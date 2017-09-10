Qualcomm's Woes Increase By The Month

Thesis



As more news hits the wire, it becomes increasingly evident that Qualcomm (QCOM) is uninvestable for the time being. Just recently, the market was made aware of the fact that Dan Loeb acquired a stake in NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI), practically ensuring that QCOM pays a higher price. Furthermore, QCOM’s legal woes continue to mount as a federal judge ruled against the company. QCOM has sought to reinstate royalty payments while the legal dispute was pending as well as block Apple from starting similar law suits in foreign nations. Both endeavors failed.





QCOM has had a very rough 2017 in which it lost more than 22% of its value. The reasons are very clear. Apple decided to take issue with the fees that QCOM requires. Not only Apple (AAPL), but other producers and regulators seem to have taken issue, from the FTC in the USA to the FTC in Korea.



Qualcomm has tried to fight back by getting iPhone sales banned as well as forcing Apple’s suppliers to pay what is owed while the law suit is pending. The jury’s still out on whether Qualcomm will succeed in getting iPhones banned. If so, that would be an incredible win for Qualcomm. More likely than not, this endeavor will fail.



Huge tech companies like Samsung, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are backing Apple:



“They argued that barring Apple from importing foreign-assembled iPhones that use Intel Corp chips – as Qualcomm has requested – would cause “significant shocks to supply” for phones and would hurt consumers.

“If the ITC were to grant this exclusion order, it would help Qualcomm use its monopoly power for further leverage against Apple and allow them to drive up prices on consumer devices,” Ed Black, the CEO of the group, said in a statement.

“What’s at stake here is certainly the availability of iPhones and other smartphones at better prices.”

Just recently, Bloomberg reported that a federal judge has sided with Apple. Qualcomm had tried to stop Apple from seeking similar lawsuits in other nations. Here’s the full quote:



“A U.S district judge in San Diego rejected Qualcomm's (QCOM) appeal to force Apple (AAPL) to limit its legal claims to U.S soil and not seek similar lawsuits in China, Japan, Taiwan and the U.K., said, Bloomberg. Apple has said that Qualcomm is monopolizing the market on chips for wireless devices and is withholding $1B in retaliation for cooperation with South Korean regulators, added Bloomberg.”



Additionally, Seeking Alpha reports that Qualcomm also sought to reinstate royalty payments while the legal dispute was pending. This, if verified, is perhaps the most disappointing bit of news.



It means that Qualcomm will continue to miss out on much need earnings while the dispute is ongoing. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a win for Apple. It seems more like Qualcomm tried to swing back and missed. Still, this increases Apple’s leverage by a substantial amount especially since the NXPI acquisition will likely only occur at higher prices. I’ve created a table just to illustrate how Qualcomm’s operating cash flow will continue to look like.

Source: Author’s excel sheet and data from company filings



As you may recall, the dispute started in late 4Q16 and has escalated since. Normalized operating cash flow should average around $1 billion per quarter assuming that other manufacturers do not start withholding payments.



NXPI acquisition in jeopardy

It should be completely obvious that the deal will not go through at $110 now that Dan Loeb has decided he wants a piece of the pie. Even before Dan Loeb bought its stake it was evident that QCOM was having trouble getting investors on board.



It has now extended its tender offer for the eighth time and will continue to do so by refusing to hand over information to the European regulators. However, this can’t go on forever. According to this Bloomberg article, only 17% of NXP holders had agreed to hand over their share in March. This has trended down to 7% since that period. The fact that two activist investors are involved will ensure that Qualcomm is unable to fool the market.



In Summary



It remains a rough year for Qualcomm and its shareholders. Apple seems to be gaining ground as the law suit progresses. Meanwhile, Dan Loeb is now also attempting to get Qualcomm to pay up. It has been speculated that Qualcomm could end up adding $20 per share to the acquisition price or roughly $6.9 billion. Whether this will be paid in cash, stock or debt, remains to be seen. Regardless of the method of payment, it will not benefit current shareholders. Either the balance sheet will be strained or equity will be diluted. At this moment in time, it is too much of a gamble to own QCOM.

