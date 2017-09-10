Bread Crumbs

We are in 2-3 meetings a week with CMOs and CEOs of large consumer firms. My role is to pretend I'm on their board and discuss what they should be focusing on, and why. We then do an exercise where we imagine the market cap of the firm increasing 3x within five years, and work backwards. What are the most likely scenarios that would result in a tripling of value in half a decade, and how might that impact capital allocation (term I use for "decision" to sound smart)?

Most VCs and CEOs will claim they're focused on building a great company, and that the exit will take care of itself. But many also envision an irrational exit and work backwards. It's a useful exercise. I've found when financiers or entrepreneurs say they're not in it for the money, that's code for "I'm obsessed with the green stuff." More and more VCs are open about their time horizon and return expectations.

So, to illustrate the process, below are thoughts on scenarios that could result in a tripling of value for several classes of firms:

Old-world retail (M, KSS, WSM, RH, JWN, ASNA, etc.): Data / earnings show that, though things are bad, you're not going out of business. Plan 12-24 months of aggressive cost-cutting that sheds fat (vs. muscle). Begin lapping weak yoy sales, start playing offense with initiatives that provide shark repellent - ability to compete … and win against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Think of, and remake, your stores as assets (vs. liabilities). Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is one of the best examples - doubling down on their Blue Shirts and in-store service when the going got rough. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the ultimate arbiter here, spending more on employee benefits than it does on coffee beans. Invest in geographic, shopping-format-specific omnichannel offerings. While same-day delivery is a loss leader, can you scale it at least in New York, if not nationwide? If your primary store footprint is in malls, what's a viable, convenient alternative to click and collect, which just doesn't work in that format? In addition, pee on more fire hydrants and get louder (in the media) with your initiatives, even if they may or may not work … or even happen. Amazon has turned the media in their favor - NYT, WSJ, and Financial Times have become the mouthpieces of Amazon's investor relations department.

Old-economy firms in sectors that are in structural decline or distress (yellow pages, Kodak, catalog, radio, department stores): Be an adult and acknowledge you are in structural decline and ring-fence the spend on "growth" initiatives. Demonstrate an ability to slow the decline to a number that's the same as, or less than, the costs you take out of the business. Avoid expensive procedures to keep grandma alive.Your market value has likely been so hammered that milking the firm can produce extraordinary shareholder value as long as you don't pretend you're young and make stupid acquisitions or expensive hires (as Yahoo (YHOO) did). Having worked across the lifecycle of firms (startup, growth, mature, distressed), I believe, on a risk-adjusted basis, the best place to invest is distressed. Our desire to procreate translates to an obsession with youth - a bias that overvalues young hot firms and undervalues that aged. Macy's may (or may not) be dying, but it's not dying in five years (trading at around 5x EBITDA).

Rolex, Nike (NYSE:NKE), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF): Put in place a plan to increase percentage of sales via vertical channels to 30-50% within the decade. Massively difficult and expensive, but you have no choice. Broadcast is dying, and to maintain the brand equity that supports irrational margins will require these firms to build equity at point of sale, vs. just harvesting it there. The majority of aspirational brands have seen their third-party distribution bifurcate into two categories: partners who appreciate their brand equity and are in structural decline, like department stores, or growth channels that are using their brand as bait to swap in private-label brands or slowly starch the margin, like Amazon and Sephora. Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) genius move wasn't the iPhone, but investing where brand equity was moving, at purchase, and opening extraordinary temples of brand worship.

$1-3B consumer brands holding their own - flat to high-single-digit growth: Sell. Market dynamics trump individual performance, and the markets are at all-time highs. While you won't get a 3x premium to sell, you'll get a 20-40% premium, which is likely 3x what your firm will be worth in three years. Why? $1-3B firms are in no man's land. Not small enough to present the agility and growth rates of long-tail brands, but not big enough to allocate the requisite capital in the arms race that is digital.

Uber (Private:UBER), WeWork (Private:VWORK), and other (massively) overvalued unicorns: Raise as much money as possible and buy old-economy assets (cars, buildings, etc.) to build analog moats around your businesses / valuations.

Amazon: For a variety of reasons, Amazon is tracking to this. In this instance, it's more interesting to posit why they might not get to a trillion and address the risks. The only thing, in my view, standing in the way of Amazon and a trillion market cap is themselves. Or specifically the perception that they have become, or will soon become, too powerful or are not a good citizen. How to address? Amazon should spin AWS as a prophylactic - break themselves up. It would mute, for a while, concentration of power concerns and will have the added benefit of being good for shareholder value. They will also need to find a way to hire more humans and pay more taxes. Yes, paying taxes will add shareholder value at AMZN.

The most disturbing stat in business? Since 2008 Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has paid $64B in corporate income tax, while Amazon has paid $1.4B.1 This is despite the fact that, in the last 24 months, Amazon has added the value of Walmart to its market cap. The most uncomfortable question in business, in my view, is how do we pay our soldiers, firefighters, and teachers if a firm can ascend to $460B in value (#5 in the world) without paying any meaningful corporate taxes.

