Marathon Oil Stock Slides Into Takeover Territory

Cash flow is going up towards $1 billion in six months while the stock price was nearly cut in half.

What happens when the stock of Marathon Oil (MRO) goes down when cash flow is climbing? It is probably going to be a lot of fun for investors to find out. Takeovers have happened in far worse situations than this one. While Mr. Market has been focused on weak commodity pricing, this management has been cutting costs and optimizing operations with some very appetizing results.

Source: Marathon Oil 10-Q, Second Quarter 2017

The six-month cash flow figure shown above has greatly improved over the previous year no matter how you measure that improvement. That kind of improvement is not often seen in large companies. Management has gone to great lengths to dump unwanted operations while using the money raised to enter more favorable areas. The cash flow results so far attest to the success of the re-positioning by management.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, Close of Business On September 8, 2017

On the other hand, the stock is now well off its highs for the year. In fact, the stock has dropped so much that the casual observer might think there was a corporate crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth.

This management bought leases in some favorable operating areas earlier than many competitors. So the lease costs overall are not that unreasonable. Now the focus is on exploration, production, and development. So far, it has been one big celebration for shareholders.

Source: Marathon Oil Barclay Energy Conference Presentation, September 2017

Overall costs are headed down. Management accelerated the process by selling some relatively high cost operations. Now the focus will be on improving the operations of the lower cost leases that are left. So far that new focus is showing very good results.

Source: Marathon Oil Barclay Energy Conference Presentation, September 2017

The Oklahoma production is probably not the largest production by far. But it is the most visible. The company purchased leases that significantly expanded the company's presence in Oklahoma. Naysayers cited everything from earthquakes to the purchase price. But the continuing operational improvements sweeping the industry may make that original purchase one of the better bargains. Sometimes timing is everything. In this case, management got into the Scoop and Stack areas fairly early. Other later buyers have paid more. Management still has a lot of exploration to do. But initial results on the acreage are very encouraging.

Source: Marathon Oil Barclay Energy Conference Presentation, September 2017

The news shown above means that costs should continue to decrease for the foreseeable future. Combine the above with a few billion in cash and another few billion available on the credit line, then there is a juggernaut in the making.

For some reason, Mr. Market's attention is elsewhere at the present time. But the industry is in the early stages of a recovery. So the cash flow growth won't slow anytime soon. The already low costs assure the company of a decent profit margin even if industry conditions become more hostile through lower commodity pricing.

If Mr. Market does not pay attention soon, then a potential acquirer will probably be at the front door with an attractive offer for shareholders. This company has some prime acreage and some dramatically improving operational results. So do not expect the stock to be relatively cheap much longer. Management rearranged the portfolio in record time. Bets can be placed that the cash flow improvements and the production improvements will continue at a rapid pace.

