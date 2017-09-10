American Outdoor Brands: The Ugly, The Bad And A Little Good

Takeaway: The current sell-off implies that this past quarter is the new norm for the company, giving shares considerable upside potential at current prices if management delivers on their strategy.

American Outdoor Brands' (AOBC) first quarter results (and the accompanying sell-off in shares) were nothing short of ugly: a GAAP loss and non-GAAP EPS of only $0.02 (down from $0.66 last year), missing already dismal expectations by $0.09. Revenue declined by a whopping 37.7% year-over-year and also missed expectations by a wide margin. Gross margins declined over 1000 basis points year-over-year, also more than expected. Shares are down sharply this morning as a result and have now lost ~50% of their value since the election:

AOBC data by YCharts

The current sell-off implies that this past quarter is the new norm for the company despite management's expectation of an improving climate in the second half of the year and long-term growth plans for the outdoors business, giving shares considerable upside potential at current prices if management delivers on their strategy. Because they have recently put considerable skin in the game, they have thus far successfully executed on their diversification strategy, NICS remain strong, and research data implies increasingly favorable demographic trends for the firearms industry, I remain a believer in management and a buyer of AOBC's shares.

Management attributed the dismal results to "lower than anticipated shipments in our Firearms segment, consistent with the softening in wholesaler and retailer orders" as well as heavy promotional activity and pull-forward of their M&P SHIELD in the previous quarter:

our handgun shipments were impacted by an extremely successful promotion on our M&P SHIELD pistols that we initiated in April during our prior fourth quarter. That promotion well-exceeded our expectations and we believe it pulled forward our shipments into the fourth quarter as wholesalers and retailers stocked up in preparation for the strong consumer demand they believed would occur and actually did occur over the ensuing 90 days.

Worse still, channel inventories remain at elevated levels and are expected to remain high through the current quarter, prompting management to lower what was already dismal EPS guidance for the current fiscal year from $1.16-$1.36 GAAP to $0.77-$0.97 GAAP, with the vast majority of that coming in the second half of the year, based on expectations that market conditions will improve and that new product introductions will be successful.

Despite the negativity, there were a few bright spots in the report: the Outdoor Products business grew 11.4% organically and management expects declining promotional activity, strong NICS trends, and major product launches to propel margins and earnings in the second half. Management affirmed that the strong organic growth in the Outdoor Products business revenue was simply based on "the good product offering of what we have and good consumer acceptance with those products" and that their acquisitions have been accretive to earnings. The fact that the business' gross margins were 44.8% (compared to 31.5% overall company margins and 42.3% overall last year) and management's expectation that its revenues will be one-third of total revenues in the current quarter indicates that thus far the company's diversification efforts have been very successful and are helping AOBC get through the challenges facing its Firearms business. Additionally, company's recent acquisitions (Gemtech and Bubba Blade) were purchased after the first quarter ended for an aggregate purchase price of $22 million. Management expects $7 million of revenue from those businesses in the current fiscal year. Assuming margins of ~33% puts the return on investment well-above 10% in a year when the market for suppressors is soft. Finally, despite inventory numbers remaining high, management pointed out that "we are very new product intensive" in inventories, implying that they should have an easier time moving that inventory without excessive reliance on promotions than they were earlier in the year when they were trying to move excess supply from before the election. Meanwhile, despite the GAAP loss and negative cash flow during the quarter, the balance sheet remained solid. With $43.4 million in cash on hand and a mere 3.56% blended interest rate on a TTM net debt to adjusted EBITDA of under 1, AOBC has plenty of time to get its profitability back on track.

NICS growth trends and sequential patterns indicate better times may be ahead for the firearms business. Management pointed to adjusted NICS growth of 5.8% during the quarter from 2015 as further evidence supporting the continued healthy long-term firearms industry growth trend as well as analysis indicating significant handgun market share gains during the quarter:

In fact our research indicates that we grew our SHIELD share of the total handgun market by more than 5 percentage points, an incredible result.

Furthermore, management cited sequential NICS growth of 12.6% from July to August as a sign that traditional seasonal demand will likely play out in the second half of the year:

We expect the current situation to continue through our second quarter followed by what we believe will be improved channel conditions during the second half of our fiscal year. During that time we believe channel inventory will normalize as we move through what is historically the busiest retail period of the year, the fall and winter shopping seasons.

If this happens, it will bring down inventory to normalized levels and place the Firearms business back on track to sustainable growth.

To meet this expected increase in demand, the company has been building an inventory of new products that they intend to launch over the second half of the year, beginning with the new M&P M2.0 compact series pistols, which they plan to use to take market share from Glock. While AOBC will likely have difficulty prying away loyal Glock users, this new product release does appear to be well-timed as an attempt to excite customers and capitalize on the historical increases in purchases in the latter half of the year just as management believes promotional activity is beginning to subside. As a result, the company believes this will help improve firearms margins:

we think that there will be minimal promotional activity required on our part to convert those consumers to buying those products...it’s not our intent to go out and spend a lot of dollars heavily promoting brand new products that we believe meet the needs wants and desires of our core Firearms consumers.

An additional bright spot was that the company refrained from expending large sums of cash on share repurchases during the quarter, preserving its financial strength and leaving it with the flexibility to make attractive acquisitions or repurchase shares at today's much more attractive prices.

Investor Takeaway:

Taken by themselves, the first and second quarters of this fiscal year imply that AOBC is in trouble, with its profitability reduced to near zero and a large inventory stockpile. Bears claim that the firearms market is oversaturated and, with little to no political incentive for consumers to purchase guns, profitability will stagnate for the foreseeable future and companies such as AOBC will struggle to survive.

However, AOBC doesn't need to return to 2016 profitability to provide out-sized shareholder returns and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the company's future: research indicates that the firearms customer base is expanding (and recent NICS data trends seem to agree), management has effectively implemented its Outdoors Products business diversification strategy thus far with plenty of room to grow (even referencing that there are "acquisitions currently under consideration" in the earnings call and emphasizing the benefits to come from their national distribution center project), the company is in no near-term danger of bankruptcy, and it is in a good position to move its excess inventory through new product launches. Furthermore, the company believes that they are seeing a decline in promotional activity and are counting on historical demand trends to keep demand high at more normalized prices later in the year in order to restore profitability. Finally, management itself placed considerable skin in the game this year with significant purchases at prices north of $20.

Ultimately, AOBC's near-term success depends on whether or not its new product launches can bring in high demand at normalized prices. As management pointed out, September, October and November adjusted-NICS will provide significant insight into the true state of the firearms market. Long-term, the company will likely provide solid returns provided that the firearms business has hit a bottom and the company can continue to make effective investments in its Outdoors Products business while defending firearms market share. Assuming it can accomplish this and the company hits the low end of its revised guidance, it will likely return ~23.5% annually over the long term (see here for a further explanation of the valuation model):

Year EPS O EPS ROIC EPS F EPS Value Annual Return 0 2.25 0.34 1.91 6.98 23.5% 1 0.77 0.35 0.16 0.59 0.31 0.62 Fair Value 2 1.18 0.36 0.22 0.60 0.31 0.78 14.00 3 1.30 0.37 0.31 0.61 0.32 0.69 Book Value 4 1.43 0.38 0.42 0.62 0.33 0.61 6.98 5 1.57 0.40 0.54 0.63 0.33 0.55 6 1.72 0.41 0.67 0.65 0.34 0.49 7 1.90 0.42 0.82 0.66 0.34 0.43 8 2.10 0.43 0.99 0.67 0.35 0.39 9 2.31 0.45 1.18 0.68 0.36 0.35 10 2.56 0.46 1.40 0.69 0.36 0.31 11 2.83 0.48 1.65 0.71 0.37 0.28 12 3.14 0.49 1.93 0.72 0.38 0.25 13 3.48 0.51 2.24 0.73 0.38 0.22 14 3.87 0.53 2.60 0.74 0.39 0.20 15 4.30 0.54 3.00 0.76 0.40 0.18 16 4.80 0.56 3.46 0.77 0.40 0.16 17 5.35 0.58 3.99 0.79 0.41 0.15 18 5.98 0.60 4.58 0.80 0.42 0.13 19 6.70 0.62 5.26 0.81 0.43 0.12 20 7.51 0.64 6.04 0.83 0.43 0.11

Accordingly, I place a $23.50 fair value on the shares (~12% annual returns under these assumptions) and remain a buyer at any price under $20 (~15% annual returns under these assumptions).





Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.