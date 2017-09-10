6.875% On This New REIT Preferred

The new preferred has a stated rate of 6.875% - lower than the market yield on their Series C.

For the second time this year, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) or PREIT has tapped the preferred market for funds (I wrote about the Series C when it was issued here). PREIT will be using the proceeds from this issue to redeem their Series A 8.25% preferred - 138 bps savings.

Details of the new preferred are:

Term sheet here, prospectus here.

The following table shows the details of PREIT's outstanding preferred stocks:

And the pricing of the outstanding issues:

I found it interesting that the new issue was able to price through their recently issued (1/27/17) Series C preferred. This says two things to me:

The market does not appear concerned with their viability (even though they are a mall REIT) and is, in fact, more comfortable with them than they were earlier this year, and folks might be willing to give up 8 bps or so to be closer to par.

I own the common of PREIT and will not be adding to my exposure to the name. Folks who are not inclined to own the common might consider this new preferred - not sure I would pay the premium to pick up the 8 bps for the Series C.

Of course, we do have other options to consider. The following table shows how the new series compares to PREIT peers.

As the table above (and the charts below) shows, the new PREIT issue has a higher yield than their peer group - including some of the issues by tier 2/3 mall owners CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG). The CBLpD and WPGpH have higher yields, but I would mainly attribute that to their stated rates being on the cusp of redeemable.

Stripped yield chart:

Stripped price chart:

One way to view the perceived risk of the issuer and the security is the spread to the risk free rate (I am using the 10-year Treasury).

The CBLpD and WPGpH have a higher spread to the risk free than the new PREIT preferred for the reasons stated earlier.

Graphically:

The following charts show the spread history between PREIT and its closest peers over the last year.

As the chart above shows, CBL has tightened up versus PREIT so that the spread is pushing up against its wides.

Unlike CBL, WPG typically trades wide to PEI and is currently just about evenly valued.

The following chart shows the PREIT yield versus tier 1 mall operator Taubman (TCO). As one might expect, PEI trades wide to TCO due to the mall quality differential and the perceived stability of the TCO assets.

Finally, I thought it would be interesting to compare PEI to a mortgage REIT. For this, I chose the 800lb gorilla Annaly Capital (NLY). As the chart shows, typically Annaly trades 50 bps or so wide to PREIT, but currently trades inside that as it has tightened and PREIT has widened.

Bottom line: My largest concern with PREIT is its size (it is the smallest), which magnifies the impact of any one asset in the portfolio. That said, the new preferred is attractive from a yield standpoint versus its outstanding preferreds and most peer issues. I would also consider the CBLpD as I believe it cannot currently be economically refinanced within the preferred market, and even if it is, you pick up a buck in capital gains plus accrued. I think there is value in the preferreds within this volatile sector and that income investors should consider the preferred for inclusion within their portfolio.

I spelled out the thesis for my PREIT common purchase here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, WPG, CBL, SKT, BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.