Starbucks Still Not Cheap At $53

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is being touted as a potential value play at present as the stock is currently trading around its 2 year lows at just above $53 a share. Further the company's sales multiple is 3.5 which is about 10% below the company's five year price to sales ratio. Moreover the company has also been touted as a future dividend champion. Although only currently paying out a dividend yield of 1.87%, Starbucks' dividend growth rates are very impressive with its 5 year average annual growth rate coming in at just under 25%. With sentiment currently in the gutter and the stock clearly oversold from a short term basis, you can just sense that this stock is wetting investor's appetites at present.

The reasons for a long play are numerous for the optimistic investor. Starbucks is head and shoulders over the competition with respect to the sheer footprint of locations it has on its books. This is why the company is able to yield significant pricing power which has shown up in its margins over the past decade. Operating margins look like they will surpass 20% any quarter now. The growth of the chain's international markets also has intrigued investors. Starbucks initial results in international markets many years ago demonstrated that the success the chain enjoyed in the US could be rolled out abroad.

We are seeing this now in emerging markets with literally over a store a day being opened in China by the coffeehouse chain. Whereas so many other US multinationals have failed, Starbucks for example seems to have found the recipe for success in the east. Moreover with this market expected to be running around 5,000 stores by 2021, shouldn't now be the time to by into those ultra depressed sentiment readings and ride this investment out to at least one would believe $65 a share? Not so fast...

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Although Starbucks has obvious competitive advantages, being recession proof is not one of them. Its performance in the great recession of 2008 and 2009 demonstrated how much this company is open to an economic downturn as its financials fell on their head. What investors should note here is that the company's return on assets (Net Income) / (Total Assets) fell to middle single digit percentages in '08 and '09. Other retailers such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) saw their units performing just as well if not better in the downturn. This really illustrates how a downturn can affect the performance of the company's stores.

Once asset prices fall, people become more price conscious. Just remember that many existing Starbucks clients have paper wealth either in the stock market or real estate market or both. These asset markets will eventually fall and disposable income will dry up to a large degree just like it has before. Loyalty programs, social media, an upgraded menu and upgraded stores all work excellently in an up market. I'm not so sure they will be able to stem the tide in a downturn.

Furthermore many investors have been attracted to this stock because of robust growth of the dividend since it was introduced in 2010. Since that year, the dividend has gone from $0.12 a year to $1.98 on a trailing twelve month average. Currently we have a pay-out of only 48% which is why many investors continue to expect robust dividend increases going forward. However in the company's recent cash flow statement, I didn't like how much the company's quarterly net income total of $690 million was made up of capital expenditure ($387 million).

This equates to 56% of net income going towards capex which is pretty high especially for dividend investors. With Starbucks rolling out new stores on mass, again the risk is that these assets don't return what they are doing at present (20%+). Committed capex budgets usually fall much slower than earnings do. Starbucks as a dividend growth company is only as good as its latest payment. It is gaining significant leverage from its new store openings but leverage is a double edge sword. The cash flow simply would not be there for robust dividend increases if net income dropped back even to $2 billion a year. Something to think about..

Over the last 24 months or so, the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) is up 26% but Starbucks is down 10% (see below). This is worrying and don't think for a minute that this stock could potentially trade inversely to the market. In the great recession, shares dropped from $19+ to $4 in the space of 24 months. Therefore why would anyone go long this stock now with the SPX trading at all time highs and with Starbucks clearly under-performing the market ? Equity numbers on the balance sheet are falling ad just because the stock is trading close to its 2 year lows does not make it cheap by any means.

Therefore I would advise investors to not scale into a position here. Even if we get our bubble phase in equities, Starbucks shares may continue to underperform the likes of the SPX or Nasdaq. The robust roll-out of new stores brings risk to the table. Bullish investors are judging this stock from 2010 on. I continue to see it though a poor performing stock that has gone nowhere in 2 years and paid a dividend well under 2%. Stay away for now.

