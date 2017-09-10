Massive Capital Needs Cause FuelCell Energy's Turn To Toxic Financing

As the South Korean project will be largely constructed utilizing existing inventory, cash flow relieve will be substantial.

Expect Q4 numbers to be the next catalyst for the shares as consensus estimates currently do not reflect projected, meaningful revenue recognition from a new 20 MW project in South Korea.

Discussing most recent preferred stock offering which provides the buyers with an incentive to short the company's common shares.

New, even more capital-intensive business model requires the company to continue to raise equity on a more or less regular basis.

A slew of large-scale project awards have caused the share price to recover from all-time lows set earlier in the year.

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (FCEL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

It's been a year since my last article on FuelCell Energy and time has not been kind to the company's already badly stricken shareholders as the stock price is down more than 70% from last year's levels. That said, the shares have shown signs of life as of late after a slew of large scale project awards. Accordingly, the stock price has rallied almost 100% from its all time low of $0.80 set earlier this year.

Photo: SureSource 3000 fuel cell power plant - Source: Company Website

Unfortunately, the company's new business model of mostly keeping fuel cell power plants on its books and entering into long-term power purchase agreements with customers instead of outright selling the plants after construction has only increased the company's already sizeable cash needs.

Table: Trend of key financial metrics over the past seven quarters - all numbers in million US-Dollar until otherwise noted

With limited credit financing capacity available, the company has repeatedly accessed the equity markets in recent quarters. Moreover, with the recent LIPA awards and additional business expected out of South Korea, FuelCell Energy faces even higher working capital needs in the near future.

Given these issues, investors shouldn't exactly be surprised by the company using the recent 20 Megawatt South Korean project award news for another equity raise.

But unlike previous offerings, which either consisted of ordinary common stock sales or a combination of common stock and warrants, the company now turned to a complex, highly toxic financing transaction that provides the buyers with an incentive to short the company's shares to maximize their benefits from the transaction.

In short, the company issued $33 million in convertible preferred stock for net proceeds of $28 million. The preferred shares are convertible into shares of the company's common stock at basically any time at a price of $1.84.

Starting from November 1 until March 1, 2019, FuelCell Energy will redeem the stated value of the preferred stock in 33 equal, bimonthly installments.

The company may elect to pay the installment amounts in cash or shares of common stock or in a combination of cash and stock:

Installment Amounts paid in shares will be that number of shares of Common Stock equal to (a) the applicable Installment Amount, to be paid in Common Stock divided by (b) the least of (i) the then existing Conversion Price, (ii) 87.5% of the volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Common Stock on the trading day immediately prior to the applicable Installment Date, and (iii) 87.5% of the arithmetic average of the two lowest VWAPs of the Common Stock during the ten consecutive Trading Day period ending and including the Trading Day immediately prior to the applicable Installment Date as applicable, provided that the Company meets standard equity conditions. The Company shall make such election no later than the eleventh (11th) trading day immediately prior to the applicable Installment Date.

Given the company's severe cash needs, I fully expect redemptions to be made by issuing common stock to the holders on the basis of the aforementioned, toxic formula.

At just 87.5% of the arithmetic average of the two lowest VWAPs during the underlying calculation period, the discount to the share price at that time might turn out being considerably higher than the apparent 12.5%.

But even assuming a stable share price of $1.50 and the discount to remain at 12.5%, the preferred stockholders would be entitled to receive more than 25 million common shares until their holdings would be fully redeemed, calculating to a more than 40% dilution for current common shareholders.

That said, the redemption formula actually incentivizes the new preferred stock holders to short the company's common shares in advance of each bimonthly installment. They carry almost no risk (other than the company surprisingy electing to pay the installment amount in cash) as their short position would be subsequently covered by the common stock issued as installment to them.

Admittedly, with currently roughly 10 million shares on average changing hands over a two-week trading period, the impact of roughly 0.6-0.7 million additional shares being sold into the market, albeit not immaterial, could be limited.

In sum, while dilution from the transaction will be material and new preferred stockholders might chose to engage in short sales, the impact to the stock price might not be that great.

In fact, I would expect investors to be more focused on future developments in the company's business. On the recent Q3 conference call, management provided some positive commentary:

The newly announced 20 megawatt project in South Korea will be an outright product sale mostly utilizing existing inventory. With product revenues of more than $60 million expected from this project alone, Q4 revenues and particularly cash flows should see some considerably improvement from depressed Q3 levels. With the remainder of the project likely to be recognized during Q1 and perhaps Q2/FY2018, the next few quarters might see a nice uptick in revenues and substantially reduced cash burn. Assuming two thirds of the project's product sales being delivered from existing inventory, the project could yield more than $40 million in free cash flow. The company expects to be awarded more large scale projects in South Korea over time which would have an additional benefit on product revenues and the company's cash conversion cycle. While both timeline for construction and the ultimate financing of the recently awarded LIPA projects remain unclear as of this point, management hinted to the arrangement of "project financing for certain projects under construction in calendar 2017". While the conditions available to the company will ultimately determine the projects' contributions to the bottom line, project financing would most likely help FuelCell Energy avoid further equity raises for a little bit longer.

In consequence, I do not expect the company to raise new equity before Q2/2018 at the earliest point.

In the meantime, the shares might face some difficulties to continue their recent run as I do not expect further large project award announcements until next year.

With the Q4 results as next potential catalyst still three months away, some expected selling pressure from the buyers of the recent preferred stock offering and the ongoing warrant overhang from the April capital raise, the stock price clearly faces some short term obstacles.

Personally, I am looking to take a long position going into the company's Q4 earnings release in December as I do expect very strong headline numbers for both revenues and cash flows relative to current consensus estimates.

Bottom line

A slew of recent large-scale project awards has caused FuelCell Energy's stock price to recover meaningfully from all-time lows set earlier in the year.

That said, the company's new, even more capital-intensive business model will require the company to continue to raise equity on a more or less regular basis going forward as evidenced by the recent preferred stock offering which carries the potential to dilute common shareholders by more than 40% over the next 18 months in addition to providing holders of the new preferred stock an incentive to short the company's shares prior to the bimonthly installment dates.

The next catalyst for the shares could be the company's Q4 earnings report in December as a meaningful amount of product sales from the new 20 megawatt South Korean project will, most likely, be included in revenues which is currently not reflected in consensus estimates. Moreover, the project will bring some much needed cash flow relieve for FuelCell Energy as a good chunk of the company's current inventory will be converted to cash.

