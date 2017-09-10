Kroger Drops 10% On Earnings: Why Investor Patience Will Likely Be Rewarded

Kroger still generates strong profits and cash flow, which it can use to invest in growth, pay dividends, and buy back stock at a steep discount.

Earnings are declining due to significant investments in lowering prices, and new services. This spending is hurting profitability now, but are necessary to keep up with Amazon.

Kroger fell again after reporting second-quarter earnings, even though revenue came in above analyst expectations.

By Bob Ciura



Kroger (KR) stock fell 10% on Friday, September 8th, after the company reported quarterly earnings. Kroger actually beat analyst expectations on revenue, and delivered earnings-per-share that were in-line with estimates.



Kroger is in the middle of brutal fight with Amazon.com (AMZN), one that is still in the early stages. Now that Amazon has acquired Whole Foods, it has clear ambitions to do to grocery stores what it did to department stores.

Amazon’s efforts to undercut grocery stores has forced Kroger to cut prices. This has dragged on Kroger’s profits, which has led to an ugly year for the stock. Shares of Kroger are down 40% year-to-date.

KR data by YCharts

The good news is, Kroger is still solidly profitable, which allows it to invest in lowering prices and growth initiatives. It can also use cash to buy back stock at a discount, and pay dividends to shareholders.

Kroger has a 2.4% dividend yield, and is a Dividend Achiever, which have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

This article will discuss Kroger’s most recent quarterly results, and why long-term investors should resist the urge to sell.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Kroger reported a big drop in earnings, sending the stock to a new 52-week low. For the fiscal second quarter, Kroger earned $0.39 per share. In the same quarter last year, Kroger earned $0.47. Earnings-per-share declined 17% year-over-year.

The move to lower prices is not specific to Kroger. It is an industry-wide issue, designed to challenge the threat of Internet retailers like Amazon. For example, on the same day as Kroger’s earnings report, discount retail giant Target (TGT) announced it would lower prices on thousands of items. This is a painful step to take, as it erodes profitability, yet it is a necessary one given what’s at stake.

The value proposition to consumers is immense. Amazon offers the convenience of at-home shopping and delivery, often for lower prices than a traditional store. Amazon is a potentially fatal danger to brick-and-mortar retailers that don’t adapt.

The 'old' model of delivering goods by the truckload from a distribution center to a retail store is more efficient than Amazon's model of shipping 1 or 2 items at a time, separately. The problem is it isn't more convenient for consumers. This is forcing retailers to cut prices to retain market share. Amazon already operates at near 0% margins, cutting prices as far as it can.

Now that Amazon has acquired Whole Foods, grocery is its next target. This places Kroger square in Amazon’s cross-hairs, which explains the huge decline in Kroger’s share price this year.

The good news is, Kroger’s declining earnings are due to investments the company has made to lower prices, and in technology. This resulted in 3.9% growth in total sales last quarter. Comparable sales increased 0.7%. For 2017, Kroger expects 0.5%-1% growth in comparable store sales. This is a good sign for Kroger, that it can continue to increase sales in a tough environment.

Kroger is investing heavily in strategic growth initiatives, which is weighing on earnings. But while Kroger’s short-term earnings outlook is challenged, its long-term growth prospects should remain positive.

Growth Prospects

For fiscal 2017, the company expects earnings-per-share in a range of $1.74-$1.79. Adjusted earnings-per-share are expected between $2.00-$2.05. This would represent a decline of 3.3%-5.7% from fiscal 2016. A comparison of price declines versus adjusted earnings-per-share declines for Kroger is below:

Price down 34% year-to-date

Expected 2017 Adjusted EPS down 3.3% to 5.7%

The market appears to be overreacting. Long-term investors should stick with the stock. Kroger dominates the grocery industry, and is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., with over 2,000 stores. This gives it tremendous scale, and competitive advantages. Kroger’s industry positioning is strengthening, not weakening. It has taken market share for 12 consecutive years. This is critical to the company’s turnaround.

Kroger’s growth investments include technology, delivery, lowering prices. It has conducted significant mergers and acquisitions to pursue this growth. Kroger acquired Roundy’s and specialty pharmacy ModernHealth. It also acquired Harris Teeter for $2.5 billion in 2014.

These acquisitions have brought new customers to Kroger, and expanded its technological capabilities. The Harris Teeter deal paved the way for Kroger’s booming digital platform ClickList, which gives customers the ability to order online and pick up items in-store.

Kroger ended 2016 with 640 ClickList locations, and has continued to expand the service this year. ClickList drove 126% growth in digital revenue last quarter. Kroger is also rolling out a delivery service. On August 21st, Kroger officially launched delivery in Cincinnati. This will help Kroger keep pace with Amazon.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Kroger’s share price decline over the course of 2017, is partly due to falling earnings. But the share price has sunk far more than earnings, which indicates eroding investor sentiment is the bigger contributor. Indeed, Kroger’s price-to-earnings ratio has contracted to 12 on a trailing basis, and just 10 on a forward-looking basis.

If Kroger’s earnings continue to decline, it is possible that the valuation multiple may keep shrinking. The good news is, Kroger is still growing sales. If it can get its costs under control, the company could return to earnings growth. The company announced it would trim $600 million from 2017 and 2018 planned capital expenditures, so it is starting to make progress in cutting costs.

Kroger’s earnings growth prospects are enhanced by the company’s profitability. Kroger’s consistent profits allow it to use cash flow to buy back shares at a low price, which is a big boost to earnings growth. In the past four reported quarters, Kroger used $1.7 billion for share repurchases. This represents 9% of the company’s current market capitalization.

Fewer shares outstanding means each remaining share receives a higher portion of the company’s earnings. To illustrate the potential boost to Kroger’s earnings growth, if it continues to repurchase shares at a rate of $1 billion per year, it would generate 5.4% earnings growth just from buying back its own stock.



Based on management guidance, a potential breakdown of future returns is below:

2%-4% sales growth

5% share repurchases

2.4% dividend yield

Going forward, total returns could reach approximately 9%-12% annualized, not including the impact of an expanding or contracting price-to-earnings multiple, which should be significant.



Kroger remains in sound financial condition. It has an investment-grade credit rating, and it has a manageable net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.37. This indicates the company is not over-leveraged, meaning its generous share buybacks and dividends should be sustainable.

Final Thoughts

This is a difficult time for Kroger. Many brick-and-mortar retailers are suffering. Some are even being pushed to the brink of extinction. There have been many retail bankruptcies thus far, with more likely to follow.

Amazon is not to be underestimated. Fortunately, Kroger is strong enough to survive the Amazon threat. It has the financial resources necessary to compete on price, and invest in new initiatives, to retain market share.

Investors continue to doubt the company, which has resulted in a contracting valuation multiple. But Kroger’s long-term return potential appears to remain intact.



Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.