see altered substantially, while Canada (and Mexico) don’t want to see dissolved. The trilateral trade agreement went into effect January 1, 1994 and, most analysts agree, has really done quite well for all three members. But, it is being re-negotiated right now.

Then there is the relationship between Canada and Great Britain and the European Union. But, that'd be a digression today.

Basically, Canada is doing well, economically and politically.

Mr. Trudeau remains quite popular even after almost two years in office.

And, the Canadian economy appears to be getting stronger. It has grown since the 2009 although its prosperity has been impacted by changes in oil prices, especially the substantial drop that took place in 2015. Even then, Canada had as many problems, economically, as did, say Europe during that period of time.

But, in the second quarter of 2017, Canadian growth took off and achieved a annualized growth rate of 4.5 percent.

The rapid pace of economic growth, connected with a potential over-heating of the Canadian housing market was responded to by two increases in the bank rate controlled by Canada’s central bank, the Bank of Canada, or BoC.

In mid-July, the BoC raised its rate from 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent. On Wednesday, September 6, the rate was raised once again, this time from 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent, just a little below the policy rate of the Federal Reserve, which is now averaging about 1.16 percent.

In mid-July, Canadian commercial banks followed the BoC action by raising their prime rate from 2.70 percent to 2.95 percent. After the latest move on Wednesday, commercial banks bumped up their prime rate once again, now making it 3.20 percent.

And, what did the Canadian currency do? It shot up against its neighbors’ currency hitting a 33-month high against the US dollar.

It should be noted that, like a lot of other currencies throughout the world, the Canadian dollar has been rising against the United States dollar since last November.

On November 14, 2016, at the close of the market day, it took US$ 0.7380 to acquire one Canadian dollar.

On Friday, September 8, 2017 it took US$ 0.8253 to buy one Canadian dollar.

This is not unlike what has happened to the dollar price of the Euro: on inaugural day, 2017, at the close of business, it took only $1.0387 to buy one Euro; on September 8, 2017, it took $1.2033.

A British pound cost $1.2162 in early January 2017, but closed to cost $1.3202 on Friday, September 8.

Even the Mexican peso, which nose-dived in value after Mr. Trump was elected president, has performed in much the same way. On November 11, 2016, one peso cost $0.0478 and on January 20, 2017, inauguration day, the price of a Mexican peso fell to $0.0455. However, it has recovered since with a price of $0.0581 on September 8.

Roger Blitz kindly argues in the Financial Times that the reason for the rise was the BoC increase in its policy rate and geopolitical risks associated with international trade. He quotes Niall Coffey of Avoca Global Advisors: The BoC move showed how “Canadian officials now appear more sensitive to their foreign exchange rate policy due to the Trump administration’s frequent trade protectionist rhetoric” and the upcoming renegotiation of the NAFTA agreement.

The fact is that these factors seem to be “spooking” a lot of central banks and a lot of investors around the world. Consequently, the value of the US dollar is getting weaker and weaker as the world economic recovery picks up steam and policy makers respond to this and the “geopolitical” risks of a period of greater protectionist possibilities.

Mr. Blitz even indicates that Mr. Coffey thinks that the cost of one Canadian dollar could rise to $0.8700, especially if the Canadian economy continues to outperform the United States economy going forward.

Canada is coming on strong putting Mr. Trudeau in a much better position to deal with all the international issues on his desk.

Mr. Trump may have wanted a weaker United States dollar to improve the short-term trading picture, but a weak currency does not help one in cutting deals concerning global trade agreements.

The NAFTA talks have apparently not gotten off to a good start. Given the way things are moving, I don’t think they relations are going to improve in the near future.

