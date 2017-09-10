It Almost Makes Sense - Almost

When you put it all together, it almost makes sense as an overarching narrative - almost.

And everyone has a story they think is plausible to support their position.

In the week through Thursday, investors bought everything.

EPFR data shows a $1.3 billion inflow into gold funds, a $3.7 billion inflow into global equity funds, and a $6.6 billion inflow into bond funds with govies, IG, HY and EM all attracting new money.

This is particularly amusing for what it says about how investors and traders are trying to handicap central banks' reaction functions.

Think, for instance, about what's going on in Europe right now. As you're probably aware, the euro's (FXE) relentless ascent has begun to weigh on European equities. Indeed, the FX/equity correlation had moved back negative again lately as the following chart from Goldman shows:

One of the things that made this week so interesting was that it appears we may have reached something of a turning point with regard to the interplay between the euro, European equities, and rates. Because now, the stronger euro is effectively serving as a check on the ECB's ability to move ahead with announcing an exit strategy for asset purchases. The stronger the euro, the more dovish Draghi has to be, and the more dovish he is, the better for risk assets and also for bonds. Here's what German yields did as the euro spiked during Draghi's opening remarks at Thursday's presser:

Short of some serious commitment to jawboning the currency lower (and we didn't hear that on Thursday), Draghi isn't going to be able to completely put the brakes on the euro rally (for more on why, see here). All he can do by being dovish is give it a reason not to rally even harder. But that dovishness translates into bond buying and also supports equities as it suggests the currency strength is actually limiting the central bank's capacity to normalize. So you end up with falling yields, a stronger currency, and reasonably buoyant equities.

Meanwhile, the drama in D.C., combined with the looming threat of another missile launch and/or nuclear test from Pyongyang, is creating a safe haven bid that benefits U.S. Treasurys (TLT) and gold (GLD).

Of course, fiscal gridlock in Washington is making the Fed cautious and thanks to Harvey and Irma, the data we'll get over the next two months is likely to be unreliable - at best. Throw in the fact that the December Fed meeting will now coincide with the next episode of partisan bickering over fiscal policy and you've got a setup that at the very least suggests the Fed could think twice about hiking again this year.

Well, guess what? A cautious Fed means the EM rally can continue and also perpetuates the dip-buying mentality that's become perhaps the defining feature of the post-crisis market reality.

Playing out in the background is what's come to be known as the "Goldilocks" scenario for incoming economic data. On one hand, growth seems to be picking up. Here's an interesting graphic from Barclays:

On the other hand, central banks are still having a tough time hitting their inflation targets (whether those targets are actually meaningful is another story altogether):

What do you get when you have decent growth set against subdued inflation? Well, you get a two-pronged rationale for staying bullish consisting of i) the contention that the global economic recovery is continuing apace, and ii) the idea that thanks to still lackluster inflation, central banks will be loathe to pull the punchbowl away.

So this is how you end with a scenario in which money is flowing into gold, govies, corporate credit, EM debt, and global equities all at the same time. This is a situation where everyone has a plausible story to tell when it comes to justifying their positions.

And when you read all of the above it almost makes sense as a plausible way to explain reality until you realize that it all rests on the perceived pace of central bank normalization. That's not a healthy state of affairs.

