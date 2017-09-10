General Electric: What We Do Know

General Electric (GE) shares are down ~25% on a YTD basis, which means that the industrial conglomerate has underperformed the broader market by over 15 percentage points so far in 2017.

Expectations for GE to report poor financial results over the next few quarters, coupled with the expectation that the company's new CEO, Mr. John Flannery, will be ratcheting down 2018 guidance, has caused investors to run for the hills.

More recently, GE shares have continued their downward trend, as a JPMorgan analyst published another extremely bearish note on the industrial conglomerate. While I agree that there is a great deal of uncertainty related to GE's future, especially over the next 12-18 months, I believe that GE shares are attractively valued at current levels. Therefore, long-term investors should use this significant pullback as an opportunity to start (or add to) a position in this storied industrial conglomerate.

New Concerns Or Just Kicking The Company While It Is Down?

A notable GE bear, JPMorgan's C. Stephen Tusa, recently reiterated his "underweight" rating and price target of $22, and mentioned that he could see a scenario where GE shares trade down to the upper teens. Tusa and team stated the following in their investor note:

"We see a core operating performance that is below plan, and, currently, a consensus expectations curve that we think remains too high, FCF [free cash flow] that is the weakest in the sector, and, with that backdrop, a valuation that is expensive, with limited incremental catalysts to change the narrative. ... While visibility is low, we see downside risk to our well below consensus estimates...Preparing for the Fall: It's worse than we think." "Ultimately, we expect the company to migrate consensus closer to cash EPS and, importantly, do not view this level of FCF [free cash flow] as depressed," he wrote. "The mosaic here essentially validates our thesis in direction but the magnitude is worse than we have been assuming."

Mr. Tusa raises some valid concerns, but, in my opinion, all of these concerns/risks have already been raised in the past, i.e. there is nothing new here. We all knew that GE's cash flow metrics were going to be under pressure in 2017, especially over the first half of the year. We also all knew that there were no near-term catalysts that had the potential to propel GE shares higher. Therefore, I believe that the latest bearish report by Mr. Tusa simply highlighted the same concerns that have been discussed in the past and, in my opinion, the note provided very little detail to support the "new" view that GE's downside risk is now worst than originally thought. What has really changed since GE reported its Q2 2017 results? I would contend nothing material, and I would also note that it is easy to kick GE at this point in time because the entire market is bearish on the company's near-term prospects.

In my opinion, investors should tune out the noise.

Valuation, Is GE Really Overvalued?

The argument that GE is overvalued when compared to peers is somewhat of a stretch, especially right now since Mr. Flannery has not completed (or communicated) his business portfolio review.

It is likely that GE's forward EPS estimate of $1.56 (per Yahoo! Finance) - remember, management also just reiterated the full-year guidance of $1.60 to $1.70 - will be lowered in November, but it is hard to envision this company earning less than it did in 2016 ($1.49). So, GE is currently trading at 16x prior year's adjusted full-year earnings, which is an extremely attractive valuation when compared to peers. Let's also not forget that the broader market is currently trading at lofty valuations, which supports the argument that GE is at least worth a look since it is now a purer-play industrial company.

Furthermore, I do not agree with Mr. Tusa's argument that GE will soon trade more inline with its GAAP earnings because most of the industrial conglomerates that I follow, with Honeywell (HON) being a great example, are valued based on adjusted, i.e. non-GAAP, earnings. Yes, GE has a wider gap between its GAAP and non-GAAP numbers, but that should have been fully expected with the company going through its major restructuring effort. As such, it makes very little sense to me to value GE based on GAAP earnings with the significant amount of restructuring charges that are flowing through the financials.

The Sustainable Dividend

Over the first half of 2017, GE has had to take out debt to service its dividend.

The company's payout ratio based on the consensus adjusted EPS estimate for full-year 2017 is ~61%, which is a high percentage. The company's FCF-to-dividend payout ratio paints an even worst picture. But, GE has enough cash on hand (over $40B as of Q2 2017) to invest for its future and also maintaining its above-average dividend for at least the next few years. Plus, GE's credit rating gives the company the ability to borrow additional funds, if necessary.

I believe that the risk that investors need to keep front of mind should not be related to GE's ability to sustain its dividend. On the other hand, it is definitely possible that Mr. Flannery may decide to cut GE's dividend, especially if another major restructuring plan is announced, if he wants to start fresh but I believe that this is not a very likely scenario.

An Analyst Expects For GE To Report A Kitchen Sink Quarter, Is That A Bad Thing?

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley's Nigel Coe predicted for GE to report a kitchen sink type of quarter in the coming weeks. I believe that GE shareholders should actually view a kitchen sink quarter as a positive development. Since when is a kitchen sink quarter such a bad thing for a company that you plan to hold for years to come? The market timers could make big money, but that is a hard thing to do.

Management's motivation for these types of quarters are to flush out the "bad" in order for the company to shift the focus to the future. In my mind, this is exactly what GE needs at this point in time, especially since Mr. Flannery is just getting his feet wet. GE shares will likely continue to drift lower if Mr. Flannery and team indeed report a kitchen sink type of quarter for Q3, but I believe that this creates an opportunity for the financial community to finally stop looking through the rear-view mirror at Mr. Immelt's missteps.

Bottom Line

The next few quarters are without a doubt going to be tough period of time for GE, and its shareholders, but that does not mean that long-term investors should jump ship. Is $24/share the floor? Or is it $22, or even $18? No one really knows but what we do know is that GE has good businesses in industries that are not going anywhere anytime soon. If you are looking to just beat the market in 2017, you may want to look elsewhere because GE is not your company.

GE's stock is approaching an extremely attractive valuation and, in my opinion, long-term investors will look back 5 years from now and will be happy that they added to their holdings under $24/share. As I described in this article, there are legitimate reasons to be bullish about GE as we head into 2018 and beyond. So, investors that are willing (and able) to invest for the future - that is, at least the next 3-5 years - should seriously consider adding GE shares at these depressed levels. I put my money where my mouth is, as I recently added to my already overweight GE position in the R.I.P. Portfolio.

