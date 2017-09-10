Verizon - Better Than A Bond, Worse Than A Stock

Investment Thesis

If you have been a Verizon (VZ) shareholder over the past 5 years, you must be seeking income. You must be very disappointed. In fact, besides promises and a high yield, Verizon hasn’ t delivered much. I know, because I have held VZ stock since 2013. While the S&P 500 total return is around 90%, Verizon's is at 32%. Did I mention that 27% total return is coming from the dividend paid? I’ m starting to think I’ve been holding VZ for too long now. I was once seduced by those big blue eyes, but now I see the value trap.

Understanding the Business

With over $126 billion in revenue in 2016, Verizon is one of the largest telecommunication companies in the world. Even if management made several acquisitions to open their business model to potential breakthroughs in the digital media and internet segments, VZ remains mainly a wireless company. It serves over 114 million clients and their services cover about 98% of the U.S. population.

Revenues

In their effort to improve their revenue, VZ made several acquisitions and combined them together to form Oath. The Oath portfolio includes HuffPost, Yahoo Sports, AOL.com, MAKERS, Tumblr, BUILD Studios, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail.

In a world where both AOL and Yahoo were paling, I find former CEO of AOL and new CEO of Oath a bit too enthusiastic:

“Armstrong said, “We’re building the future of brands using powerful technology, trusted content and differentiated data. We have dominating consumer brands in news, sports, finance, tech, and entertainment and lifestyle coupled with our market leading advertising technology platforms. Now that the deal is closed, we are excited to set our focus on being the best company for consumer media, and the best partner to our advertising, content and publisher partners."

While VZ remains a very strong player in the telecommunication industry, it has yet found a growth vector to bring additional revenue to the table.

Earnings

Earnings growth has proven quite hectic form one year to another. Verizon offers one of the best (if not the best) wireless networks in the U.S. This advantage secures a solid client base, but also comes with high maintenance cost. Competition in data packages intensifies to a point where everybody now offers unlimited data at an accessible price. However, when you offer unlimited data, the only thing that could happen is that it costs you more to offer the same service. I do have an unlimited data package and I definitely use more for that reason. As many other companies eye this segment, there is no option to raise prices and improve earnings.

In fact, growth could come from 2 different factors. Verizon has built a solid digital media machine with Oath. It has the content, the technology and over 1 billion monthly users. The question is: Can Verizon build a solid business out of Oath? Don’ t forget that previous acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo are not purchases of booming companies. I still have my doubts about Oath growth potential.

The second possible growth vector could be an introduction into a foreign market. I’m thinking of Canada as rumors of Verizon coming to Canada sent the whole telecom industry sideways a few years ago. On one side, the Canadian government wants to add more competition (and better pricing/offers) for their population as the big three (BCE (BCE), Telus (TU) and Rogers (RCI)) control the market and make lots of money on Canadians’ back. On the other side, entering a new market like Canada is hard. Customers are used to their telecom companies and are somewhat loyal to them.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Verizon is popular with dividend investors for 2 reasons. The first one; VZ pays a dividend yield around 5%. The second one, VZ just announced their 11th consecutive dividend increase on September 7th. Verizon is also part of the Dividend Achievers list since 2016. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

When you look at the graph with a rapid eye, you only see a steady increasing orange line. However, the dividend growth isn’t that astronomic. We are talking about a meager 3% CAGR dividend growth rate over the past 10 years. This is nothing to write home about. Thankfully, the yield is more than attractive at 5%. Any income seeker would want that in their portfolio.

However, when I look at where the cash payout ratio is standing, I’m not so sure anymore that every income seeker wants VZ in their portfolio. Verizon is a cash making machine, but it does spend lots of money to maintain its quality network. Overall, Verizon doesn’t meet all my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

I don’ t mean to be alarmist and I don’t think VZ dividend payouts are at stake right now, but I’m not convinced the telecom giant has what it takes to build a strong future. Yes, the company has over a hundred million clients and they will not leave their favorite wireless provider tomorrow morning.

The problem I see with VZ is its lack of growth vectors. Making AOL-Yahoo great again is a fairy tall task and entering in the Canadian market would require lots of money. At the moment, I think VZ’s debt profile doesn’t permit it:

Overall, VZ has now plateaued as a great company with lots of clients, but with not much growth potential. Let’s just hope they can pull a rabbit out of Oath’s hat!

Valuation

Now, if the dividend remains at 5%, it could be a good deal if you consider VZ as a bond instead of a stock. Let’s take a look if it’s a good timing to buy it.

When I look at the 10 year PE history, it’s hard to determine if VZ is a good deal or not. The bad years made VZ PE fly-high and make the graph unclear. However, at a 12 PE ratio, we can say that VZ doesn’t seem to be highly priced. Is it because of the concerns I just issued about lack of growth potential and high debt level? Let’s take a look at the doubled stage dividend discount model to have a better idea.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.31 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 3.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 4.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $66.42 $53.30 $44.55 10% Premium $60.89 $48.86 $40.84 Intrinsic Value $55.35 $44.42 $37.12 10% Discount $49.82 $39.98 $33.41 20% Discount $44.28 $35.54 $29.70

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Since VZ shows a leader position in a wide market, I decided to keep a 9% discount rate. However, its lack of growth and debt problems could request a higher investment return in the future. I’ve used the past 10 years CAGR dividend growth rate of 3% for the short-term future. Then, I tried to play nice and imagine VZ can get out of this rut and show some growth.

Still, VZ is currently fairly valued, there is no deal here.

Final Thought

I think we are at the end of a crossroad with Verizon. You can turn right and hope the company brings some solid growth vectors to the table. You can keep going and cash the juicy dividend but not expect much from the rest of the story. And finally, you can turn left, drop this value trap and find a better allocation for your capital. I think I’ m about to turn left. What about you?

Disclaimer: I do hold VZ in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

