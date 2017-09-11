Celgene Offers High Growth At An Inexpensive Price

Based on its high growth rates Celgene looks inexpensive, trading at less than 20 times this year's earnings (with the earnings estimate likely on the conservative side).

Celgene's growth outlook for the next couple of years is very strong, the company will see several new drug approvals, and existing drugs will continue to grow as well.

Six of Celgene's drug trials have been on full or partial clinical hold, but that is likely only a cautionary step by the FDA.

Six of Celgene's (CELG) clinical trials were put on hold on Thursday, but the company's growth will remain outstanding for the coming years. The strong growth outlook, a deep pipeline and a valuation that is not very high make Celgene attractive, I believe.

Merck's (MRK) Keytruda has led to problems in a drug trial where the drug was tested for the treatment of multiple myelomas in combination with immunomodulatory agents, which has made the FDA put a partial or full clinical hold on a couple of other clinical trials as well, including six of Celgene's trials under its Fusion program.

Since Celgene's Fusion program tests an anti-PD-L1 antibody (durvalumab) that is different from Merck's Keytruda, and since Celgene has so far not seen any imbalance in the risk-benefit profile of its trials, this is so far only a cautionary step by the FDA.

Five of Celgene's programs were put on partial clinical hold, which means that no new patients can be enrolled. But the ones already in the program may remain on treatment, whereas the treatment of currently enrolled patients of Celgene's MEDI4736-MM-002 study will stop treatment as that study has been put on full clinical hold.

These six studies are all phase I or phase II studies, thus the near-term impact of their findings would have been negligible anyways, which means that the full/partial clinical hold does not affect Celgene's growth in the near future.

The company's very strong growth outlook was recently highlighted when Celgene presented at the Baird Global Healthcare conference:

Celgene plans to hit a little bit more than $13 billion in sales this year; that amount is expected to grow to more than $21 billion over the next three years - that means an annual growth rate of at least 17%. With 19 phase III readouts in the next 15 months, there is a lot of room for Celgene to expand its product portfolio in the near term and the pipeline holds many assets that will come to the market in the following years as well:

Celgene's oncology-heavy pipeline holds more than fifty different compounds that can be used in several indications in some cases, which gives the company a very broad field of possible markets it can be active in. Right now Celgene is heavily reliant on Revlimid, which will go off-patent in the 2020s. But the company is working hard on replacing that revenue stream via an improved version, the so-called CELMoDs. Two of those compounds, CC-122 and CC-220, are currently being tested for the treatment of multiple myelomas and lymphomas (thus they could replace Revlimid's sales in the same indication one day) on top of other indications such as Lupus, where they have showed strong results so far. Those internally developed assets are close to Revlimid, but have been re-engineered to have improved therapeutic effects. CELMoDs could not only replace the revenue stream from Celgene's biggest asset Revlimid one day, they could also work as the backbones of a broader approach for different indications, thus expanding Celgene's operations into new areas which should drive growth further.

On top of these two CELMoDs, Celgene is awaiting approval of more than ten new drugs over the next five years, with many of those having the potential for multi-billion dollar peak sales, such as Ozanimod and Luspatercept (found by Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN)).

In the near term, the continuing ramp-up of Revlimid sales will push revenues higher as well, mainly due to a higher amount of patients being treated and those patients being treated for a longer period of time (on average).

It is thus not surprising that the analyst community is quite positive regarding Celgene's near-term growth:

CELG Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

This year's revenues are expected to hit $13.3 billion, 2018's sales are seen coming in at $15.5 billion (up 17%) and 2019's sales are seen coming in at $18 billion (up 16% versus 2018's expected sales).

With such a revenue growth rate it is not surprising that Celgene's earnings are poised to soar as well, especially when we account for the fact that most costs at biotech companies are not variable, but rather fixed costs such as the costs for R&D programs - increasing revenues thus lead to growing operating margins which drive earnings growth even higher.

CELG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Celgene's earnings per share are expected to hit $7.32 this year and $10.75 in 2019 (a 47% increase in two years), which means that Celgene currently trades at 19.4 times this year's earnings, and at only 13.2 times 2019's earnings.

Since Celgene has a history of performing better than what analysts are expecting, those estimates for the current and the next two years are likely rather conservative, which means that Celgene's valuation could be even lower than it looks like right now.

Takeaway

With its strong growth outlook through 2021, its deep pipeline, strong assets such as its CELMoDs and a rather inexpensive valuation (less than 20 times this year's earnings, despite showing very high growth rates for years) Celgene looks attractive, despite shares trading at an all-time high right now. The ongoing growth, combined with a broad rally in biotech stocks, should drive Celgene's share price even higher going forward.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.